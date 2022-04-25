shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), is a United States based mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates through three segments - Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. Through its ownership of mortgage-backed securities, Redwood issues and successfully recovers high-quality residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans.

Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California. Its major source of revenue is interest on mortgage loans, which it aims to distribute as dividends among its equity shareholders. This REIT has a very low market capitalization of $1.09 billion. Total Debt is around $13.1 billion, 10 times of its net worth (book value of equity investments).

Though the mortgage REITs in general have high debt to equity (D/E) ratio due to their nature of business (issuing loans against mortgaged assets), RWTs D/E ratio is surely very high. If we compare to current market capitalization, debt is almost 12 times. Almost 73 percent of its assets are loans and lease receivables. A very encouraging thing about Redwood Trust, Inc., is that it did not incur any significant loss due to loan defaults.

The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans.

The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio.

Investment Portfolio consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations, Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) reperforming loan securitizations. servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments.

Institutions hold around 78 percent common equity shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. Its Top 20 institutional holders own more than 51 percent of its equity. The big three investment management companies - Vanguard Group, Inc., BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), and State Street Corporation (STT) - hold around 30 percent of Redwood's holdings. Less than one percent of equities are held by the insiders.

Redwood Trust, Inc., has a primary investment objective of producing attractive dividends for its investors. It has paid regular quarterly dividends since 1995 on a very attractive yield. It generated year-end yields within a range of 7.26 percent to 8.48 percent during the period 2015 to 2020. During those six years, its average year-end yield was an attractive 7.8 percent. However, the yield has fallen down to around 5 percent since then.

Redwood Trust has quite low price multiples. A Price/Book value of 0.75 and Price/Sales of 1.89 suggests that investors are not optimistic about Redwood Trust utilizing its assets to generate sufficient cash flow and its sales to generate sufficient cash earnings in the future. In general, there lies a possibility of such expected lower cash flow impacting dividend distributions in the future.

Redwood Trust slashed its dividends on two occasions - during the global financial crisis in 2009, and during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. In Q1 2009, it reduced its dividend to one-third of that of Q4, 2008; from $0.75 to $0.25. Again its Q2 2020 dividend of $0.125 was drastically lower than the Q1 2020 dividend of $0.32. This implies that the major macroeconomic disruptions have a chilling effect on the dividend payments of RWT.

The impact of the global financial crisis and Covid-19 pandemic was quite prevalent in the share price of Redwood Trust. During most of the five-year period (2004 to 2008) prior to the global financial crisis, its price was more than $40. At the end of 2008, the price fell to around $13 and traded in the range of $13 to $23 until the Covid-19 pandemic hit the market in March 2020. Its price reached a record bottom of $3.5 in March 2020. During the past 52 weeks, the share has traded within a range of $8.94 to $14.17.

Since its inception, RWT's stock price has recorded a negative growth of almost 12 percent. Over the past ten, three, and five-year periods, RWT's price has decreased by 22 percent, 47 percent, and 44 percent, respectively. The price recorded a fall of 35 percent in the past six months, and 12.5 percent over the past 12 months. In a nutshell, Redwood Trust, Inc., is not meant for growth-seeking investors.

The stock is already trading very close to its 52-week low of $8.94, and is likely to observe further downward movement as all long-term simple moving averages (SMA) of this fund are placed above the short-term SMAs. As of 25th April 2022, the 200-day SMA (12.2), 100-day SMA (11.54), and 50-day SMA (10.33) and 10-day SMA (9.46) indicates a short term bearish rally for Redwood Trust.

No doubt, Redwood Trust is paying quite an attractive dividend. The current price point also is quite attractive. It would, however, be meaningless to invest in this stock seeking price growth, and the only objective of investing here should be dividend income. However, investing in this stock may also lead to loss of principal amount, as the stock barely recorded any price growth. The kind of loss its equity shares witnessed over the past three or five years is remarkably high and will nullify the dividend income if not protected with adequate hedging in the options market.

As of January 20, 2023 (9 months forward), call and put options of Redwood Trust, Inc. are available within $2.5 and $25. I have quite a long range to choose from. I don't expect the stock to fall below its 52-week low, and obviously not to reach a price of $2.5 under any circumstances. The January 20, 2023 call option is available at an exercise price of $2.5 and was last traded for a premium of around $9.8. Though the ask rate has decreased to $8.7, it still is attractive.

I'd love to avail this opportunity to sell a $2.5 call option and earn a spot premium of around $8. Even if the price falls below $2.5, I shall be protected by way of having the RWT stock. And even if I sell the stock prior to the exercise, or not even buy the stock, my loss will be limited to $2.5, when I am already making a profit much more than that. Thus, I'd love to buy Redwood Trust Inc. at the current market price of $8.78 and hedge it by selling a January 20, 2023 RWT call option at an exercise price of $2.5 on a premium near $8.