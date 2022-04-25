The Inflationary Recession Of 1949 And Its Lessons For 2022

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

For the past 60 years, the surest sign from the bond market that a recession is in the offing has been an inverted yield curve. But before 1957, the Fed did not aggressively manage interest rates - and yet needless to say, recessions happened anyway.

One in particular - the recession of 1949 - bears particular study in comparison with the current situation. That’s what I’ll be examining below.

Discussion

The 1970s were not the worst period of inflation in the past 100 years. After 1920, that award goes to 1947. In the 12 month period ending March 1947, consumer prices rose 19.7!

FRED

In response, the Fed - did basically nothing. In 1948, the Fed raised the discount rate from 1% to 1.5% between the beginning of the year and September:

FRED

Short term interest rates rose from roughly 0.25% to 1.25%, while long term government bond rates rose from 2% to 2.5%:

FRED

Corporate bond yields (a long leading indicator):

FRED

... and short term commercial paper rates (a leading indicator with a record going all the way back to the 1850s)both also rose by about 1%:

FRED

But as you can see, short-term rates remained consistently below long-term rates, which in turn were over 15% below the inflation rate. No real Fed tightening, and no yield curve inversion here!

So what happened: In the absence of Fed tightening, the economy followed the old boom-bust cycle, where a strong inflationary pulse - in early 1948, commodity prices rose by over 10% in a single month, and 35% for the 12 month period - was followed by a sharp disinflation, and ultimately a brief period of actual deflation beginning one month before the recession, which started in November 1948:

FRED

Despite this, nonfarm housing starts rose sharply - by over 50% - in 1947, before declining 25% in 1948 before the recession hit:

FRED

And real retail sales also rose 5% in 1947, before declining by about 1.5% in 1948:

FRED

But while wages in construction industries were able to keep up:

FRED

... that was not true of manufacturing:

FRED

And the index of composite wages for the US did not as well:

FRED

Looking with more detail at the housing sector, mortgage rates rose slightly - from 4.5% to 5%:

Grebler, Black, and Winnick (1956)

But even more importantly, house prices, as measured by the historical Case Shiller data, rose over 23% between 1946 and 1948, even after taking into account inflation (data chart here):

In other words, while wage increases may have been able to keep up with mortgage payments, the household health needed for a deposit on a home increased sharply. As a result, after booming growth in 1947, mortgage applications and nonfarm housing starts in 1948 flatlined:

FRED

Finally, turning to the producer side, corporate profits (also a historical long leading indicator) adjusted for inflation stalled:

FRED

... and the ISM manufacturing index for new orders, which had just begun to be reported, fell below 50, indicating contraction:

FRED

As economic historian C. A. Blythe wrote:”a reduced rate of growth in consumption . . . in 1948 caused upward inventory accumulation, which induced a fall in production ....”

Now let’s compare that with the present.

Wages have not been able to keep up with the sharp inflation in the price of houses specifically, and at best just barely with the price of goods generally:

FRED

Corporate profits adjusted for inflation (through Q4 of 2021) have stalled:

FRED

But producer and consumer prices are still booming:

FRED

And actual housing construction is still near peak:

FRED

Conclusion

In short, the immediate aftermath of World War 2 was the beginning of the well-known postwar Boom. Both prices and wages rose sharply. But, even though the Fed stood on the sidelines, wages were not able to entirely keep up with inflation, and were not able to keep up with the accrued wealth necessary to put a down payment on a home.

When demand cooled in 1948, as shown by the big decrease in housing starts and the small decrease in real consumer sales, both producer and consumer price increases stopped. It was this consumer decline and sharp price deceleration which was the signal that a recession was in the offing. To return to the argument of C. A. Blyth I noted at the beginning of this article, producers expected consumer demand to continue to grow strongly. When instead it stalled and even reversed in some sectors, producers had an over-accumulation of inventory, and a production downturn - an inventory correction - ensued.

Our current situation shows many similarities: the Fed has been on the sidelines, while both wages and prices have increased sharply. While there has been no yield curve inversion, the increase in real consumer spending has stopped. And this *may* be taking a toll on corporate profits, although we won’t know - at least in terms of the official GDP report - for another month.

But there are several differences as well. Most importantly, the important leading sector of the housing market has not yet turned down, and there is no sign of cooling demand showing up in commodity or producer prices. Additionally, much of the inflation is from outright supply chain disruptions (viz., at the moment the COVID-caused bottleneck in the port of Shanghai), rather than just increased demand.

Of course, the Fed could yet step in and raise interest rates enough to persistently invert the yield curve. Failing that, the housing market and a sharp pullback in commodity prices are the surest signs of the “bust” part of the old-fashioned Boom and Bust cycle, a la 1948.