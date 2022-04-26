krystiannawrocki/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating assigned to Applied Materials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares.

Applied Materials' stock is down by over -20% in 2022 thus far, because of gross profit margin pressure and a de-rating of its forward P/E multiple. I don't expect a substantial stock price recovery for Applied Materials anytime soon, after taking into account AMAT's current valuations and its fiscal 2023-2024 outlook. As such, Applied Materials' shares warrant a Hold.

AMAT Stock Key Metrics

AMAT describes itself as "the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world" in the company's media releases. Reuters also refers to Applied Materials as "the world's largest maker of tools for making semiconductors."

There are certain key metrics relating to Applied Materials' 1Q FY 2022 (YE October 31) financial results and shareholder capital return initiatives that investors should take note of.

According to the company's most recent quarterly results press release, AMAT's Q1 FY 2022 revenue and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share grew by +21% YoY and +36% YoY to $6,271 million and $1.89, respectively . Applied Materials' first-quarter top line surpassed the sell-side's consensus sales estimate by +1.8%, while its recent quarterly bottom line was +1.9% higher than what the market had earlier predicted. AMAT's Q1 FY 2022 revenue and EPS also beat the mid-point of the company's prior management guidance by +1.8% and +2.2%, respectively.

Notably, Applied Materials' Q1 FY 2022 top line was the highest quarterly sales the company has ever generated in its history, and this is really a function of demand. AMAT stressed at the company's first-quarter earnings call on February 16, 2022 that "this is an unprecedented period for Applied Materials in the semiconductor industry" and highlighted that "demand for semiconductors has never been stronger or broader." Specifically, Applied Materials estimated at its earnings briefing that spending on wafer fab equipment would have been approximately "in the mid-$80 billion range" for calendar year 2021 implying a YoY growth around +40%.

Separately, AMAT has been actively returning excess capital to the company's shareholders, and this is especially true in recent quarters.

Applied Materials' spending on share buybacks grew from $750 million in Q2 FY 2021 to $1.8 billion in Q1 FY 2022, as indicated in the company's first-quarter earnings presentation slides. AMAT had $3.2 billion remaining from the company's existing share buyback authorization as of end-Q1 FY 2022, and it disclosed a new share buyback authorization amounting to $6 billion on March 11, 2022. Assuming that AMAT continues to repurchase shares at the same pace as it did in Q1 FY 2022, the existing and new share repurchase authorization ($9.2 billion in total) should allow Applied Materials to sustain its share buybacks for another five quarters.

AMAT also announced an increase in the company's quarterly dividend per share from $0.24 to $0.26 as part of the announcement revealing the new share repurchase authorization. AMAT currently boasts a consensus forward fiscal 2022 dividend yield of 0.9%.

But Applied Materials' above-expectations Q1 FY 2022 financial results and the further improvement in its shareholder capital return have not translated into stock price appreciation for the company's shares as discussed in the next section.

Why Has AMAT Stock Been Dropping?

AMAT's stock price has been dropping this year. Specifically, Applied Materials' shares fell by -28.3% in 2022 thus far, as compared with a relatively milder -10% decrease for the S&P 500 during this time period.

Applied Materials' Year-to-date Stock Price Performance

Seeking Alpha

In my opinion, there are two key reasons for AMAT's 2022 year-to-date share price drop.

The first reason is that investors are concerned about the negative impact of supply chain issues on Applied Materials' near-term financial performance.

AMAT's non-GAAP gross profit margin contracted by -0.8 percentage points QoQ from 48.1% in Q4 FY 2021 to 47.3% for Q1 FY 2022, and the company has guided that its gross profit margin will decrease further to 47.0% in Q2 FY 2022. At the company's Q1 FY 2022 results briefing, Applied Materials attributed the pressure on its profitability to "cost increases from logistics, inefficient factory operations" and an unfavorable "mix." It is reasonable to assume that the recent Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Mainland China would have added to AMAT's supply chain woes and led to higher logistics-related expenses for the company.

The second reason is that AMAT's shares have suffered from a sharp valuation de-rating, which I will discuss in greater detail in the next two sections of the article.

What Is The Price Target For AMAT?

Wall Street is very bullish on Applied Materials, as evidenced by the sell-side price targets assigned to AMAT.

The consensus sell-side analyst target price for AMAT is $165.33, which represents a capital appreciation potential of +47% as compared to the stock's last traded price of $112.80 as of April 22, 2022. The most conservative analyst covering Applied Materials' shares think that the listed company is worth $130 per share, which still translates to an upside of +15%. On the other hand, the most bullish Wall Street analyst thinks that Applied Materials' stock price can rise by +82% to $205.

A Comparison Of The Consensus Price Target And Actual Share Price For AMAT In The Past Six Months

Seeking Alpha

In the last six months, the consensus sell-side target price for Applied Materials has consistently remained above $160, while the company's consensus FY 2022 earnings per share has actually been raised by +1.2% over this period. In other words, the fall in AMAT's stock price in recent times is largely driven by a de-rating of its valuation multiples (detailed in the subsequent section), instead of lowered earnings expectations.

Is Applied Materials Undervalued Now?

According to S&P Capital IQ's valuation data, Applied Materials' consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple has compressed from 19.7 times as of January 3, 2022 to 13.1 times as of February 22, 2022. This explains AMAT's poor share price performance in 2022 year-to-date.

However, I don't view Applied Materials as undervalued now. In my view, it is currently at a fair valuation.

AMAT has traded in the 10-15 times forward P/E multiple range between mid-2015 and early-2020 prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. I think it is reasonable that Applied Materials' forward P/E valuations (13.1 times now) are back in this historical range (10-15 times). This is because AMAT's growth should normalize in the FY 2023-2024 period, which I will detail in the next section.

What Is Applied Materials' Outlook?

Applied Materials' fiscal 2022 outlook is good, but a slowdown for the company in FY 2023 and FY 2024 is very likely.

The company has guided for wafer fab equipment spending to grow strongly from the mid-$80 billions range in 2021 to $100 billion in 2022. This is reflected in the sell-side's consensus FY 2022 top line and bottom line growth forecasts of +14.9% and +18.8% for AMAT, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data.

But Wall Street's consensus estimates also point to Applied Materials' revenue growth slowing to +10.2% in fiscal 2023, before suffering from a 1.9% contraction in its sales for FY 2024. Similarly, analysts expect AMAT's normalized EPS growth to moderate to +15.4% in FY 2023, and they see the company's bottom line declining by a marginal -0.3% in FY 2024.

It is very probable that fab equipment spending starts to normalize in 2023, which will lead to much slower growth for AMAT in the short-term. This is validated by TechInsights' forecasts of wafer fab equipment spending in the next few years that were cited by ASM International (OTCPK:ASMXF) (OTCQX:ASMIY) in its recent quarterly presentation slides. As per the chart below, spending on wafer fab equipment is expected to decline in 2023 and 2024, before seeing a recovery in 2025.

Historical And Forecasted Wafer Fab Equipment Spending

TechInsights

Is AMAT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMAT stock is a Hold. The pullback in Applied Materials' stock price in 2022 year-to-date has priced in expectations of a moderation in the company's revenue and earnings growth for 2023 and 2024. AMAT's current P/E multiple is back to historical levels (2015-2020) which I deem as appropriate, and this supports my Neutral view and Hold rating for the listed company.