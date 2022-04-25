Vale Pulls Back To Key Technical Level

FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

Brazil was a hot trade to start 2022. The resource-rich nation caught a big bid as copper prices soared. This emerging market is largely immune from turmoil in China and is among the purest commodity plays you can find. A popular trading vehicle is the iShares Brazil ETF (EWZ).

Year-to-date, EWZ is among the few green spots across the global ETF heat map. Compared to other emerging markets, it stands out. At a broader level, Latin America, as measured by the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) is also up on the year.

ETF Heat Map YTD

Driving some of the massive gains in Latin America is Vale S.A. (VALE). With a more than 17% weight in EWZ, the stock drives price action in that region.

iShares Brazil ETF (EWZ) Holdings

Digging deeper, Vale is the largest producer of iron ore and pellets, and nickel. It also mines for copper, coal, copper, manganese, and ferroalloys, according to BofA Global Research. Iron ore is the primary mover of the stock - when spot and forward prices rise, Vale benefits. While the stock has been strong this year as China's fallen, Vale is exposed to China's steel production market. Moreover, China's preference for industries away from steel production could be a risk for Vale, according to BofA.

Still, the more iron ore prices climb, as one might expect if we are indeed in a commodity supercycle, the more Vale stands to benefit. Another bullish catalyst could come via increased global infrastructure spending - after years of underinvestment, we see the perils of such an oversight in surging European power prices. More capex might be needed, boosting Vale's business demand. Surprise upside risk could come from China if the nation relaxes its opposition to steel production.

What I like about Vale is the trend in free cash flow. 2019 and 2020 featured relatively low FCF, but then 2021 through 2023 appear to be much better periods, according to BofA's forecast. Total FCF was under $10 billion for 2019-20 but will average near $18 billion for 2021-2023. That should sustain a better valuation looking ahead.

As for the technical take, I see support near $16. The stock peaked just above $20 in early April, hitting resistance. Vale was rejected quickly off that high, but could now be near an opportunistic level.

Vale Stock Price History & Technicals

Bottom line: Vale shares face better fundamentals today than in years past. Valuations look better with the recent drop and improved free cash flow. Technically, the 20% drop in April could be a decent entry point for traders.