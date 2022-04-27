Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

The Cutoff

R2K (YCharts)

The R2K (IWM) market cap cutoff is currently slightly beneath $250 million. This estimate has been declining due to the recent market turmoil and lack of IPO activity. There aren’t many IPOs or mergers expected to impact this much over the next few weeks but I will continue to tweak this estimate as the time gets closer. My second favorite new R2K member will be Ponce Financial Group (PDLB), a demutualization likely to get bought as soon as they can sell it. Its current market cap of $257 million should easily make the cutoff.

My favorite? SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH). Its current market cap is $237 million, slightly below the cutoff. However, its value is well above the cutoff. If it trades up to its $19.39 per share tangible book value it would probably make the cutoff, causing substantial additional buying pressure from indexers that are not yet priced into the market. It's easily worth 1x TBV and probably far more due to hidden value in its Enteris subsidiary. They have a new board that certainly should and probably will do a new buyback shortly. This one is a good investment even without a catalyst but could be a great trade with upcoming impacts from the potential index inclusion and buyback.

Enteris (Company)

SWK carries this subsidiary on its balance sheet for just over a dollar but it's probably worth at least $5 per share, boosting the overall share value to at least somewhere in the mid-$20s with lots of optionality as a standalone company. Carlson Capital recently lobbed in a stink bid of $20.20 for the company which the board was right to reject. This is not the optimal time to sell unless it is for a big premium. Their niche of financing commercial-stage healthcare companies and royalty owners benefits from a turbulent stock market. That's because if the capital markets and IPO markets are closed, the alternative to pre-IPO healthcare companies is financing from someone like SWKH.

If SWK makes the R2K cutoff, it will lead to demand of about 20 days of average daily trading volume. On one hand, the small float limits the number of shares that the indexes will have to buy. On the other hand, the low liquidity will make it virtually impossible for these price-agnostic index fund buyers to find shares beneath book value. This is a great opportunity for an index pop, share buyback, and sale for a substantial premium. Another scenario would be to combine Enteris with a SPAC such as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (FVT); the size might be a good fit and the teams know one another already. A former SWKH board member is now on the SPAC board and will surely consider a deal that would make so much sense for both parties.

The largest shareholder, Carlson, has made two separate attempts to buy the company. They're pushing hard for a liquidity event. The board is made up of sophisticated, shareholder-value focused directors receptive to giving them one. As a result, the company is unlikely to exist in its current form by this time next year. The board will look at a number of options. They have grown the book value without any leverage. A bit of leverage would make it far more profitable. A better owner would be a bank that could fund their lending with deposits. At the same time, they have been under significant pressure from active and impatient investors such as this one:

Cannell (SEC)

Conclusion

SWKH trades below book value, perhaps for the last time. It trades beneath a recent lowball takeover offer price from a highly price-sensitive bidder. It awaits several catalysts including buybacks, index addition, realization of the full value of Enteris which could be anywhere from $0 to $20 by itself (I place it at $5ish) but way above the $1 or so the company marks it at, and, finally, the sale of the company. Meanwhile, all that is upside; the lending business will yield around 10% net of write-offs while we wait on the above. Worst (reasonably likely) case, it is worth $20; best (reasonably likely) case, it is worth $40; base case it is worth $30 within the next year. That’s why I own it and think you should too.

TL; DR

Buy SWKH for up to $30 per share. Wait for the good stuff to happen.