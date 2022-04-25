The U.S. Dollar: 'The Single Most Important Price In The Economy'

mantinov/iStock via Getty Images

Paul Volcker, former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, made these assertions:

"A nation's exchange rate is the single most important price in its economy."

"It will influence the entire range of individual prices, imports and exports, and even the level of economic activity."

These quotes are from the book titled "Changing Fortunes" by Volcker and Toyoo Gyohten, of the Japanese Ministry of Finance, page 232.

A strong dollar is a must.

Given this assertion, how would you grade the Biden Administration?

Well, here is a chart showing the performance of the U.S. dollar relative to the Euro.

The chart begins on January 1, 2021. The peak came on January 6, 2021, when it cost $1.2324 to acquire one dollar.

On the morning of April 25, 2022, one Euro cost $1.0750.

Dollar-Euro exchange rate (Federal Reserve)

So, against the Euro, the U.S. dollar has declined almost constantly since Mr. Biden became president on January 20, 2022.

Looking at an index, we turn to the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and we see the same thing for a broader range of currencies.

U.S. Dollar Index (Wall Street Journal)

Here, the U.S. Dollar Index hit a bottom on January 6, 2021, at 89.42. On Monday morning April 25, 2022, the index was around 101.20. This represented a rise of 13.2 percent.

So, we see that in the eyes of investors around the world, the markets seem to indicate that, relative to all other countries, the United States is doing well.

Caution

This conclusion, however, must be taken within the context of what is going on in the world.

When one looks at the situation a little further, one is more likely to conclude that the "strength" of the U.S. dollar comes because the United States is doing "less bad" than other countries.

And, how is this conclusion reached?

Well, it comes from the argument that the United States is ahead of the crowd in combating the inflationary pressures that exist in the world.

This is not necessarily a strong argument, but it appears to be the most credible argument that exists at this particular time.

The real question at this time is about whether or not the Federal Reserve will be able to carry through on its "leading the crowd" in combating inflation.

Concerns

There is a two-fold concern over the answer to this question.

First, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has always led the Fed in a way that would result in the Federal Reserve erring on the side of monetary ease so as to avoid any unexpected downward dip in the economy.

Furthermore, Mr. Powell has not been quick to jump into the fight against inflation. Only after he became convinced that the early bump in inflation was not just temporary, did he move to take a stronger position against the inflationary pressures.

It has taken Mr. Powell, some effort and some time to convince investors that he was really sincere in his striving to really fight inflation.

Now, that he has seemed to accept that he must fight inflation, the question becomes focused on his ability to really "stay the course." Lurking in the background is the fear that Mr. Powell's inflationary fighting attitude will "fold" as soon as things start to get a little painful.

The book is still out on this.

Second, however, is the fact that the Biden administration feels that it has not lived up to its promises to the "populist wing" of the Democratic Party. Mr. Biden has promised that his administration will "Build Back Better."

His team is feeling that it has not fully lived up to this offering. So, there is much more to give to satisfy this side of the Democratic Party.

But, more spending and more deficits are not going to help the fight against inflation. Furthermore, with the government spending building up as the government supports Ukraine, the fiscal position only looks more dismal.

And, then there is the need for more money to fight Covid-19.

What a dilemma?

The Dollar Remains Strong

Still, investors throughout the world seem to believe that the best bet remains the United States dollar.

Maybe the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration should start looking at the dollar behavior as a positive thing and start to live a life that supports a strong dollar.

That is, the United States should move to intentionally build a strong dollar and not just "fall into" the fact that the U.S. dollar is strong because its economic policies are "less bad" than the economic policies of other nations.

In that sense, the world has set the United States up to take the lead in building a stronger global economy. Investors don't seem to find this kind of leadership anywhere else in the world, even with the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as the president of France. And, Germany certainly isn't providing any kind of global leadership at this time.

At this time, the United States needs to focus on the economic problems created over the past two years and even over the past forty years, the years I have described as ones of credit inflation. The leadership needs to move away from just shouting about political doctrine and move toward pragmatic solutions that work.

Volcker followed his focus in working to achieve and maintain a strong dollar.

Maybe this is what Mr. Biden and Mr. Powell need to work toward. Just attaining a strong dollar as a residual to everything else that is going on is not a solution.