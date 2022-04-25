jiefeng jiang/iStock via Getty Images

Following a rally from May 2021 to November 2021, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock price has plunged by more than 40% to below $90. After the recent drop, I am bullish on the stock as global semiconductor demand is strong. I estimate a fair value of $97 for AMD. However, in the long-term, the stock is worth more than that. Based on Seeking Alpha data (Wall Street price target), the stock has a low price target of $100, a median price target of $143, and a high price target of $200. AMD is a buy.

2021 financial results

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, AMD reported full-year 2021 revenue of $16.4 billion, compared with 2020 revenue of $9.8 billion, up 67%. Of AMD’s 2021 total revenues, 57% belong to the computing and graphics segment, and 43% belong to the enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom segments. “Each of our businesses performed extremely well, with data center revenue doubling year-over-year driven by the growing adoption of AMD EPYC processors across cloud and enterprise customers,” the CEO said.

The company’s 2021 cost of sales increased by 57% to $8.5 billion. AMD reported a 2021 gross profit of $7.8 billion, compared with a 2020 gross profit of $4.3 billion. In 2021, the company’s gross margin increased by 300 bps to 48%. Moreover, AMD increased its R&D expenses by 43% to $2.8 billion. AMD’s earnings per diluted share increased from $2.06 in 2020 to $2.57 in 2021. The company used $1.9 billion in its financing activities in full-year 2021. AMD’s net cash from operating activities increased from $1.1 billion in 2020 to $3.5 billion in 2021. Also, the company’s net cash used in investing activities decreased from $952 million in 2020 to $686 million in 2021. AMD expects a year of significant growth in 2022 as the company ramps its current portfolio and launches its next generation of PC, gaming, and data center products.

Semiconductor outlook

Figure 1 shows the worldwide semiconductor revenue from 1996 to 2021. It shows that in 2000, total semiconductor revenue in the world was less than $15 billion. This number increased to more than $556 billion in 2021. The worldwide semiconductor market increased by 26.2% in 2021.

Figure 1 – Worldwide semiconductor revenues from 1996 to 2019

WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) predicts the semiconductor market to grow by 10.5% to pass $600 billion in 2022 (see Figure 2). “The semiconductor market overall was not negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021,” the WSTS report stated.

Based on the WSTS report, robust consumer demand pushed all major product categories to grow more than 10% in 2021. WSTS expects an annual growth rate of 9% for integrated circuits in 2022, compared with 27% in 2021. Thus, we cannot expect AMD’s revenue growth in 2022 beat its revenue growth in 2021. Based on the annual growth rates of the semiconductor market, its outlook, and AMD’s annual revenue growth, I estimate AMD’s full-year 2022 revenue to increase by 35% to $22.1 billion. According to the Simply Wall St report, the consensus 2022 revenue for AMD is $21 billion. Also, according to Seeking Alpha data, the estimated 2022 revenue and EPS for AMD are $25.46 billion and $4, respectively (see Figure 3). In its guidance, the company expects full-year 2022 revenue of $21.5 billion, up 31% YoY.

Figure 2 – Worldwide semiconductor sales

WSTS

Figure 3 – AMD’s revenue and EPS outlook

Seeking Alpha

In the last years, AMD increased its Ryzen and Radeon’s market share. Figure 4 shows the search interest of AMD Ryzen vs. Intel Core and AMD Radeon vs. NVIDIA GeForce since 2010. It indicates that the popularity of AMD Ryzen and AMD Radeon has increased over time. Based on the Google Trends data, from April 2010 to April 2022, in the United States, on average, 76% of the searches belonged to Intel Core, and 24% of searches belonged to AMD Ryzen. On the other hand, based on the data from the last 12 months, 48% of searches belonged to AMD Ryzen, and 52% belonged to Intel Core. Also, from April 2004 to April 2022, 37% of searches belonged to AMD Radeon, and 63% belonged to NVIDIA GeForce. However, based on the data from the last 12 months, 42% of searches belonged to AMD Radeon, and 58% belonged to NVIDIA GeForce. We can see how through time, customers’ interest in AMD Ryzen and AMD Radeon increased. AMD has taken parts of Intel and NVIDIA’s market share.

Figure 4 – Search interest of AMD Ryzen and AMD Radeon

Google Trends

Furthermore, it is worth noting that AMD has announced two new achievements:

AMD EPYC processors improved the aerodynamics testing capacity of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One racing team. “AMD has helped us meet the goal of faster iterative performance, cutting the time in half, thanks to 20 percent faster compute,” the head of aero development software at Mercedes AMG Petronas said. AMD EPYC processors enabled customers to build and run a hybrid-cloud environment for their VMware-based workloads.

I am bullish on AMD stock as I see a bright future for the semiconductor company.

Performance

Doing some detailed analysis of the company’s cash flows indicate that, in 2021, AMD had an amazing operating cash flow growth. AMD's operating cash flow grew to $3.521 billion in 2021 from $1.071 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, its capital expenditure increased slightly by 2% to $301 million at the end of 2021. Thus, AMD's free cash flow surged to $3.22 billion in 2021 compared with its previous level of $777 million in 2020. This increasing free cash flow signals the company’s healthy condition and indicates that it has enough cash to develop new ideas or pay dividends (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 – AMD’s cash flows

Author

Analyzing the company’s capital structure shows that after a decline in total debt, down 22% from $685 million in 2019 to $ 531 million in 2020, it increased to $732 million in 2021. On the other hand, 2021 saw an amazing surge in the company’s cash balance to $2.535 billion from $1.595 billion at the end of 2020. Thus, AMD’s net debt dropped to $(2.87) billion. Also, its total equity jumped 28% from $5.837 billion in 2020 to $7.497 billion at the end of 2021. AMD’s capital structure represents a healthy cash balance and leverage position (see Figure 6).

Figure 6 – AMD’s capital structure

Author

Valuation

To estimate AMD's fair value, I investigated its EBITDA growth over the last five years. The company’s EBITDA growth was satisfactory during the recent years, 101% on average. Also, the company’s adjusted annual EBITDA grew by 127%, from $1.969 billion in 2020 to $4.476 billion in 2021. During the last year, the company’s EV/EBITDA ratio has fluctuated from 41.54x to 34.51x, and its forward EV/EBITDA is predicted to be 16.84x. I analyzed ADM’s EV/EBITDA ratio and its adjusted annual EBITDA to evaluate the stock’s fair value (see Table 1). Comparing AMD's total value with its overall financial performance and profitability indicates that the stock still has a 10% upside potential to reach $97. In a word, I expect AMD to witness improvements in its cash generation and profitability in the future.

Table 1 – AMD stack valuation

Author's calculations

Risks

The global semiconductor demand is strong in 2022. However, due to the changes in the demand combination, demand for AMD’s products may decrease. As the world emerges from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for gaming devices may plunge. Figure 7 shows AMD’s product portfolio. Two of the company’s main products, AMD RDNA and Zen, are used extensively in gaming. New gaming industry reports indicate that the gaming business will not be as strong as before. Based on this, we can expect AMD to increase production in other segments, while these changes have expenses.

Figure 7 - AMD’s product portfolio

AMD's 2021 investor presentation

Summary

AMD’s market share in the semiconductor industry increased in recent years. As I expect the global semiconductor demand to remain strong, I am bullish on Advanced Micro Devices. My valuation (based on real-market data) shows that the stock is worth $97 per share. However, based on my future expectations, the stock is worth more. As demand for gaming devices may plunge, the company may need to change its product portfolio. Overall, AMD stock is undervalued at prices below $90