Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) reported weak 4Q21 earnings with revenue growth of 20.6% YoY. Gross profit margin at 33.9% was a substantial improvement from the 23.9% reported in 4Q20. Higher legal expenses and a one-off wage/break settlement of $1.2mn impacted net income for the company. The increase in legal costs was because of the legal settlement and ongoing activities in relation to the potential strategic alternatives. Net loss per share for the quarter was $0.29. The company also did not receive any Employee Retention Credits this quarter.

For the full year 2021, key markets in the domestic business - like oil and gas, manufacturing and transportation did well. Schools also showed some recovery. Brazilian volumes continued to remain unpredictable [off of a very small base now], and the company intends to continue focusing on its domestic business. Management continues to evaluate "shareholder enhancement opportunities" which include a sale/merger of the company, capitalization optimization and dividend strategies.

Commenting on the results, Raymond Kubacki, CEO of Psychemedics said: "Net-net, 2021 was certainly a year of improvement on an ongoing operating basis. While the outlook remains uncertain regarding COVID-19 and the nation's recovery, we believe we are well-positioned to continue our momentum going into 2022. We anticipate increases in profitability and cash flow generation in the coming year, driven by strong underlying business performance and a reduction in one-time costs."

New TP of $10.00, 49% Upside Potential

Psychemedics' 4Q21 results in our view were weak and the company has been seeing the impact from COVID-19. The stock is down since we recommended it in October last year and the surge in COVID-19 cases in the US towards the end of 2021 has likely pushed out the recovery for the company. However, we feel that the recovery in key segments bodes well for future revenue growth. If this trend sustains in the near future, we think profitability will improve significantly and dividends are likely to be resumed again. The company has announced a $0.05/share dividend in December 2021 and stated that they will evaluate dividends for 2022 too. Further, we think the company can be an attractive takeover target.

We have revised our model and target price for the company to reflect the muted 4Q21 results. We expect 2023 to be a "normalized" year for the company and forecast an EPS of $0.29 [the company had reported an EPS as high as of $0.83 in 2018]. For 2023, we estimate an FCF yield of 10.9%. Our new target price of $10.00 [$13.00 earlier], represents a 49% upside potential and implies an FCF yield of 7% for 2023.

The catalysts we see for the stock are - rising concerns from drugs like Fentanyl and Opioid driving testing in the US, new product launches from Psychemedics, improvement in revenue and margins, dividend increases, corporate actions like a sale of the company or buybacks, and accelerating FCF yield. On the other hand, risks investors should watch out for are - worsening of the Brazilian market which has remained unpredictable in recent times, a slowdown in the US economy that reduces spending on drug testing and competition from newer types of testing.

Insider Buying

Recently in April 2022, Peter Kamin, an insider and a large shareholder at Psychemedics, bought stock worth $0.3mn at $6.61/share. This represents just under 1% of the current market cap. In our view, this is very positive as it signals that insider has a view the stock is undervalued, and we see a bright future for the stock price.

Conclusion

Psychemedics is a company with a strong legacy, patented hair drug testing products and is an industry-leading innovator in its field. With a strong "moat" around the company's business, we think Psychemedics is in a strong place to leverage its position and lead growth in the hair drug testing space across industries.

While the last couple of years has been challenging for the company, they have a strong track record of 10-year revenue and EPS CAGR of 8.3% and 4.8% respectively [pre-2020]. We believe that as the economic cycle continues its up move and the US and Brazil fully open up to physical work, Psychemedics is well-placed to offer its products and improve revenues. With Psychemedics' stock price down 66% from its 2019 peal on weak results, we think most of the negatives are already factored into the stock and an expected recovery in financials can lead to a strong up move in the stock price. Interestingly, the stock price has been quite flattish YTD, in the face of a weak Q4 result, suggesting the stock appears to be near a bottom. We also think the company could be a takeover target - the very small market cap [in a secular growth area] could make this an easy deal for any possible acquirer to finance, in our opinion.

We believe investors should look to 2023 numbers as "normal". Therefore, we use 2023 EPS estimates to value the stock. On our 2023 forecasts, Psychemedics trades at an FCF yield of 10.9%. Our revised target price of $10.00 implies an upside potential of 49%.