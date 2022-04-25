The Cannaisseur Group Seeks $6.6 Million Listing
Summary
- The Cannaisseur Group has filed to sell $6.6 million of shares in a direct offering.
- The firm produces and sells hemp-derived products in the U.S.
- TCGI has a short track record, limited financials and the listing is priced for perfection.
- Although the $0.23 per share price may attract day traders who may 'pump and dump' the stock, I'll pass on the listing.
A Quick Take On The Cannaisseur Group
The Cannaisseur Group (TCGI) has filed to raise $6.6 million in a direct listing of its common stock and that of selling shareholders, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm produces and sells hemp-related products in the United States.
The listing appears priced for perfection, and the company has a little track record.
While the proposed price of $0.23 per share will likely attract day traders in the initial listing, the company does not appear to be what I would consider an 'investment grade' public firm.
Company
Atlanta, Georgia-based Cannaisseur was founded to cultivate, extract, manufacture and distribute hemp products through retail cannabis stores.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Floretta Gogo, who has been with the firm since inception in December 2020 and was previously the CEO of Atlanta CBD, and before that, was a Corporate Tax and Finance Accountant at Allnex USA.
The firm owns a 51% interest in Atlanta CBD Inc., which is doing business with the public as Inno Medicinals. The cultivation and manufacturing segment of Atlanta CBD Inc. is referred to as Requisite Technologies.
Cannaisseur has booked a fair market value investment of $207,000 as of September 30, 2021 from investors including Real Estate Investment Holdings and others.
The firm sells a variety of hemp-derived products through its Inno Medicinals online and retail store located in Atlanta, Georgia.
TCGI also markets its products through holistic healers and acupuncturists.
Cannaisseur's Market & Competition
According to a market information post by Brightfield Group, the global market for hemp-based CBD products is forecast to reach $22 billion by the end of 2022.
For 2020, it is estimated that the U.S. hemp market reached $4.7 billion in total value.
The main drivers for this expected growth are federal legalization in the 2018 Farm Bill which regulated the production of hemp.
Also, according to a market research report by Hemp Industry Daily and Nielsen Research, the global market for smokable hemp is currently around $80 million in annual value but is forecast to reach $300 million by 2025.
This represents a forecast 4x growth multiple in around 3 years' time.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in consumer awareness of the availability of smokable hemp products from younger demographics.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Valley Bio
Aurora Cannabis
Boring Hemp Company
Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co-op
The Cannaisseur Group's Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
A tiny amount of revenue
Small gross profit
High operating loss
Reduced cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 51,394
|
2020
|
$ -
|
2019
|
$ -
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 22,550
|
2020
|
$ -
|
2019
|
$ -
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
43.88%
|
2020
|
--%
|
2019
|
--%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (146,609)
|
-285.3%
|
2020
|
$ (37,016)
|
2019
|
$ -
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (122,170)
|
-237.7%
|
2020
|
$ (37,016)
|
-72.0%
|
2019
|
$ -
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (71,936)
|
2020
|
$ (150,000)
|
2019
|
$ -
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, Cannaisseur had $10,791 in cash and $83,071 in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was negative ($221,936).
The Cannaisseur Group's Listing Details
Cannaisseur intends to raise $6.6 million in gross proceeds from a direct listing of its common stock, offering 28.55 million shares at a proposed price of $0.23 per share.
Existing shareholders intend to sell 13.55 million shares out of the total being offered.
Assuming a successful listing, the company's enterprise value would approximate $8.2 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 56.04%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the listing as follows:
(Source)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management has not characterized the firm's legal proceedings exposure, if any.
Valuation Metrics For Cannaisseur
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at listing
|
$11,718,500
|
Enterprise Value
|
$8,218,500
|
Price/Sales
|
228.01
|
EV/Revenue
|
159.91
|
EV/EBITDA
|
-44.76
|
Operating Margin
|
-357.29%
|
Net Margin
|
-309.74%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
56.04%
|
Proposed Listing Price per Share
|
$0.23
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$221,936
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-1.89%
(Source)
Commentary About Cannaisseur's Listing
TCGI is seeking public investment capital to fund its operating costs and future growth plans.
The company's financials have generated a small amount of revenue, tiny gross profit, significant operating loss and lowered cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was negative ($221,936).
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest in its marketing and product development efforts.
The market opportunity for hemp-based products in the U.S. has grown markedly since the federal legalization of regulated hemp production and sale in the 2018 Farm Bill.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is its tiny size and unproven management team.
As for valuation, management is asking public investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of nearly 160x which is extremely high.
Given that the listing appears priced for perfection and the company has little track record in the industry, while the proposed price of $0.23 per share will likely attract day traders in the initial listing, the company does not appear to be what I would consider an 'investment grade' public company.
Expected Listing Date: To be announced.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.