In our article titled “Lululemon Is Attractive in the Long Run,” we mentioned that Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) had ticked all the boxes: incredible revenue growth, margin expansion, and increasing free cash flows. Additionally, we highlighted how Lululemon was likely to complete its Power of Three Growth strategy. However, Lululemon’s rich valuations might limit its share price in the short run, but the shares could be rewarding if investors are looking for a long-term investment beyond 2023, in our view.

Lululemon’s share price during our publication stood at $403 per share. It managed to reach as high as $480 per share before it crashed to below $300 per share mark. As it stands, the share price is $364 per share, down by 11% since Tuesday last week.

Data by YCharts

This article will update the 4Q21 results and discuss what to expect from Lululemon after unveiling its five-year plan.

Exceeding Expectations

In 2021, Lululemon reported $6.3 billion of revenue (+42% Y/Y), slightly beating our 2021F estimate by 0.5%.

LULU's Quarterly Results (Company, Vektor Research)

According to the CEO Calvin McDonald, both men’s and women’s products continued to gain strong traction in 4Q21, supported by the Science of Feel innovation, holiday merchandise collections, and several popular products.

Revenue Change (Y/Y) (Company, Vektor Research)

Stores reopening also helped. Figure 4 shows that the revenue from stores has recovered to the 2019 levels. Moreover, the direct-to-consumer also showcased its resilience.

LULU's revenue by channels (Company, Vektor Research)

In addition, Lululemon’s international business growth outpaced the growth in North America. Overall, although international business still contributed only 15% to the total revenue in 2021, the management still believes that the growth potential of the international business remains in the “early days.”

Revenue Change by Geography (Company, Vektor Research)

Additionally, Lululemon registered a gross profit margin of 58.1%, slightly below a year before at 58.6%, due to the “increased air freight expense.” On the other hand, its operating profit margin sat at 28%, a 130-bps increase from a year before. According to the 4Q21 result, Lululemon’s operating margin is still clear of its competitors, as seen in Figure 6.

Data by YCharts

When asked about the price increase, Calvin McDonald said that Lululemon would continue to employ the “modest selective price increases” strategy. He went on to say that the products are “well priced” and that the price has reflected the product’s innovations.

Yet, Lululemon also introduced the Like New program, allowing customers to sell pre-owned products online in exchange for a pre-determined gift card. In turn, shoppers can purchase secondhand clothes at reduced prices. Diving into the resale market might help Lululemon encourage consumers’ spending amid high inflationary environments, where consumers are likely to look for discounted products.

Lastly, Lululemon registered a full-year net income of US$975 billion (108% of our 2021F estimate), reflecting a 66% of year-on-year growth.

Expect Solid Revenue Growth And A Slight Margin Deterioration

Looking forward, Lululemon expects its revenue to reach between $7.49 billion and $7.615 billion in 2022, implying an expected year-on-year growth of 20%-22%. In this quarter alone, the company expects to register $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion (20% of 2022 guidance). Nevertheless, we need to ask whether such a target is doable or not.

First, demand was strong. Even after the reopening of stores, direct-to-consumer growth still has not shown any signs of running out of gas. Direct-to-consumer revenue has advanced by 50% per year since 4Q19, while revenue from company-operated stores has returned to the pre-pandemic levels. The company remains confident that direct-to-consumer will grow in mid-teens and plans to expand its presence through stores by aiming to open 70 net new stores this year.

Second, according to the management, Lululemon was in “an under-inventory position for most of the year” because of the supply chain issues last year. Indeed, it is likely that inventory issues impacted some portion of the revenue that Lululemon was supposed to accrue the previous year. This year, the management expects inventory dollars to grow more than 49% and inventory units to advance by 29%. We are not saying there will be no supply chain issues this year. In reality, during Analyst Day, the company listed "supply chain disruptions" as one of the possible headwinds as we move forward. But we think the company is more well-prepared this year.

Lastly, Lululemon debuted new lines of products, such as footwear and tennis and golf collections. Indeed, Calvin McDonald said that a significant portion of growth will still stem from the core product line. But those new products are still in the early days and might become solid growth drivers for Lululemon in the future, despite the competition in the industry, in our view.

Furthermore, the management forecast gross margin to decline by 200 to 250 bps in 1Q22 vs. last year thanks to escalating air freight costs due to “port congestion and capacity constraints.”

Likewise, it expects margins to shrink 200 to 250-bps and 100 to 150-bps in 2Q22 and 3Q22, respectively, and finally expand in 4Q22 without specifying an exact number. Yet, our calculation suggests that the figure might be closer to 59%-60%, thus in line with the 2022 gross margin guidance of 57% (50 to 100-bps decline vs. 2021 gross margin).

Estimated Gross Profit Margin (Company, Vektor Research)

Finally, the management expects EPS to grow from adjusted $7.79 per share to $9.15-$9.35 per diluted share.

The New Five-Year Plan Indicates Confidence In The Outlook

Where do we go from here? Poised to complete its Power of Three ahead of schedule, Lululemon unveiled last week a new five-year growth plan to double its revenue to $12.5 billion by 2026 through product innovation, guest experiences improvement, and market expansion. For example, Lululemon is to launch a two-tier membership program this year as a part of its ambition to create “the most immersive fitness marketplace in the industry.”

Additionally, the financial goals include:

A five-year revenue CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2026

Modest annual operating expansion

EPS growth outpacing the revenue growth

Low double digits growth for annual square footage

In detail, the company expects to double its men’s product revenue to around $3 billion and women’s product to generate low double-digit growth rates annually in the next five years.

Lululemon also plans to expand its presence to countries in APAC and Europe and continue to grow its business in China. Believing that the international business has ample room for growth, the company expects to quadruple its size to $3.8 billion by 2026 from $957 billion in 2021. Similarly, North American business, estimated to grow in the mid-teens, is to continue carrying “an important role.”

Lastly, the company forecasts its digital revenue to double to $5.6 billion, while it expects stores to grow in mid-teens. This shows the company's aim to “build stronger connections across both physical and digital.”

Valuation

Therefore, by those goals, we estimate Lululemon's EPS to reach $17 per share by 2026. The estimated EPS implies a five-year CAGR of 18%, outpacing the revenue growth at 15% per year.

LULU's Income Statement Forecast (Company, Vektor Research)

If we factor in the 2026F EPS, the current share price will reflect a P/E of 21x. Nevertheless, despite the announcement of the ambitious five-year plan, the share price has been down by 11% since Tuesday. Why did this happen?

Historically, after Lululemon unveiled the Power of Three in 2019, the company’s revenue grew 24% per year, on average, until 2021, exceeding the initial forecast of low-teens growth. The current five-year plan, which implies revenue growth of “only” 15%, might have indicated reservations about the outlook. However, what if Lululemon is ahead of schedule again, just as it did during the first five-year plan?

Demand is in good momentum: the reopening of physical stores did not weaken the direct-to-consumer channel. In addition, the company also expressed confidence that its international business is still in the early days of the growth trajectory and plans to expand to other countries. Finally, although they are still early in the journey, new lines of products might help Lululemon drive its long-term growth.

How did completing ahead of schedule impact the share price? For example, Lululemon saw its revenue grow 17% per year, on average, from 2015 to 2018. But through the Power of Three in 2019, the management forecast low-teens revenue growth. As a result, we noticed that the share price stagnated at around $170-$180 per share for a couple of months. Nevertheless, the company exceeded expectations. And, as a result, the share price stood at $232 per share by the end of 2019.

Data by YCharts

So, is the share a buy or not? On the one hand, as seen in Figure 9, Lululemon’s current P/E is at the same level as the P/E during 2019 before it soared in the next two years. However, although the company expects to generate revenue growth above 20%, just as it did in the last few years, it managed to improve its margins (gross profit, operating, and net profit) in 2021 to exceed the five-year historical average.

Additionally, we mentioned how Lululemon is confident in completing its goals ahead of schedule again. We might see a similar story like the one a few years earlier if it happens. However, it is best to keep expectations in check.

First, expanding international presence is easier said than done. For example, it was not until 2016 that Lululemon opened three of its physical stores in China. However, as noted in the Analyst Day presentation material, Lululemon’s brand awareness in China was only seven percent, far lower than Canada and United States with 48% and 25%, respectively. Second, many of its new product lines could face intense competition. Take, for example, Blissfeel, the recently-debuted running shoes. It could face competition from other well-established brands, such as Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA).

Finally, last year, the company repurchased 2.2 million shares at an average price of $369. Indeed, conventional wisdom suggests that share repurchase indicates the company’s confidence in its outlook or share undervaluation. In addition, the company authorized last month a new $1 billion stock repurchase program.

On the other hand, a long-term P/E of 21x based on the 2026F EPS looks more reasonable, and yet, at above 20x, it indicates that the share remains risky. In addition, with an assumption of 18% long-term EPS growth and based on the current price, Lululemon’s PEG ratio stands at 2.7. In comparison, NIKE’s PEG ratio will be 2.4 if we assume a long-term EPS growth of 14% (the average between 16% and our estimate of 13%). Even if we take a 20% EPS growth for Lululemon, we will arrive at a 2.4 PEG ratio.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, Lululemon aims to complete its new goals, aiming to double its revenue by 2026. Indeed, suppose you have a long-term investment horizon. Willingly waiting for Lululemon’s growth strategies to play out and hoping for the company to exceed expectations might bear fruit in the long run. But the rich valuations and the competition related to international expansion and new lines of products mean more risks that investors should consider. Therefore, we reiterate our ‘Hold” rating. If you have any thoughts, please do not hesitate to comment below.