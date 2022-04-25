da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been about 21 months since I wrote my bullish article on Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), and in that time, the shares have returned about 59% against a gain of ~32% for the S&P 500. A bigger person than me might acknowledge that outperformance very briefly and move forward by trying to understand whether we should continue to hold this name. I’m not that sort, though, so prepare for some weapons grade bragging. I want to really drag this one out, and remind everyone of the fact that I did quite well on this one. I’m sure you’re as excited to read my brags as I am to write them.

In all seriousness, I do want to walk through my process briefly, and I want to work out whether or not it makes sense to continue to own the shares, because a stock trading at $146 is, by definition, more risky than the same stock when it’s trading at $95. I’ll review the latest financial results, paying particular attention to the dividend, and I’ll look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I enhanced the returns further by selling five puts on this name, so you gotta know that I’ll be writing about that, too. First, though, I think we’re in a unique macroeconomic environment, and we need to acknowledge the elephant in the room: the risk free rate has spiked since I last wrote about this business.

In my view, there are people who can stomach my writing, and there are people who choose not to. Perhaps the latter group is more wise. It’s that latter group I have in mind when I write this “thesis statement” paragraph. These people may be interested in my analysis, but may not cherish the idea of slogging through 3,000 words of Doyle verbiage. So, in this thesis statement, I offer the highlights of my analysis so you can get in and then get out. I’ll be selling my Eaton Corp. for a few reasons. First, while the dividend is reasonably well covered, I’ve seen much stronger recently. Given this, I don’t think the enterprise is strong enough to grow the dividend very much over the next decade, which makes this investment relatively less attractive than a treasury note in my view. Further, in spite of the fact that the company made less money in 2021 than they did in 2019, the shares are priced near a decade high. This rarely works out well over time in my experience. While I normally like to sell put options at this point, I can’t in this case, as the premia on offer for reasonable strike prices are too low to make the enterprise worthwhile. That won’t stop me from writing about the yield enhancing, risk reducing returns I earned from selling puts on this name in the past. Some might interpret that portion of the article as a thinly veiled excuse to brag, and they’d probably be right. There you have it. That’s my argument in a nutshell. If you read on from here, any vertigo or nausea my writing induces is your responsibility.

The Relativistic Nature of Investing

For the last little while I’ve been thinking about the effects of current treasury yields on stocks. In particular, I’m trying to answer the question: “in a world where an investor can receive a yield of 2.82% from U.S. government debt, how should investors think about the current dividend yields on stocks?” After all, for the past several years we’ve all been subjected to the TINA argument, and now that yields are relatively high, it’s time to revisit that notion. A reasonable argument could be made that just as they were relatively attractive in the past, stocks are now relatively less attractive.

This is obviously a very complex question, with many variables, but I think a helpful first step in deciding what we’d be willing to pay for stocks would be to look at the cash flows between a 10-year Treasury note and a given stock. The stock may get a valuation “bonus” from potential growth, but I think it’s worthwhile working out how much of the current price is a function of that growth, and how much is a function of the cash investors can pocket.

In aid of answering the first part of this question, I’ve created a simple spreadsheet that tries to start to tackle this question. It compares the cash flows from both the treasury and the stock over a 10-year period. It also compares the constant cash flows from the treasury to growing dividends on the other. I assume the dividend will grow at the same rate for the next decade as it did for the period 2015-2019. This is obviously a very simple assumption, and won’t be perfect, obviously, but I think it will help offer some insight into the relative investment merits of each asset.

I’ve applied this tool to Eaton with the following starting rules, and have found the following:

The investor can invest $20,000 in either the treasury or they can invest that $20,000 to buy exactly 137 shares of Eaton at today’s price. In the scenario where Eaton does not raise its dividend over the next decade, the treasury investor finishes with an extra $1,200 in cash flows, or an extra 6% of the original investment. In the scenario where Eaton raises its dividend at the same rate as it did between 2015-2019 (i.e. at a CAGR of 5.2%), the stock investor finishes with an extra $263 or ~1.3% of the original investment.

In my view, this analysis suggests that for an investor to be indifferent between Eaton stock, and a 10-year U.S. Treasury note, they’d need to assume one of two things. Either the stock price remains constant and the company grows its dividend over the next decade at the rate that it did over the period 2015-2019. Alternatively, that the dividend remains constant, but the shares will appreciate by ~6% from now to 2032.

This tool doesn’t answer the question “stocks or bonds” definitively, obviously. It doesn’t talk about the risks associated with each investment, and there are obvious, and large, differences between the risks of a particular stock and the U.S. government. That said, I think it’s a worthwhile first step. It helps quantify the relative merits of each, which goes a long way to answering the question in my view.

Finally, there are two important caveats to consider when reviewing the relative performance here. If you met me, you would quickly learn that I pronounce the word “out” properly, and I say “sorry” an appropriate five times per minute. In other words, you’d quickly glean that I’m not myself an American. One of the many implications of this is that I’m taxed at the same (near criminal) rates on my U.S. investments, whether I receive cash from Uncle Sam or from the dividend of a U.S. corporation. If you’re an American, you’ll want to apply an after tax version of this model, applying the tax shield for the dividend for instance. Alternatively, you’ll need to make the comparison in the context of a tax sheltered account like the (very strangely named) “IRA”, for instance.

In addition, I think it’s worth considering that the predictability of treasuries give them a significant leg up in the “stocks v treasuries” debate. One of the many challenges associated with financial planning is that you actually don’t know what the future of a given company is. Ask any investor in Netflix, for instance, and they’ll tell you that what was a “high flyer” at the beginning of a decade may turn into a laggard in the future. Not so with treasuries. They’ll either give you a nice capital gain if rates fall from current levels (full disclosure: that’s my view), or you’ll be paid 100 cents on the dollar by the most creditworthy source in the history of the world. I think that’s also something investors should consider when making investment decisions.

Cash Flows of Eaton Corp. v 10 Year Treasury (Public Sources, Author calculation)

Financial Performance

I’ll be as brief as possible here as there’s much to go through with dividend sustainability and the like. In my view, the financial performance was “fine” relative to 2020. In particular, revenue and net income in 2021 were about 9.9%, and 52% higher respectively. The company rewarded shareholders with this improvement by upping the dividend by about 4% from the year ago period.

It wasn’t all sunshine and lollipops at Eaton, though, since long-term debt increased about $509 million, or 6.3% from the previous year. While I think this debt is sustainable for the moment, as evidenced by the fact that interest expense was actually lower in 2021, higher debt represents higher risk in my view. At some point, servicing the debt may crowd out dividend increases, and that’s troublesome in my estimation.

Also troublesome in my view is the picture that emerges when we cast our eyes beyond the most recent year. You may remember that 2020 was a uniquely bad year. I remember something about a pandemic that shut down the global economy, so any comparison to that year may make the current state look artificially good. With that in mind, I note that sales and net income in 2021 were actually 8.25%, and 3% lower than they were in 2019. Thus, a fair argument could be made that this company hasn’t fully recovered.

In my previous article on this name, I suggested that the dividend is sustainable. I want to see if that’s still the case, because I think sustainable dividends are of critical importance for a few reasons. First, they offer investors the predictability that I referenced above. Second, they are supportive of the stock’s price. If a dividend is cut, we can expect the stock to drop in price, and so it’s something we want to keep a good eye on. When it comes to trying to figure out whether or not dividends are sustainable, I look at the size and timing of future obligations, and compare those to the current and likely future sources of net cash.

We see from the table below, taken from pages 45 and 43 respectively from the latest 10-K for your enjoyment and edification, the company has to repay $1.735 billion this year, $306 million next year, and another $695 million the year after that.

Add to these the lease obligations of $143 million this year, $111 million next year, and $83 million the year after that. This sums to $1.878 billion of obligations this year, $417 million in 2023, and $778 million in 2024.

Eaton Corp. Debt Repayment Schedule (2021 10-K)

Eaton Corp. Lease Schedule (Eaton Corp 2021 10-K)

Against these obligations, the company currently has ~$568 million in cash and short term investments. Additionally, they’ve generated an average of about $2.852 billion in cash from operations over the past three years. Over the same period, they’ve spent an average of just over $1 billion in CFI activities. Please note that the CFI figure is skewed upwards by the $4.5 billion paid for acquisitions, and the $3.129 billion received for divestitures.

All of the above suggests to me that the current dividend of ~$1.2 billion is reasonably well covered, though I’ve certainly seen stronger recently. That said, I’d be very happy to continue to own, and may even buy some more at the right price.

Eaton Corp. Financial History (Eaton Corp. investor relations)

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly for some reason know that this is the point in the article when I turn into a real “downer.” It’s here where I start writing about risk-adjusted returns, and how even the stock of a company with a reasonably sustainable dividend can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. A company can make a great deal of money, but the investment can still be a terrible one if the shares are too richly priced. This is because all businesses are essentially just organisations that take a bunch of inputs, add value to them, and then sell products or services (hopefully) for a profit. The stock, on the other hand, is a proxy whose changing prices reflect the ever changing mood of the crowd and the relative attractiveness of alternatives like the treasury that I wrote about above. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business.

I feel a desire to indulge my tendency to belabour a point, so I’m about to belabour this point. I’m going to demonstrate how the stock is a thing distinct from the business by using Eaton stock itself as an example. The company released annual results on February 23. If you bought this stock that day, you're down about 2.2% since then. If you bought about 10 days ago, you’re up about 4.3% since. Not enough changed at the firm over this short span of time to warrant a 6.5% variance in returns. The differences in return came down entirely to the price paid. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did better than those who bought the shares at a higher price. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

My regulars know that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive on this name, I became excited when the stock was trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of about 14.5. Things are much different now, with the shares trading very near multi year highs, per the following:

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. If you read me regularly, you know that I rely on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Eaton at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a perpetual rate of ~6.6%, which I consider to be very optimistic. Given all of the above, I’ll be taking my Eaton chips off the table.

Option Update

In my previous missive on this name, I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $80 for $3.60 each. I sold five at this price, and they went on to expire worthless. I write about this to brag, obviously, but also to remind investors of the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential of short put options. At the time I wrote them, the strike price was about 15% out of the money. This means that had the shares dropped in price, I’d have been “forced” to buy more at a net price of ~$76.40, which was even more attractive than the price at which I bought shares. That would have been a very positive outcome. As it turned out, though, the shares didn’t fall in price, and so I pocketed the premia. This was also a positive outcome. This is why I consider specific short puts to be “win-win” trades.

The problem is that we can’t simply go selling puts either “willy” or “nilly.” In my view, we should only ever sell puts when the premia we receive for good strike prices is reasonable. For the record, a “good” strike price is one at which you’d be happy to be exercised. Unfortunately in this case, the premia on offer for reasonable strike prices is too thin at the moment. I’d be willing to buy Eaton at ~$105 and the premia on offer for that strike is non-existent. For that reason, I need to sit and wait for shares to drop before becoming interested again.

Conclusion

In my view, the dividend is reasonably well covered, but I’ve certainly seen more well covered recently. The shares are priced near multi- year highs, in spite of the fact that the debt level has grown, and the company made less money in 2021 than it did in 2019. The unsustainable valuation is highlighted further by the fact that these shares aren’t necessarily more attractive than the risk free treasury in my view. I think “price” and “value” are distinct from each other, and I think they can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to sell at current prices before “price” falls to match “value.”