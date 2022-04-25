Fritz Jorgensen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is facing a significant challenge due to the rapid growth of Amazon's (AMZN) advertising business. The advertising segment of Amazon reported an annualized revenue rate of $40 billion in the last quarter. The year-on-year growth rate in this segment is also very high. On the other hand, Facebook's advertising revenue in 2021 stood at $115 billion, with a YOY growth rate of 35%. Amazon has broken the duopoly of Google (GOOG) and Facebook in the digital ad industry.

Facebook is trying new initiatives to meet the headwinds of a changing digital landscape. It is focusing on Reels, metaverse, hardware, payments, and other projects to improve the long-term moat. However, Amazon has the resources and the technical skills to ramp up its advertising business which can lead Facebook to show a negative impact within a few quarters. Investors should closely watch the changing dynamics of the digital advertising industry and the growth trends of the ad business for these two tech giants in this earnings season.

Facebook's biggest challenge

Facebook is facing numerous headwinds due to privacy concerns, Apple's policies, metaverse losses, and more. However, the biggest challenge for the company will be the rapid growth shown by Amazon in its advertising business. Within a few years, Amazon has built a highly lucrative ad business that is now directly competing with Facebook and Google for ad dollars.

Amazon Filings

Figure 1: Increase in Amazon's advertising revenue over the last few quarters.

In the last quarter, Amazon reported $9.7 billion of ad revenue. This equates to close to $40 billion in ad revenue on an annualized basis. Facebook's ad revenue in 2021 stood at $115 billion. Hence, Amazon's ad revenue is already more than a third of Facebook's ad business. It should be noted that Facebook depends heavily on its ad business while Amazon has a number of other lucrative revenue sources like AWS, subscription, ecommerce business and others.

eMarketer

Figure 2: Amazon's ad business compared to Facebook and Google.

We could see Amazon's management put more resources into building better tools for the ad business. The company has huge cash flows, technical skills, and experience in client service which should help in ramping up the ad business.

Where Facebook is at a disadvantage

This could be seen as a battle between two Goliaths. Both Facebook and Amazon have huge resources to attract new clients and improve the tools for their ad business. However, Amazon's platform is a lot "cleaner" compared to Facebook. Most of the content generated on Facebook's platform is user-generated, and many times this content is not the ideal place for advertising many brands. EU regulators have even put the responsibility on Facebook to monitor hate speech and disinformation on its platform. Amazon does not face this issue as it is focused only on ecommerce instead of trying to increase user engagement.

Facebook is also facing privacy concerns which have led many regulators to limit the data gathering ability of the company. Regulators in EU and other regions have voiced their concern about how the data of their citizens is transferred out of their jurisdiction. This is difficult for Facebook because its platform tries to increase connectivity across regions. The management has gone so far as saying that it may have to pull out of EU altogether. This might be a warning, but it shows the difficult position of Facebook. Amazon also gathers shopping data of its customers to give targeted ads but the scale of privacy concerns on its platform is a lot lower.

Facebook's advantage

There are a few advantages that Facebook can still leverage to protect its turf in the digital advertising business. Despite efforts by Google, Amazon, Apple and other tech majors, Facebook's platforms are still the core social media options for billions of users. Certain advertisements are better suited for Facebook's platforms compared to Amazon. We could see a greater focus on these segments.

Diversifying into other businesses is also an option that Facebook is moving towards. We have already seen billions of dollars being invested in metaverse. The advertisement within this platform will not be easily transferable to Google or Amazon in the near term. Facebook is also improving its digital payments business by using the massive user base of its WhatsApp platform in emerging markets. There are over 500 million users on WhatsApp in India and another 100 million in Brazil.

Facebook is trying to add more digital payments option within these regions which should make the company one of the leading digital payment platforms in the next few years. This will be highly lucrative, as the company can enter other Fintech businesses like credit, insurance, wealth management and others. China's social media giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has already shown the potential of adding payment options to social media platforms. Facebook could replicate the success of Tencent in emerging economies where banking sector has not reached maturity.

Many small businesses see Amazon as a direct competitor due to its e-commerce business and do not want to share the data about their products with the company. Facebook does not have this issue, which can help the company retain a large chunk of its small business clients.

Impact on Facebook stock

Investors should closely watch the ad growth rate in Facebook and Amazon during this earnings season. Amazon has been able to increase the revenue base to $40 billion on an annualized basis in a short period of time. If the future growth of Amazon's ad business continues with the current growth rate, we could see the ad revenue base hit $100 billion mark by end of 2023. This will certainly have a big impact on Facebook's ability to improve its own ad business and might lead to the transfer of a big chunk of ad dollars.

YCharts

Figure 3: Facebook stock is still cheaper than Amazon when we look at PE multiple and overall YoY growth rates.

Facebook stock is trading at below 15 times its PE ratio, which makes it quite attractive despite this challenge. However, it will be important to see how the future growth trend in Facebook and Amazon evolve over the next few quarters. If Facebook reports a good growth rate in its ad business during the earnings call, we could see a strong bullish sentiment towards the stock.

Investor takeaway

Facebook is facing a massive challenge due to rapid growth of Amazon's ad business. The annualized revenue rate of Amazon's ad business is already $40 billion while Facebook reported $115 billion in ad revenue in 2021. If Amazon continues to grow at the current rate, it will cross $100 billion level by end of 2023. This will certainly shift a lot of potential and current ad dollars from Facebook to Amazon. Facebook is trying to rapidly transform by launching new initiatives like Reels, metaverse, hardware, payments and more.

Facebook has a number of advantages and disadvantages to Amazon's ad business. It will be important to note the growth trends in their ad business during this earnings season. Facebook stock is currently trading at a very low PE multiple which increases its attractiveness, but the long-term investment return in the stock will depend on how well the management is able to counter the threat from Amazon's ad business.