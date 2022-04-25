J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) tends to outperform the market in a rising inflation and interest rate environment and that is what you need right now. As inflation hits a 41-year record at 8.4% in March you need a stable and secure company that can grow despite the soaring inflation. RF can offer you this with its firm fundamentals and growing net interest income, new deposits, and its steady dividend. In addition, analysts expect a dividend increase of 8.8% in the second half of 2022 which will protect the dividend against the current elevated levels of inflation.

Business Model

RF is the 33rd largest bank in the United States and is a member of the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded in 1971 and currently has approximately 20,000 employees. RF is a full-service bank and its portfolio contains retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, and investment banking as well. Regions Financial operates in the Sunbelt Region and the Midwest and has approximately 1,300 banking offices.

Due to their revenue comes from several sources their income stream is well-diversified compared to other banks or other corporations. One-quarter of their revenue is recognized from service charges, another 20% of their revenue comes from banking fees and the rest is separated among many segments including mortgage income, life insurance, investment management fees, etc.

Protection Against Inflation

RF will be a great choice to hedge inflation and here is why:

First of all, RF almost always outperforms the market in rising inflation and rising interest rate environment. Let's have a look at the latest example. In 2017 the FED started to raise interest rates from 0.5%. The inflation rate was also higher than the previous years' that's why the FED started a more hawkish policy. RF had a price return of 22.7% in 2017 and a total return of 56.06% including dividends while the S&P 500 had only a 19.42% return. In addition, the management raised the dividend twice in 2017. Let's go back one more cycle to 2004. The situation is more or less the same: inflation started to increase so the FED started to raise interest rates from 1% in the second half of 2004. The S&P 500 had an 8.99% total return while RF had an 18.7% price return and a staggering 23.2% total return. The current situation is similar, inflation is on the rise, the FED started to raise interest rates RF has a year-to-date price return of -5.73% (-4.99% total return), and the S&P 500 has a -11.56% price return.

Second of all, the overall banking sector is usually the right choice in a rising interest rate and inflation environment because their profit margins widen. RF recognizes almost 50% of its revenue from service charges and card or ATM fees. These fees will go up in line with inflation so RF's profit margin and overall profitability will not be hurt by inflation. In addition, the company has a significant interest income segment such as the mortgage loans. This means as the mortgage rates increase RF's interest income will increase in line with the mortgage rate increases. The commercial credit segment is in a similar position, the interest income will very likely increase in that segment as well. If we look back to 2017 and 2018 to a rising interest rate environment the bank could increase its interest income on loans by 4.1% in 2017 and 8.1% in 2018 despite the rise in total interest expenses.

I see the same trend is forming at the moment as the average deposits grew in Q1 2022 and the NII could also grow on a year-on-year basis but declined by 0.3% compared to Q4 2021. Keep in mind that the first interest rate increase was in the middle of March 2022 so the results of this decision will likely be shown in the next quarterly result. Moreover, the FED is expected to raise the interest rates by another 0.5% at the beginning of May.

Valuation

When analyzing a bank, I like to have a look at its efficiency ratio. This shows how well the bank's managers control their overhead expenses. An efficiency ratio of 50% or under is considered optimal. RF has an expense ratio of 53.17%. Put it into context, comparing it to 2 of RF's peers in the S&P 500 index, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has an efficiency ratio of 58.8% while Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has an efficiency ratio of 73.30%. In addition, MTB has a forward P/E ratio of 11.67, HBAN has a P/E ratio of 9.7 while RF has a P/E ratio of 9.55. In addition, the current figure for RF is 22% below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 12.32. RF is yielding at 3.11%. In terms of the company's current dividend yield, it is in the undervalued territory because you could have bought RF with a better yield than the current one only 19% of the time in the last 12 months. Based on all of these metrics I am confident that RF is undervalued in the banking sector and undervalued compared to itself as well.

Company-Specific Risks

One of the risk factors of RF is its geographical location. They are operating mainly in the South, Midwest, and Texas. Because of this, local economic conditions in these areas significantly affect the demand for the loans such as real estate. At the moment the Sunbelt Region is one of the most popular real estate investment areas of the U.S. but this can change in the future. Any declines in real estate values in these could have a significant impact on RF's loan portfolio and mortgage investments.

The credit rating is vital for a bank to be able to keep its costs low and attract new deposits. Any future reductions in RF's credit ratings will hurt its borrowing costs. In case of a downgrade (now it seems unlikely), it could result in RF needing to hold more liquid assets, prohibiting certain customers from placing deposits to Regions and the company might not be able to reliably access the short-term unsecured funding markets.

The biggest risk factor that I see is too much inflation. As I stated and brought much evidence RF tends to outperform the market in the rising interest rate and rising inflation environment. However, the current inflation is higher than what we saw in the last 30 years and that can affect RF's profits. Not its profit margins but the number of loans it can lend out to businesses and customers. If Regions can charge 10% on a car loan and it has a profit margin of let's say 50% that's great but if no one wants to buy a car under these terms, Regions is not going to have any profit.

My Take On RF's Dividend

RF has been a reliable dividend payer company for 32 consecutive years with a 9-year consecutive dividend growth history. In this hectic economic environment and a rapidly rising inflation environment, I believe investors need reliability. RF can provide that with a forward dividend yield of 3.18%. In addition, the management usually announces a dividend increase in the third quarter so if you want to catch the increased dividend you would better buy before August. Analysts estimate an 8.82% increase in Q3 2022 which means the dividend's real value could be maintained even in this soaring inflation environment.

Final Thoughts

I strongly believe that Regions could outperform the market in 2022 and perhaps in 2023 as well. The company has stable fundamentals with growing deposits and a better-than-average efficiency ratio. They will be able to grow the income in almost all of their segments. The interest income will likely grow in line with the rising of interest rates while the general fees such as banking fees or ATM fees (non-interest income) will likely grow as the inflation remains high. All these factors combined with a stable dividend make RF a great choice to hedge against inflation.