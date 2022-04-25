Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a behemoth of a medical device company, with a market cap of >$145bn, making it by some distance the largest operator in this field.

For context, Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) Medical Devices division generated $11.8bn of revenues in FY21 - growing 22% year-on-year - and accounting for 33% of the company's revenues, which gives the division a market cap of ~$40bn, based on Abbott's current market cap of ~$213bn.

Medtronic has generated $23.6bn of revenues across the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022, and with Q4 revenues forecast by management to be +5.5% year-on-year, FY22 revenues ought to come in at ~$32.2bn. That's nearly 3x more than Abbott's Med Device division, although Medtronic's market cap is actually 4x my estimate for Abbott's Med Device division, which might imply its shares are a little overvalued.

Medtronic pays a dividend of $0.63 per quarter for a yield of ~2.2% however, whereas Abbott's Dividend yield is significantly lower, yielding ~1.5%, plus Abbott's other business divisions are not performing as well as Med Devices (as I discussed in a recent note on the company).

A closer challenger to Medtronic in terms of market cap and revenue generation is Boston Scientific (BSX). Like Medtronic, Boston is a pure-play medical device maker, with a $65bn market cap that drove revenue of $12bn in FY21, and a net income margin of 9%. Medtronic's margin in Q322 was a healthy 19%, and 18% for fiscal year 2021, and when we consider that Boston does not pay a dividend, it gives us reasons to believe that Medtronic stock may be the better buy.

Medtronic's share price is currently $109, which is 20% discounted from it's all-time high of $135, achieved in August 2021 - another reason the company's stock looks relatively good value at the present time - although we should also consider the reasons why the stock price is down.

In the remainder of this article I'll discuss some of the contributing factors to the downtrend and try to analyze if they're straightforward to deal with, or whether they hint at deep lying problems at the company - starting with Medtronic's stagnant revenue growth.

Management Has A Plan To Address Lack Of Growth - But Company May Be At Its Limit

A lack of organic growth has long been Medtronic's Achilles heel - top line revenues since 2016 are $28.8bn, $29.7bn, $29.95bn, $30.56bn, $28.91bn, and $30.12bn in FY21. A 4.5% uplift in revenues over a six-year period is unlikely to get investors excited, although in fairness, trading conditions in the midst of a pandemic have been tough for a company whose products are used in multiple types of elective surgeries.

In May last year, Medtronic guided for 9% year-on-year organic growth and "diluted non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.60 to $5.75," which exceeded Street estimates. Based on my calculations actual growth is likely to be in the region of 7%, and non-GAAP EPS likely to be ~$4.5, based on non-GAAP reported EPS of $2.93 in the 9m to January 2022, and forecast non-GAAP EPS of $1.57 at the midpoint.

This underperformance is likely part of the reason why Medtronic shares have experienced a downturn in the last quarter of 2021, although management remains optimistic that growth - both top and bottom line - will be stronger in the medium and long term.

Management believes it can generate ~5% per annum top line growth for the foreseeable future, which implies that by 2026 revenues could be challenging $40bn per annum - although that path to growth is by no means straightforward or guaranteed, given some of the headwinds in play.

In the shorter term, for example, Medtronic must cope with employee absentees caused by the Omicron breakout - one of the main reasons cited by management for its disrupted operations in Q322 - and in the longer term, a healthcare worker shortage caused by pandemic related burnouts and career changes, and perhaps, an unwillingness on companies' part to raise employee wages in line with rising inflation.

Medtronic is clearly an innovative and progressive company - as we can see below, no fewer than 200 products were launched last year across multiple medical indications - and not many firms can match that kind of pace.

Medtronic key product approvals - past 12 months. (earning presentation)

Source: Medtronic Q322 earnings presentation.

In another sense, however, it must be difficult for Medtronic to drive meaningful top line growth with countless product launches into very niche markets - especially if there's nothing genuinely innovative about the new products.

Unlike in say, drug development, where a drug showing superior efficacy and safety can take billions out of an older drugs market share, Medtronic's product innovations tend to be in smaller markets and it may also be harder to patent protect its products, meaning numerous companies can offer similarly performing products in Medtronic's key business sectors - Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Medical Surgical.

Medtronic Q322 performance across key business divisions. (earnings presentation)

Source: earnings presentation.

Still, as we can see above, the three biggest divisions are all performing OK, and the forecast for Q422 is better still, as CFO Karen Parkhill told investors on the Q322 earnings call:

By segment, we would model Cardiovascular at 7% to 8% growth, Neuroscience at 2.5% to 3.5% growth, Medical Surgical at 7.5% to 8.5% growth, and Diabetes down 6% to 7%, all on an organic basis.

These promising numbers are partially related to an easing of pandemic headwinds, so investors should not necessarily expect to see them repeated in subsequent quarters, as Parkhill explained on the earnings call when asked about FY23 guidance:

FY ‘23 will be a unique and challenging year just given the macro environment and the timing of our major pipeline launches. And on the bottom line, we do expect to grow EPS next year, certainly. But at this stage, we don’t expect it to be above revenue growth. I want to make sure, though, that you take away from this that we are still very committed to our long-range plan.

Based on this, I'd expect to see Medtronic something like EPS of $4.75 in FY23, which implies a forward PE ratio of ~23x - matching the average PE ratio of e.g. the major pharmaceutical sector, which has been a strong one for investors over the past 18 months, even as the biotech sector has tanked. Typically, however, "big pharma" stocks pay a superior dividend to Medtronic, with yields ~4.5%.

In the 9m to Jan 2022 Medtronic spent >$2bn on R&D, so management is clearly committed to driving innovation as mentioned, but unfortunately, in the one business sector that is genuinely ripe for disruption, where a market leading product could perhaps generate an additional $5bn - $10bn of revenue - Diabetes - Medtronic has been faltering.

Diabetes Ought To Be Jewel In Medtronic's Crown, But Instead It's Suffocating Growth

I have long banged the drum about the enormous potential of medical devices designed to aid people suffering from diabetes, tipping companies like Dexcom (DXCM) and its integrated glucose monitoring devices ("iCGMs") back in January 2020 - Dexcom stock is 96%-plus since that note.

In fairness, it has been an open secret for a long time that the "artificial pancreas" - a combination of automated glucose level monitoring, and automated insulin pumps to control levels and prevent hypo or hyperglycemic episodes - would be a far superior solution for a diabetic than using a finger-pricking device and self-injecting insulin - provided it can be made to work safely.

The market is dominated by Dexcom's G6 and G7 devices, Abbott's Freestyle Libre, and Medtronic's Guardian Sensor and MiniMed pump, but while the former two increase sales and market share - Dexcom growing sales from $1.9bn, to $2.5bn, and Libre from ~$500m in 2017, to >$3.5bn in FY21 - Medtronic's diabetes division sales are falling, down >5% year-on-year in Q322, to $584m.

With G6/G7 enjoying a reputation for quality, and Libre's lower price point attracting a huge user base, Guardian and MiniMed have struggled to compete, and to make matters worse, the safety of Medtronic's devices has been called into question by the FDA. According to a press release issued by the company, a warning letter sent to the company by the FDA in December last year highlighted:

The inadequacy of specific medical device quality system requirements at the Northridge facility in the areas of risk assessment, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, device recalls, and reporting of adverse events.

The FDA accused Medtronic of failing to respond quickly enough to >50,000 medical device reports filed with the FDA in relation to MiniMed pumps, failing to assess the risks appropriately, and of being slow to issue product recalls.

To be underperforming so drastically that the FDA was forced to intervene, in the biggest growth market in the medical device sector, does not reflect well on Medtronic or its management, and it has delayed the progress and launch of new products, including its MiniMed 780G pump, and Simplera, a replacement for Guardian 4.

All is not necessarily lost - Medtronic is likely to have the biggest diabetes focused R&D budget of all the iCGM makers, but a quick glance at the five-year share price performance of Medtronic versus Dexcom, Abbott, and insulin pump providers Tandem (TNDM) and Insulet (PODD) gives an indication of the size of the missed opportunity.

share price performance of iCGM product developers - past 5 years. (TradingView)

Source: TradingView.

Conclusion - Despite Its Diabetes Woes Medtronic Stock Remains Relatively Good Value With A Solid Dividend - Just Don't Expect Fireworks

Being such a giant company, with ~90k employees worldwide, and with hundreds of products catering for so many niche markets, it's perhaps not too surprising that Medtronic has struggled for growth, but when the opportunity of a decade presented itself, to become a global leader in glucose monitoring and automated insulin delivery, Medtronic allowed itself to be upstaged by both Abbott, and several relative minnows in the medical device world.

That may paint an unfair picture of the company and its management however, who are clearly more comfortable across their other business divisions of neuroscience, cardiovascular and medical surgical. To be able to perform as it has done in these divisions - where safety is of critical performance while dropping the ball in diabetes is an unforgivable error, but it hasn't destroyed the company's value as its core businesses continue to impress, and the iCGM race is a long way from being over.

That's why I look at Medtronic, its 5% per annum top and bottom line growth forecasts, its price to sales ratio of ~5x, and forward PE of ~23x, net income margin of nearly 20%, and 2.3% yielding dividend, and see a strong, investable company.

With its free cash flow of $4.3bn in the first three quarters of 2022 - up 23% year-on-year - which is occasionally used for share buybacks as well as dividends - there's also money for M&A, and Medtronic is also not afraid to sell parts of its business either, which helps to explain why organic growth has flatlined.

Being the biggest operator in your business sector comes with unique operational and business challenges - do you front-run R&D, or allocate funds to buyout promising companies? Do you try to develop new markets, or focus on dominating those where you are already the incumbent? Do you downsize or upsize? Do you focus on your debt investors, or your equity investors?

Dublin-headquartered Medtronic (which benefits from Ireland's more favorable tax regime, like a host of other healthcare and pharmaceutical companies) has generally performed well for its investors, and personally I suspect it will continue to do so in the long run.

The diabetes missteps have cost the company dearly - this is an area where what should have been a "knock it out of the park" win somehow became a high profile failure - but there's still time for Medtronic to address this, and provided management act quickly and decisively, limit the damage and perhaps even develop a more competitive product - after all, this is a mega-market, with ~35m Americans having either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

It isn't Medtronic's core market, and perhaps management would be wiser to exit the medical monitoring market and focus on its three other divisions - the markets it knows and loves.

Whichever decision management makes, however, I suspect that the share price will at least retain its current value over the next 12-18 months, and perhaps add a little too - around 5%-10%, in line with its projected growth.

That may not make the investment case for the more growth-minded investor, but combined with the dividend, my conclusion would be that there's no harm in holding Medtronic shares at the present time.