A Quick Take On The Cannaisseur Group

The Cannaisseur Group (TCGI) has filed to raise $6.6 million in a direct listing of its common stock and that of selling shareholders, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm produces and sells hemp-related products in the United States.

The listing appears priced for perfection, and the company has a little track record.

While the proposed price of $0.23 per share will likely attract day traders in the initial listing, the company does not appear to be what I would consider an 'investment grade' public firm.

Company

Atlanta, Georgia-based Cannaisseur was founded to cultivate, extract, manufacture and distribute hemp products through retail cannabis stores.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Floretta Gogo, who has been with the firm since inception in December 2020 and was previously the CEO of Atlanta CBD, and before that, was a Corporate Tax and Finance Accountant at Allnex USA.

The firm owns a 51% interest in Atlanta CBD Inc., which is doing business with the public as Inno Medicinals. The cultivation and manufacturing segment of Atlanta CBD Inc. is referred to as Requisite Technologies.

Cannaisseur has booked a fair market value investment of $207,000 as of September 30, 2021 from investors including Real Estate Investment Holdings and others.

The firm sells a variety of hemp-derived products through its Inno Medicinals online and retail store located in Atlanta, Georgia.

TCGI also markets its products through holistic healers and acupuncturists.

Cannaisseur's Market & Competition

According to a market information post by Brightfield Group, the global market for hemp-based CBD products is forecast to reach $22 billion by the end of 2022.

For 2020, it is estimated that the U.S. hemp market reached $4.7 billion in total value.

The main drivers for this expected growth are federal legalization in the 2018 Farm Bill which regulated the production of hemp.

Also, according to a market research report by Hemp Industry Daily and Nielsen Research, the global market for smokable hemp is currently around $80 million in annual value but is forecast to reach $300 million by 2025.

This represents a forecast 4x growth multiple in around 3 years' time.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in consumer awareness of the availability of smokable hemp products from younger demographics.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Valley Bio

Aurora Cannabis

Boring Hemp Company

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co-op

The Cannaisseur Group's Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A tiny amount of revenue

Small gross profit

High operating loss

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 51,394 2020 $ - 2019 $ - Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 22,550 2020 $ - 2019 $ - Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 43.88% 2020 --% 2019 --% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (146,609) -285.3% 2020 $ (37,016) 2019 $ - Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (122,170) -237.7% 2020 $ (37,016) -72.0% 2019 $ - Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (71,936) 2020 $ (150,000) 2019 $ - (Glossary Of Terms)

As of September 30, 2021, Cannaisseur had $10,791 in cash and $83,071 in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was negative ($221,936).

The Cannaisseur Group's Listing Details

Cannaisseur intends to raise $6.6 million in gross proceeds from a direct listing of its common stock, offering 28.55 million shares at a proposed price of $0.23 per share.

Existing shareholders intend to sell 13.55 million shares out of the total being offered.

Assuming a successful listing, the company's enterprise value would approximate $8.2 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 56.04%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the listing as follows:

Offering Proceeds (SEC EDGAR)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management has not characterized the firm's legal proceedings exposure, if any.

Valuation Metrics For Cannaisseur

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Market Capitalization at listing $11,718,500 Enterprise Value $8,218,500 Price/Sales 228.01 EV/Revenue 159.91 EV/EBITDA -44.76 Operating Margin -357.29% Net Margin -309.74% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 56.04% Proposed Listing Price per Share $0.23 Net Free Cash Flow -$221,936 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -1.89% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary About Cannaisseur's Listing

TCGI is seeking public investment capital to fund its operating costs and future growth plans.

The company's financials have generated a small amount of revenue, tiny gross profit, significant operating loss and lowered cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was negative ($221,936).

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest in its marketing and product development efforts.

The market opportunity for hemp-based products in the U.S. has grown markedly since the federal legalization of regulated hemp production and sale in the 2018 Farm Bill.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is its tiny size and unproven management team.

As for valuation, management is asking public investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of nearly 160x which is extremely high.

Given that the listing appears priced for perfection and the company has little track record in the industry, while the proposed price of $0.23 per share will likely attract day traders in the initial listing, the company does not appear to be what I would consider an 'investment grade' public company.

Expected Listing Date: To be announced.