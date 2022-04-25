katerinasergeevna/iStock via Getty Images

The time to buy great companies is when they are on sale.

Here are five stocks that you can buy today and hold for the next 10 years. The idea is to invest an equal dollar amount into each of the five names and let them ride, with no trading involved (apart from an optional annual rebalance).

Had you done this 10 years ago, your results would have been outstanding. According to PortfolioVisualizer, these five stocks together produced a compound annual growth rate of 34.74% with a standard deviation of 17.20%. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures the risk-adjusted return, was 1.80. And the Sortino Ratio, which also measures risk-adjusted returns but does not penalize upside volatility as Sharpe does, was 4.01. These are very good numbers, especially when compared to the broad market over the same time frame.

For example, the S&P 500 had a CAGR of 15.49%, standard deviation of 13.13%, Sharpe Ratio of 1.12, and Sortino of 1.84. The Nasdaq had a CAGR of 19.13, standard deviation of 15.62, Sharpe of 1.17, and Sortino of 2.04. You could say that these five stocks blew the doors off the market. Here are the numbers from PortfolioVisualizer:

The top line is the SPY ETF, the middle line is ONEQ ETF, and the last line is the portfolio.

Long-term historical price performance is a good predictor of future price performance. Large price movements over the short and intermediate terms tend to correct themselves, which provides attractive entry points for investors with longer-term horizons. Since most of these stocks are well below their 52-week highs, their current valuations look attractive.

Annual returns of the Superstock portfolio

The Superstock portfolio

I chose these five stocks for three reasons. First, they all have superior lifetime CAGRs, as the above table shows. I computed their lifetime CAGRs by going back to their original IPO date and tracking their price appreciation through April 22, 2022. Lifetime CAGRs of this magnitude tell me that these are companies that have innovated, adapted, and survived the worst market conditions since they first came on the market.

Second, I addressed the question of whether their best growth was behind them. This step allowed me to eliminate stocks with great lifetime CAGRs but substandard returns over the most recent 10 years. Those that passed this step had superior 10-year returns.

Third, I looked at each of the finalists to see what the analyst community thinks about their future growth prospects. All five of these stocks are rated Strong Buy with plenty of room for future growth and outperformance.

The rest of this article will describe each of the stocks individually. The charts present the lifetime growth of each stock. Below each chart is a summary of consensus analysts’ opinions regarding current ratings and future growth prospects. Since these stocks are all household names at this point, I won’t go into a detailed profile of each one. I’ll let the numbers do the talking.

NVDA

Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings have increased from $2.39 to an estimated $4.56 over the past five quarters, and they have also shown acceleration in quarterly growth rates when adjusted for the volatility of earnings. This indicates an improvement in future earnings growth is likely to occur.

NVDA has also generated better earnings than those predicted in earlier analysts' estimates. This indicates an ability to exceed consensus forecasts and the potential for improving earnings in the future.

MSFT

Microsoft's (MSFT) earnings have increased from $7.39 to an estimated $9.12 over the past five quarters, and they have a consistent track record of beating analysts' earnings forecasts. The stock is down 21% from its 52 week high, which gives it an attractive current valuation.

GOOGL

Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) is one of the most innovative companies in the world. Google is a monopoly in online search, with more than 94% of the online search volume and market share.

The company also is gaining market share in cloud computing, driven by continued strength in Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace. They also have a dominant position in the autonomous vehicles market.

In healthcare, it has expanded its footprint with its life science division, Verily.

GOOGL is trading 21% below its 52 week high, giving long term investors an attractive entry point.

MA

Mastercard (MA) earnings have increased from $6.33 to an estimated $8.83 over the past five quarters. Their operating earnings yield of 2.5% indicates that the stock is fairly valued. With the stock currently trading 12.5% below its 52-week high, investors shouldn't wait too long to get in.

UNH

United Health Group's (UNH) earnings have increased from $16.05 to an estimated $19.72 over the past five quarters. With an earnings yield of 3.8%, the stock is fairly valued. Price-conscious investors should consider waiting for a slightly better entry point.

Final Thoughts

Is it too late to buy these great performers? You may have noticed that three of them are currently in a bear market – NVDA, MSFT, and GOOGL. And yet, the long-term performance and future growth prospects are still intact. The time to buy great companies is when they are on sale, and that means now.

The thesis of this article is to buy these stocks and hold them for 10 years (or more). I’m not recommending that you rush out and buy them on Monday. The smart play would be to add them to your watch list, do your due diligence, and establish an entry point that you can be comfortable with.

The market is weak, so these stocks can get cheaper in the short run. By setting your price parameters now, you can avoid missing out on what I think will be another great ten years for these Superstocks.