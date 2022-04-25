SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Inflation has become quite the problem here in 2022. You can hide from it, you can hedge it out, or you can profit from it. Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is how to profit from it.

The reasoning is as follows

Farmland is inflating significantly faster than other assets currently

It also has a longer runway due to a catch-up built up over the past eight years

Rental income from farmland is slated to accelerate as corn and soybean profitability gets built into rental contracts

Thus, inflation brings both net asset value accretion and earnings accretion to FPI. Further, this is amplified for shareholders due to the discount at which it trades and the leverage. Overall, shareholders are looking at about a 2-to-1 inflation hedge where 15% inflation in farmland value brings about 30% value accretion to FPI.

Each of these concepts will be explored more thoroughly below so you can see how we arrived at this conclusion.

Farmland Value Accretion

The Chicago Fed shows that farmland values were up 22% in 2021.

Chicago Fed (ChicagoFed.org)

Yet, that is not the part of this chart that intrigues me. The prior seven years were tremendously bad years for farmland values. Farmland values rarely go down, even during recessions. During both the Great Financial Crisis and the dot com bubble burst, farmland values continued to climb, just at a slower pace due to the general economic weakness. In fact, other than the last seven years, the only time farmland values declined in the last 50 years was during the farm crisis of the 1980s.

The 22% increase in 2021 took farmland values to a nominal all-time high, but from an inflation-adjusted standpoint, there is still quite a bit of catchup from the weakness of the past seven years. Purdue University reports that average quality farmland in 2021 went for $8144 per acre but adjusting for inflation, the same farmland was worth $8966 per acre in 2014 (calculation done by Agricultural Economic Insights).

Thus, there is quite a bit of catch-up left for farmland values to increase substantially in 2022 and beyond. In addition to broad market inflation, there is reason to believe farmland value inflation will be particularly potent.

Corn and soybean prices are at all-time highs.

Trading Economics Trading Economics

This results in record contribution margins.

Agricultural Economic Insights

The above contribution margin is for 2021 and the prices of both commodities have continued to increase in 2022 which will likely result in even higher profitability.

When farmland generates more profits it is worth more. As such, I think farmland inflation in 2022 will significantly outpace broader CPI-based inflation. My best guess would be about 15% farmland value accretion in 2022.

But What About Rising Cap Rates?

Generally speaking, when interest rates rise, cap rates on real estate will tend to rise in tandem. This would tend to have the impact of pulling down NAV, thereby offsetting inflation.

While this is a valid argument, there are two reasons to believe it will not apply to farmland.

Cap rates are abnormally high relative to treasury yields Rental rates are set to rise significantly

Since farmland gets such a large portion of its total return from asset appreciation and it has little to no maintenance capex, going cap rates often sit at or below the level of the 10-year treasury. The past few years have been the exception where cap rates are significantly above the 10-year treasury.

Agricultural Economic Insights

This unusual gap provides significant room for Treasuries to increase in yield without a commensurate change to farmland cap rates.

Therefore, with regard to farmland specifically, I do not see cap rates rising substantially.

If they do rise, it will be due to the numerator, not the denominator.

Cash Rents Are Poised To Rise Materially

While we already discussed the catch-up in farmland values to get to normal pricing after the last seven years, the impending catch-up in cash rents is more pronounced.

While farmland values jumped 22% in 2021, cash rents only increased a couple of percentage points depending on the state.

Agricultural Economic Insights

There is naturally a lag time between the turnaround in the Ag economy and the changes to cash rents.

Often farms are rented over multi-year contracts with the rate negotiated at the start of the contract. FPI mostly uses 3-year contract terms such that about 33% of leases roll over on any given year. As such only a portion of the true rent growth hits the new contracts in any given year. So as farmer profitability due to commodity prices has improved markedly, it will take three years to fully roll into FPI's cash rental rate.

Farmland rental rates per acre tend to be a somewhat fixed percentage of farmer incomes per acre, so the rental rate increases will follow farmer incomes with a lag of a couple of years.

With that in mind, there are a couple of big factors impacting farmer incomes per acre beyond the previously mentioned tailwind of the commodity prices.

On the negative side is fertilizer prices. Production of nitrogenous fertilizers is quite energy intensive, so fertilizer prices will tend to fluctuate with the price of natural gas. As you know, that is spiking.

Trading Economics

At present, the fertilizer headwind is made even worse by the War in Ukraine as that region of the globe is a major producer of fertilizers. This has resulted in a cost of about $250/acre to fertilize corn.

Agricultural Economic Insights

As such, the portion of the farmer expense pie that goes to fertilizers has increased by a few percentage points and it seems to have taken a bit of share from rental rates. This has held rents back from their normal pace of increase and furthered the catch-up potential if/when fertilizer supplies go back to normal.

On the more positive side, the ethanol blending cap in gasoline has been increased to 15% from 10% which should be a substantial additional source of demand. This is likely a contributing factor to the meteoric rise in corn prices.

Overall, I would anticipate double-digit positive rent rolls for FPI over the next few years.

So far, we have discussed the reasoning behind the following:

Farmland values to appreciate at roughly 15% in 2022

Cash rents to increase double digits for the next few years

But there is one final step which makes FPI such a powerful way for shareholders to profit from inflation.

Amplification To Shareholders

Since the value of FPI's farms is greater than the market capitalization due to a combination of discount to NAV and leverage, each percentage of appreciation in the farmland results in a greater effect for shareholders.

I have discussed this type of amplification before, but since the conversion of the Preferred, the numbers have changed so it is due for an update.

Here is the rough math. If we take FPI's farms at cost and apply the Chicago Fed 2021 appreciation number we get an asset value of $1.368B. This is obviously a rough number, but the vast majority of the farms were owned at the start of 2021. I would venture the real number is slightly higher as there was modest net appreciation prior to 2021 after the book value was recorded, but for the purpose of demonstrating the amplification, a rough number will suffice.

Data from company filings

Netting out FPI's liabilities and remaining preferred this results in an equity value of $718 million or about $15.80 per share. At today's price of ~$15.50 FPI is at a slight discount to NAV.

Due to this discount in combination with the just under 1-to-1 leverage, the market capitalization is approximately half of the raw farmland asset value. This makes any future appreciation in farmland value about twice as effective for shareholders.

Below is a sensitivity table in which various levels of appreciation in farmland value are translated into NAV appreciation per share. As discussed above, my base case for 2022 is farmland value inflation of 15%.

Author generated

NAV growth of $4.51 would mean NAV at the end of 2022 would be just north of $20 per share. That makes today's price of $15.50 quite attractive to me.

To the extent inflation continues beyond 2022 FPI would continue to appreciate nicely. While I think it will moderate, it will likely remain above trend for a while.

Why Farmland Is Different Than Other Kinds Of Real Estate

Inflation is broadly beneficial to REITs, but for most property types, achieving property appreciation requires continuous maintenance capex and sometimes renovation capex. Thus, to calculate the NAV accretion to other property types one would have to net out the capex figure. In other words, achieving the NAV accretion requires using a portion of the cashflows.

Farmland, along with timberland and a select few other asset classes has virtually no capex. This makes the NAV accretion that occurs over time summative with the cashflows for total returns. In this inflationary environment, the NAV accretion is much bigger than normal, but historically it sees consistently healthy increases year over year.

Just as an example we can look at the net appreciation from 2010-2021. The regions in which FPI owns land have appreciated somewhere around 55%.

Agricultural Economic Insights

It might be a bit lumpy as to when that appreciation comes in, but it is reliable over long stretches of time.

I think if you looked at most real estate classes over the past decade you would see similar levels of appreciation, but I cannot emphasize enough how significant it is that the increase in land value comes without putting in capex.

It is true income and it is not being recognized by the market because it never flows through GAAP earnings or cashflows until the property is sold. As a growing farmland REIT, FPI wants to grow its asset base, not trade in and out so the capital gains of the asset appreciation are rarely seen. Occasionally, however, you do get glimpses of it when FPI chooses to sell opportunistically.

On 4/11/22 FPI sold 303 acres of land in North Carolina to a solar developer for $4 million resulting in a 132% gain on sale from the farm which was initially purchased in 2015.

Valuation

As of late, FPI's valuation has come into question with a 27% gain year to date against a falling market.

SA

Traditional valuation metrics say it is expensive.

It has crossed over the consensus NAV of $13.11. After years of trading at a sharp discount to NAV it now trades at a significant premium.

Forward P/FFO is 64X

It just so happens that these metrics are not well equipped for farmland as an asset class. The consensus NAV is stale. Analysts have been slow to update their numbers and while that may have been an accurate NAV a year ago, the NAV moves quite fast in this inflationary environment.

FFO does not capture the land appreciation so in looking at FFO as an earnings metric, one is missing the majority of the returns.

Total economic return for land-based assets is roughly earnings + NAV accretion, so for FPI in 2022 that looks more like $4.76/share ($0.25 + $4.51). Accounting for this, FPI's multiple is 3.25X. Note of course that this is not a sustainable pace of NAV accretion, but it is still quite clearly a value multiple. At a historically normal rate of inflation of about 2.5%, NAV accretion is roughly $0.75 a year which takes total economic return to about $1.00 or a multiple of 15.5X which is still cheap relative to the REIT index or the S&P.

Relative Value

If you look at the other farmland REIT, Gladstone Land (LAND), it is much more loved by the market with a total return of 259% over the past five years.

SA

I think the market is trading these farm REITs as if they are regular REITs. They trade on cashflows and dividend yields.

The two farm REITs are trading at roughly the same dividend yield (1.31% for LAND and 1.23% for FPI). They are also trading at similar P/FFO (53X for LAND and 64X for FPI).

However, I would posit that LAND is overvalued and FPI is undervalued. Frankly, specialty crops are a different asset type than row crops. Orchards, bushes, and other so-called permanent crops have limited lifespans of optimal fruit-bearing. Eventually, they die and need to be replanted. This requires capex and there is a downtime of as much as a few years where the farm doesn't generate revenue (depending on type of crop).

Specialty farms like those owned by Gladstone Land are great assets, just not at this price. In private markets, specialty farmland trades at much higher cap rates than row crops. This is to account for the increased capex and volatility of specialty crops.

As such, LAND should trade at a significantly higher implied cap rate than FPI. By trading them at similar multiples, the market is overvaluing LAND and undervaluing FPI. I really like David Gladstone, but I would much rather get exposure to his expertise via Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) which is still trading at an attractive valuation rather than LAND which is overvalued.

Catalysts For FPI

Despite farmland being one of the oldest asset classes, it is quite new to the public markets. FPI's timing in the public markets has been unfortunate as the company went public right before the previous peak and so the public market has only experienced a period of farmland recession.

That is changing with 2020 being an okay year, 2021 being a good year and 2022 looking to be a stellar year for agriculture. There is a huge difference between the farmland value appreciation in theory and the market actually seeing it. I anticipate a substantial uptick in market sentiment on FPI as the new numbers hit the books.

Rental rates ticking up

Analysts increasing their NAV estimates

USDA farmland value appreciation estimates

Risks

I think first quarter headline numbers will disappoint the market for two reasons:

Legal costs: While FPI decisively won its defensive lawsuits, the timing of that was such that there will still be significant legal costs in 1Q22. Seasonality: most of FPI's AFFO/share comes in 4Q due to timing of participating crop revenue. The seasonality is totally irrelevant to fundamental value, but the market consistently seems pleased with 4Q numbers and displeased with 1Q numbers.

The Bottom Line

Despite the runup in price, FPI remains significantly undervalued relative to asset value. It is well-positioned to benefit from inflation via both NAV accretion and rent growth. These impacts are amplified for investors such that it functions as a 2-to-1 beneficiary of inflation.