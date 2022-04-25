AGCreativeLab/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In 2020, due to the pandemic, the entire economic system slowed down. Some sectors have been more damaged than others, and one of the most damaged was the discretionary consumption sector, where Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) is located.

With the release of its latest quarterly report, the company has shown that it has fully recovered from the difficulties encountered in 2020, even gaining a greater market share than in the pre-pandemic situation. Currently, 37% away from all-time highs and with a DCF on its side, Kering seems to be traded at a reasonable price that justifies an initial buy.

At the moment the quotations are falling rapidly, so a further drop is probable. That's why in this case I think it is appropriate to calibrate well the amount of money to invest: a first purchase at this price with a very small percentage that will increase if the downturn continues.

Profitability From 2012 To Date

Income statement from 2012 to date (TIKR Terminal)

From an income standpoint, Kering has had significant improvements over the past 10 years, especially in terms of margin improvements thanks to the brands Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta.

The company's revenues have grown at a CAGR of only 6.8% since 2012, but its interim results have improved far more, as well as net income.

Gross profit margin was 61.2% in 2012, today it is 74.1%.

Operating margin was 18.4% in 2012, today it is 28.4%.

Net income margin was 10.8% in 2022, today it is 18%.

The clear improvement in the company's margins is mainly attributable to the company's ability to successfully reduce costs related to the production of apparel: the cost of goods sold has grown slower than revenue growth and this has resulted in a significant increase in the gross profit margin. The table below shows the slow growth in cost of goods sold.

Cost of goods sold from 2012 to date (TIKR Terminal)

Business efficiency has improved profit margins; therefore, although revenue growth has been slow, the improvement has been considerable.

Does Kering Have A Competitive Advantage?

I personally believe that this company has a significant competitive advantage because the luxury goods it sells are appreciated all over the world. Brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent have made fashion history and have been at the top of high fashion for decades. To charge €400 for a t-shirt, the company must necessarily have a competitive advantage and a very strong brand.

Today, where appearance is very important, having a Gucci T-shirt is like belonging to a certain status symbol, and consumers don't care if the material cost of that t-shirt is not even 50€. They are willing to pay hundreds of euros more than a normal t-shirt just to have the Gucci logo printed on the chest. When a company has such a high level of market power it is destined to last over time, and profit margins also benefit from it.

The only company that I think is a direct competitor to Kering is Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF). Louis Vuitton has much higher business volumes and a market capitalization five times larger than Kering; however, I do not see it as a danger to Kering's business. I believe that the two companies are part of a duopoly in which they both stand to gain: Louis Vuitton's habitual customers also buy Kering's products and vice versa.

Focus On The Latest Quarterly Report

The quarterly report published on April 21 showed a strong recovery in revenues, completely absorbing the economic damage related to the pandemic. Let's see it in detail through a series of graphs.

Revenue breakdown by region (Kering quarterly report)

In the first chart, you can see that although the weight of revenues from Asia Pacific has decreased by 7% currently this region remains responsible for more than a third of Kering's revenues. The main reason for this decline is due to the ongoing lockdowns that are still taking place in China but not in the other regions. Due to this, mainly Western Europe and North America have increased their weight compared to Asia Pacific.

Q1 22 group retail by region (Kering quarterly report)

In this second graph, we can see the change in revenue by region from 2019 to present. This graph is useful because it gives us insight into whether the reduction in revenue due to the pandemic has been fully amortized.

Western Europe is the region that had the biggest drop in revenue during the pandemic. It is currently almost on par with pre-pandemic results thanks to this latest quarter which had a sensation growth of 75%.

North America was the most resilient region during the pandemic and the one to have achieved the highest growth from 2019 to date. It is by far the best performing region.

Japan is the only region that is a bit underwhelming with a 4% decrease in revenue from 2019 to date. There was a recovery in the last quarter that bodes well for the next few.

Asia Pacific was the hardest hit sector during the peak of the pandemic. The strong recovery achieved in Q1 21 brought 31% growth over Q1 2019 revenues, but in the last quarter, this growth stalled. Continued lockdowns in China are slowing this growth. I personally find this region very interesting since China's middle class has been on the rise for decades, and as wealth increases, there will be more demand for luxury goods. Currently, this region is struggling, but I am confident of a much higher growth rate once the pandemic is no longer an issue in China.

The rest of the world segment also performed well, testifying to an increase in demand for luxury goods even in less developed economies.

From 2019 to date increasing revenues are far higher than decreasing ones, so Kering with this quarter achieved a far better quarterly than Q1 2021 and especially Q1 2020.

Revenue breakdown by segment (Kering quarterly report)

With this third and final chart, we go to see what the revenues of the individual segments were in detail this quarter.

At first glance, we can see that all segments achieved strong growth in revenues leading to an overall growth of 21.4%. Gucci remains by far the most important brand and alone covers more than half of Kering's total revenues. Both Saint Laurent, thanks to the resounding success of its Spring 22 collection, and Kering Eyewear, thanks to the Gucci and Cartier brands, posted strong growth.

Overall, the latest quarter was a success on multiple fronts. The only sore point was due to 0% growth in the Asian region, but this was a temporary slowdown due to ongoing lockdowns.

Kering Is Not Recession-Proof

In my opinion, the biggest risk of investing in Kering is related to the profitability of its business in adverse economic cycles.

When there is a slowdown in the world economy the demand for luxury goods obviously tends to decrease as they are not considered essential goods. In case of an economic slowdown or recession, Kering is a company that is not resilient at all, as its revenues will tend to drop drastically.

We had proof of this during the pandemic: in all geographic regions there was a significant reduction in Kering's revenues, and this negatively impacted the company's coffers. Going even further back in time, during the 2008 recession, revenues dropped dramatically: from €19 billion in 2007 to €8 billion in 2011. Since then, the company has never again reached €19 billion in revenues.

In the event of a recession or economic slowdown, Kering can see its revenues drop by more than 50%. If you believe there may be a serious recession in the short-medium term, you should not consider investing in this company.

How Much Is Kering Worth?

Every investment is the present value of the future cash flow; therefore, the valuation of Kering will be conducted through a discounted cash flow model. This model will be constructed as follows:

Perpetual growth rate of 2.5% based on the average of the world's annual GDP growth and the average level of inflation over the long term.

WACC represents Kering's weighted average cost of capital.

Free cash flow values included from 2022 to 2026 represent TIKR Terminal analysts' estimates.

The free cash flow growth estimate from 2027 to 2031 is 3%. I think it is a reasonable growth rate for Kering.

The values of the outstanding shares and net debt belong to TIKR Terminal platform.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited)

According to this model, currently, Kering is a buy. The calculated fair value is 692.25€ when the current price is 505€. Considering a margin of safety of 30%, we should buy the company at 484.57€, basically at the current price.

I consider a first buy at this price a good deal with a very small percentage compared to the entire portfolio, with the awareness that if the price were to fall further, I would average down.

Currently, it is not such a convenient price to invest a high percentage of the entire portfolio, but it is a good price to start building a small position. This is my opinion.