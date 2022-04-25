syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

IWN strategy and portfolio

The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) has been tracking the Russell 2000 Value Index since July 2000. IWN has 1437 holdings, a distribution yield of 1.60%, and a total expense ratio of 0.24%.

As described in the prospectus by iShares, the underlying index measures the performance of a small cap segment of the U.S. stock market. It includes companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values in the parent index Russell 2000. It represents about half of the Russell 2000 market value and the annual turnover ratio is 28%.

IWN invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies (99% of asset value). As expected, IWN is cheaper than the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) regarding the usual valuation ratios reported in the next table.

IWN IWM Price / Earnings TTM 12.54 14.83 Price / Book 1.53 2.17 Price / Sales 1.15 1.38 Price / Cash Flow 9.19 11.35

The top 10 holdings, listed below with valuation ratios, represent only 6.3% of asset value, and the heaviest position weights less than 1%. The portfolio is well diversified and risks related to individual stocks are very low.

Ticker Name Weight (%) P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free CashFlow Yield% OVV Ovintiv Inc 0.91 9.24 4.06 1.27 2.64 9.01 1.59 CAR Avis Budget Group Inc 0.9 14.70 12.97 1.85 N/A N/A 0 CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 0.63 1.39 7.43 1.39 1.80 10.92 2.02 AMC AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc 0.62 N/A N/A 3.36 N/A N/A 0 AR Antero Resources Corporation 0.6 N/A 6.24 1.71 1.94 11.84 0 M Macy's Inc 0.54 5.27 5.57 0.29 2.04 3.65 2.60 RRC Range Resources Corp. 0.53 19.19 6.53 2.12 3.64 20.31 0 STAG STAG Industrial Inc 0.53 36.20 63.95 12.59 2.13 N/A 3.58 PDCE PDC Energy Inc 0.51 13.72 4.50 2.80 2.46 8.12 1.38 THC Tenet Healthcare Corp 0.5 8.32 11.14 0.42 7.76 9.00 0

The heaviest sector is financials (25%), followed by industrials (15%) and real estate (11.8%). Other sectors are below 10%. Compared to the Russell 2000 Index, the fund overweights financials, real estate, energy, utilities and underweights healthcare, consumer discretionary and technology.

IWN sectors (Chart: author; data: Fidelity.)

Since inception in July 2000, IWN has beaten its parent index by 1.3 percentage point in annualized return and shows a similar risk measured in maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (volatility).

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IWN 580.03% 9.22% -61.17% 0.49 19.90% IWM 420.18% 7.88% -58.26% 0.43 20.39%

The next chart plots the equity values of $100 invested in IWN and IWM since IWN inception. The two funds have alternatively outperformed each other. IWN has steadily outperformed in the last 2 years: its 24-month total return is 85.8% vs. 58.9% for IWM. It had underperformed in the previous 5 years: -2.9% vs. +11.3% for IWM. After lagging during several years, value-style investing came back in the aftermath of the March 2020 market meltdown.

IWN vs. IWM (Chart: author; data: portfolio123)

Comparing IWN with my value benchmark

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index (occasionally less), updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. An exception in Utilities: the Price/Free Cash Flow is not taken into account to avoid some inconsistencies.

After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: Energy with Materials, Telecom with Technology. Real Estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares IWN performance since inception with the Dashboard List model, with a tweak: here the list is reconstituted once a year to make it comparable with a passive index.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IWN 580.03% 9.22% -61.17% 0.49 19.90% Dashboard List (annual) 1177.01% 12.43% -57.26% 0.72 16.62%

The Dashboard List beats IWN by a significant margin in return and Sharpe ratio.

IWN fundamental shortcomings

The underlying index has two shortcomings in my opinion. The first and largest one is to classify all stocks on the same criteria. It means the valuation ratios are considered comparable across sectors. Obviously they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here for more details about this topic. A consequence is to privilege sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper, especially financials. Some other sectors are disadvantaged: those with large intangible assets like technology. To make things simple, companies with large intangible assets are those with a business model based on massive R&D, or a strong branding, or large user databases, or operating in a field where competition is limited by an expensive entry ticket. All these elements are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios.

The second flaw is using the price/book ratio (P/B) as a primary factor. It is one of the riskiest valuation ratios. Intuitively, we can guess a large group of companies with low P/B contains a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e., 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 1/1/2022 with elements in equal weight.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.95% -72.36% 0.48 21.05% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.25% -65.09% 0.57 18.91% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.62% -65.66% 0.6 20.46% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.23% -63.55% 0.61 19.05%

This explains my choice of using P/FCF and not P/B in the Dashboard List model.

Takeaway

IWN holds over 1400 small caps with value characteristics in the Russell 2000 index. By looking for attractive price-to-book ratios in a small cap universe, it combines two of the three factors of the original 1992 Fama-French model: size and value. It may be used as a component of a tactical allocation strategy switching between value and growth depending on market conditions.

In almost 22 years of price history, IWN has beaten the Russell 2000 by a short margin of 1.3 percentage points in annualized return. However, it could have done better with a more sophisticated concept of value. I see two shortcomings in its strategy. First, it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors. This results in a high concentration of asset value in financials (25%), especially in banks (15%), and it underweights technology and healthcare. Value metrics work better to rank stocks in homogeneous sets (sector, industry). The second point I don’t like is using the price/book ratio as the main valuation factor. My Dashboard List model uses three valuation metrics, but not this one because I consider it too risky.