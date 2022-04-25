da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It's been about 28 months since I put out my cautious note on Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), and in that time, the shares lost about 3.8% against a gain of ~34.2% for the S&P 500. If you think that I'm petty enough to take a victory lap over this one, you are correct. Even more important than feeding my ego, though, is to try to work out whether or not it makes sense to buy shares now. After all, the company has had a couple more years of profitability, and the shares may be a good bargain at the moment. I'll try to decide whether or not it makes sense to buy by looking at the most recent financial performance, paying particular attention to the sustainability of the dividend. In addition, as is my wont, I'm going to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Also, I want to write about the puts I sold on this stock, as those turned out well, and I love writing about trades that happened to work out well.

Welcome to the "thesis statement" portion of the article, where I give you the "gist" of my arguments, so you won't have to read the entirety of my article. I'm still bothered by the fact that shares are trading near record levels in spite of the fact that net income in 2021 was lower than it was in 2019. In addition, I think the dividend is reasonably sustainable here, but it's not great relative to the much more predictable treasury note. A cornerstone of financial planning involves trying to predict the future, and treasury notes give predictability that stocks in general, and this stock in particular, cannot provide. For that reason, I would recommend avoiding the shares until the price falls to more closely line up with value.

Financial Snapshot

The most recent year was "ok, no great" in my view. While sales and net income were 8% and 16.8% higher than they were in 2020, revenue was basically flat from 2019, and net income was actually significantly lower than it was in 2019, down nearly 21%. At the same time, levels of long-term debt have exploded, up fully $1.677 billion, or 25%. At the same time, cash has dropped precipitously, down about 71%. In spite of this, the company increased the dividend in 2021, which is a positive, I guess, but I wonder for how long this growth will continue. Speaking of the dividend…

Everything in Investing is Relative

For the last little while, I've been thinking about the effects of current treasury yields on stocks. In particular, I'm trying to answer the question: "in a world where an investor can receive a yield of 2.774% from U.S. government debt how should investors think about the current dividend yields on stocks?" After all, for the past several years we've all heard the "TINA" (there is no alternative) argument in support of stocks. Now that investors can achieve relatively high yields from government debt, that idea needs to be scrutinized.

This is obviously a very complex question, with many variables, but I think a helpful first step in deciding what we'd be willing to pay for stocks would be to look at the cash flows between a 10-year Treasury note and a given stock. The stock may get a valuation "bonus" from potential growth, but I think it's worthwhile working out how much of the current price is a function of that growth, and how much is a function of the cash investors can pocket.

In aid of answering the first part of this question, I've created a simple spreadsheet that tries to start to tackle this question. It compares the cash flows from both the treasury and the stock over a 10-year period. It also compares the constant cash flows from the treasury to growing dividends on the other. I assume the dividend will grow at the same rate for the next decade as it did for the period 2015-2019. This is obviously a very simple assumption, and won't be perfect, obviously, but I think it will help offer some insight into the relative investment merits of each asset.

I've applied this tool to Ecolab with the following starting rules, and have found the following:

The investor can invest $20,000 in either the treasury or they can invest that $20,000 to buy exactly 116 shares of Ecolab. In the scenario where Ecolab does not raise its dividend over the next decade, the treasury investor finishes with an extra $3,320 in cash flows, or an extra 16.6% of the original investment. In the scenario where Ecolab raises its dividend at the same rate as it did between 2015-2019, the treasury investor finishes with an extra $3,143 or 15.7% of the original investment.

In my view, this analysis suggests that for an investor to be indifferent between Ecolab stock, and a 10-year U.S. Treasury note, they'd need to assume one of two things. Either the company will grow its dividend over the next decade at the same rate that it did over the period 2015-2019 and that the share price will rise by about 15.7%. Alternatively, if debt crowds out dividend growth, the shares will need to rise by 16.6% from current levels. between now and 2032.

This tool doesn't answer the question "stocks or bonds" definitively, obviously. It doesn't talk about the risks associated with each investment, and there are obvious, and large, differences between the risk of investing in a single stock versus the U.S. government. That said, I think it's a worthwhile first step. It helps quantify the relative merits of each, which goes a long way to answering the question in my view.

Finally, I should write that investors also need to consider the tax consequences of specific cash flows. They should also consider the fact that government bonds offer a level of predictability that stocks simply don't.

Dividend Sustainability

Given the above, I think the dividend is of critical importance for two reasons. First, it helps investors work out what their future cash flows will be, which obviously aids planning. Second, a dividend is supportive of price, and therefore if it is cut, the share price will fall. Thus, we should develop a sense for the extent to which it's covered. As my regular readers know, I measure the sustainability (or not) of a dividend by looking at the size and timing of future obligations, and comparing those to the current and likely future sources of net cash.

We see from the following table plucked from page 46 of the latest 10-K for your convenience that the company has a relatively light obligation schedule in 2022 of "only" $382 million. It jumps to $1.776 billion over the next two years, so I'm making the simplifying assumption that the company is on the hook for $888 million for each of the next two years. Given that debt repayments are $500 million in 2023 and $650 million in 2024, it may be lighter next year, but the difference isn't enough to invalidate my simplifying assumption in my view.

Ecolab Future Obligations (Ecolab 2021 10-K)

Against these obligations, the company currently has ~$359 million in cash. Additionally, they've generated an average of about $2.114 billion in cash from operations over the past three years. Over the same period, they've spent an average of $2.06 billion in CFI activities on the firm. Note that the CFI figure was juiced much higher by the $3.923 billion spent on acquisitions and investments in 2021. Stripping out this figure, the CFI average falls to $753.6 million, which I take to be a more "normal" figure for investment.

All of the above suggests to me that the dividend of about $566 million is reasonably well covered. For this reason, I'd be very happy to buy the stock at the right price.

Ecolab Financials (Ecolab investor relations)

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly for some reason know that this is the point in the article where I turn even more sour than usual, because I start writing about risk-adjusted returns, and how even the stock of a sustainable dividend machine can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. A company can make a great deal of money, but the investment can still be a terrible one if the shares are too richly priced. This is because all businesses are essentially just organisations that take a bunch of inputs, add value to those inputs, and then sell products or services (hopefully) for a profit. The stock, on the other hand, is a proxy whose changing prices reflect more about the mood of the crowd than anything to do with the business. In my view, stock price changes are much more about the expectations about a company's future. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business.

Let's take Ecolab stock itself as an example to prove this point. The company released annual results on February 25th. If you bought this stock that day, you're down about 4.4% since then. If you waited until March 8th, you're up about 4.2% since. Not enough changed at the firm over this short span of time to warrant an 8.6% variance in returns. The differences in return came down entirely to the price paid. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did better than those who bought the shares at a higher price. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

My regulars know that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive on this name, I fretted about the fact that this company sported a PE just below 35.7. Things are about 24% higher now, and are near all-time highs per the following:

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and value, I like to try to understand what the market seems to be "assuming" about the future of a given company. As my regular reader-victims know, In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula in order to work out what is currently assumed about long-term growth, holding other variables like price and book value and earnings forecasts constant. Applying this approach to Ecolab at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~7.9% here. This is wildly optimistic in my view, and given all of the above, I can't recommend buying at current prices.

Options Review

In my previous article, I recommended selling the December 2020 puts with a strike of $130 for $2.40 each. I'm happy to report that these expired worthless, as they were so far below the then current market price. I consider these to be "win-win" trades, because they would work out well in both instances in my view. If the shares dropped below $130, I'd be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$127.60. This would be a great price at which to buy this company in my view. Since the shares remained above $130, though, I simply pocketed the premium, which was also a great outcome.

While I would like to replicate this success again, I don't think it's possible at the moment, because the premia on offer for reasonable strike prices is too thin in my view. If the shares fall in price from here, I'll revisit the trade, but for now, there's nothing to do but wait for the stock to drop in price further.

Conclusion

In spite of the fact that net income is lower now than it was in 2019, the shares are trading very near a record high. I don't think this sets investors up for a great outcome. For that reason, I would recommend eschewing these shares until the price falls to more closely match value. Persevering capital is the most important thing an investor can do, and I think avoiding these shares will help avoid capital loss.