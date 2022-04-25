Photon-Photos/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a volatile start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and while many smaller producers have posted solid returns, the developers have seen bifurcated returns despite the higher gold price. One name that has bucked the trend is Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ), with a 40% year-to-date return. However, I see the thesis for the stock as less robust given that inflationary pressures have worsened, and major producers appear to be focused on organic growth, not partnering on a massive project in Australia (Mt. Todd). Given this outlook, I see Vista Gold as an inferior way to buy the dip.

Mt. Todd Gold Project (Company Presentation)

Just over three months ago, I wrote on Vista Gold (VGZ), an Australian gold developer, noting that while the stock was cheap, I saw far better bets elsewhere in the sector. Since then, the stock has gained 20% and levitated higher on the back of sector strength, but this has paled in comparison to my favorite ideas like Yamana Gold (AUY), which gained over 30% in the same period. While Vista hasn't reported any meaningful developments recently, we have seen developments that indirectly affect Vista and weigh on the investment thesis, in my opinion. Let's take a closer look below.

Inflationary Pressures

For investors that were optimistic that gold producers and construction-stage gold developers were sand-bagging their cost guidance and capex guidance, Newmont's (NEM) most recent earnings call should send off alarm bells. While the report itself was not bad, considering the headwinds of COVID-19-related absenteeism and a tight labor market, the discussion in the Q1 Conference Call was a little worrisome. This was related to the fact that the company is seeing higher inflation than it initially guided, with consumables, fuel, materials, and labor costs being much higher.

One area that's being hit especially hard is wage premiums for contracted services or specialized labor services and labor tightness in general in Australia and all other jurisdictions. In fact, the scope of the shutdown had to be reduced in Q1 for its Boddington Mine, related to not being able to get enough bodies on-site, and this is for the largest gold producer globally. Obviously, with Vista not in production, this does not directly affect the company. Still, it could affect the economics of its recent Feasibility Study, labor costs for construction likely being stale, and forecasted labor costs over the mine life at Mt. Todd if it were to go into production.

Fortunately, with Newmont being well-capitalized and controlling its own destiny at its projects due to its strong balance sheet ($7+ billion in cash), it has been able to complete much of the advanced engineering on its projects and order some long-lead items. This includes 23 major equipment packages, locking in pricing for key pieces of equipment. The early orders will partially offset cost escalations if Newmont were ordering all of the items today and only completing advanced engineering when a Full Funds decision on the Yanacocha Sulfides Project is confirmed.

Newmont Q1 2022 Conference Call - CEO Tom Palmer on Yanacocha Sulfides (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Unfortunately, gold developers like Vista with limited capital cannot purchase major long-lead items ahead of time or complete early works, meaning that they will bear the full brunt of inflationary pressures if/when they make a construction decision. In addition, even Vista's most recent Feasibility Study capex estimate of $892 million is likely stale, with the study released in early Q1 2022, and diesel, cyanide, labor, and other costs looking like they will continue to climb from Q4 2021 levels. Vista's updated Feasibility Study had an effective date of December 31st, 2021.

Vista Gold - Cash Position & Market Cap (Company Presentation)

Vista noted the following in its Technical Report under "Capital Cost & Operating Cost Risks":

"Due to the COVID pandemic, geopolitical factors and general volatile state of international trade, many vendors noted that prices for raw materials and shipping rates have been fluctuating significantly but best estimates were provided at the time of budget quotation. Due to these factors, an element of risk exists due to future fluctuation".

- Vista Gold, February 2022 Technical Report

This ended up being a timely and important warning, with Russia invading Ukraine two weeks later, pushing oil and gas prices higher and impacting the already weak supply chain backdrop. If we use what I would argue to be a conservative cost escalation figure of 10%, this would suggest that Vista's upfront capex could increase to ~$980 million, which, while not a huge increase, is on top of what is already a very expensive project to build.

It's important to note that this is not company-specific to Vista. Any gold developer that hasn't begun construction or begun early works/ordering long-lead items is staring down these issues. However, because Vista has a market cap to initial capex [MCIC] ratio of approximately 0.14 to 1 (~$127 million / ~$892 million), it does not control its own destiny and cannot fund this project on its own. This places the company in a much worse position than companies like Sabina (OTCQX:SGSVF), Artemis (OTCPK:ARGTF), and Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF), which are partially or fully funded, have much higher MCIC ratios, and can therefore fund their projects without the need for a partner. This has two major benefits.

The first is that even though the above companies are in the developer space, they may see some insulation from cost increases. This is because they have begun work on-site, with Osisko completing significant underground development and ordering some items ahead of time, like milling equipment in Q1 2021. Secondly, it means that these companies (outside of permitting requirements) have better control over their start date for construction and are not at the mercy of a partner to decide when they can finally begin construction.

Some investors will argue that it's better to be permitted like Vista than have financing in place. I would argue differently regarding jurisdictions with a low permitting risk like British Columbia and Quebec. Additionally, some investors will argue that with a project like Mt. Todd, there's little worry about a partner swooping in to either take them over or help fund the project, and it's a matter of if, not when. I would argue differently, and I see Vista Gold as being in a similar position to NovaGold (NG), which is being the owner of a solid project, but having a low probability of being in production before 2030 due to the inability to fund Mt. Todd on its own with debt/equity.

Some Potential Mt. Todd Partners Appear Focused Elsewhere

Given the nearly $1.0 billion upfront capex bill at Mt. Todd, there are only so many companies that can step in to fund the project, and that list appears to be getting shorter each week. This is because many majors are focusing on either projects that are in their own portfolio, consolidating assets they already operate and or lower capex expansions when it comes to growth. A few examples are as follows:

Barrick (GOLD) is looking at developing Reko Diq, which has likely taken priority over Donlin Creek and certainly makes it look like a less likely partner for Mt. Todd

Yamana Gold is focused on Wasamac, Odyssey Underground, expansions at Jacobina, and expansions at its smaller assets in its Yamana 1.5 Plan as part of its Investor Day Presentation

Newmont (previously 52% owner) recently consolidated full ownership of Yanacocha, and already has a very busy development pipeline with Ahafo North, and Tanami 2, as well as Yanacocha Sulfides

SSR Mining (SSRM) is also focused on organic growth and lower-capex growth, building up its Nevada potential with exploration, acquiring land near Seabee, and looking at expansions near-mine in Turkey

Eldorado Gold's (EGO) focus is on Skouries, a massive project that it may need to partner on, so its hands appear to be full

Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF) is focused on an expansion at Pogo and leveraging infrastructure in Australia with a focus on organic growth at KCGM and Yandal

Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) is focused on Red Lake after its Bateman acquisition and an underground expansion for Cowal

The list could go on further, but I will leave it at those names to avoid getting repetitive. The point is that the larger producers that could afford to build Mt. Todd are focused elsewhere. This is not surprising in an inflationary environment when funds are looking for low-capex growth and shareholder returns, and not the wild large premium takeovers that carried a high risk of the last gold cycle.

Valuation & Technical Picture

The one thing Vista has in its favor is valuation, with the stock trading at a fully diluted market cap of ~$127 million based on a current share price of US$1.02. However, although this makes the stock look cheap relative to an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $1.0 billion at $1,600/oz gold, Vista is perversely somewhat less attractive the cheaper it is. This is because the lower its market cap, the worse its MCIC ratio is, which is one indicator I use to define the probability of being able to finance a project. An MCIC ratio below 0.30 is extremely low, and Vista Gold is below 0.15, assuming no cost creep from its ~$892 million capex estimate.

Vista Gold Valuation (Company Presentation)

With a low MCIC ratio and majors appearing to be focused elsewhere, plus continued capex increases at other projects that are in construction or waiting to be constructed, the thesis for Vista is weaker than it was three months ago, at least in my view. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher. Still, I would much rather pay ~0.50x P/NAV for a stock like Sabina (OTCQX:SGSVF) that is already set to begin construction and will head into production before 2025 than a company like Vista at a deeper discount, but with limited visibility into a future production date.

VGZ Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Moving to the technical picture, we are nowhere near a low-risk buy point. This is because Vista is hugging a newly confirmed resistance level at US$1.07, and its next strong support level doesn't come in until US$0.60. This translates to a reward/risk ratio of 0.12 to 1.0, with $0.05 in potential upside to resistance, and $0.42 in potential downside to support. In my view, this reinforces the fact that Vista is not an attractive bet here, and the stock would need to decline below US$0.75 to see a reward/risk ratio that might make it worth betting on from a swing-trading standpoint.

Vista Gold - Mt. Todd Project (Company Presentation)

Vista Gold is the proud owner of a massive project in Australia capable of producing an average of ~395,000 ounces per annum at industry-leading costs. However, I do not see a high probability that the project will head into production this decade, and it's difficult enough to forecast three years ahead, let alone several years, justifying its discount to its peer group, in my opinion, given that gold may no longer be in a bull market post-2028. To summarize, I think there are far better ways to play the sector elsewhere, and I would only view pullbacks below US$0.75 as buying opportunities on VGZ, where it would become attractive from a swing-trading standpoint.