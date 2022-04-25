Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Introduction

I am always looking for additional opportunities for my dividend growth portfolio. As a dividend growth investor, I am staying up-to-date when it comes to market volatility and fluctuations. This way I can find investment opportunities within my existing portfolio, or start a new position to diversify and gain exposure to additional industries.

In August I analyzed FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and found it to be a suitable investment for dividend growth investors. I rated the company hold and thought that a small position with gradual addition is the way to approach it. Since then, shares of FedEx have declined by 25%, and in this article, I will revisit the company.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, freight transportation services, time-critical transportation services and cross-border e-commerce technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Fundamentals

Over the last decade, the sales of FedEx have more than doubled. Despite the pandemic, the company managed to grow its revenues by 115%. The growth is mainly organic as the company increases its scale to deal with the growing demand for logistics services. Sales growth is due to additional value-added services to the basic logistics business and the growing need for logistics and delivery. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects FedEx to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~6% in the medium term.

The company's EPS (earnings per share) has increased at a faster pace than the sales. Over the last decade, EPS has almost tripled despite a significant decline in 2020 due to the high expenses that are associated with Covid. The EPS growth was fueled by top-line growth as well as buybacks and a 12% improvement in margins. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects FedEx to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~10% in the medium term.

FedEx has frozen its dividend payment during the pandemic due to the high level of uncertainty that was associated with the pandemic. Besides that, the company has increased its dividend payments for almost 20 years, and the next dividend increase in June will be the 20th year of increased dividend besides the temporary Covid freeze. The dividend is extremely safe with a payout ratio of 15%, and the current yield stands at almost 1.5%.

In addition to the growing dividends, FedEx is also returning capital to shareholders via share repurchases. Over the last decade, the company has bought back close to 20% of its shares. When a company is growing and pays a progressive dividend, buybacks are an advantage. In the case of FedEx, buybacks are very effective due to the company's valuation.

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio has been declining significantly over the past twelve months. From a high of 17.5, it stands now below 10 at 9.9. Paying less than 10 times forward earnings for a company that is forecasted to grow by over 10% in 2022, and continue to grow in the medium seems like a good deal for long-term dividend growth investors.

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes how cheap FedEx is at the moment. The shares of FedEx are trading far below their average valuation. Over the last two decades, the share of FedEx traded for an average P/E of 17.6. The current 40%+ discount is pricing a significant long-term decline in the company's earnings. The medium-term growth expectations on the other hand forecast double digits growth, which leaves investors with a large margin of safety.

To conclude, FedEx is extremely cheap right now with a P/E which stands below 10. Investors are pricing short-term headwinds, and that may open a long-term investment opportunity. The company pays a growing dividend, buying back its stock and it does so by constantly improving its fundamentals showing top and bottom-line growth.

Opportunities

The first growth opportunity for FedEx is its massive scale. FedEx has a fleet of airplanes and vehicles, and it gives the company significant flexibility in the ways to utilize. FedEx's control over the entire value chain from the client facility to the consumer allows it to offer additional value-added services. These services can be extremely useful today as companies deal with supply chain challenges, and some would be willing to pay FedEx for assistance. FedEx supply chain solutions include the value-added services such as supply chain planning

In addition, the company is also enjoying the growth in e-commerce. On that front, the pandemic has done well for FedEx as more consumers got used to using e-commerce instead of traditional retail. FedEx has the scale to offer a full delivery to e-commerce companies including the challenging last mile. As consumers increase their use of e-commerce, FedEx's total addressable market is growing as well.

The company also has a short to medium-term opportunity due to its margin of safety. The company is trading for less than 10 times 2022 earnings, which is significantly lower than its average valuation. When the level of uncertainty due to higher costs will subside, investors should expect multiple expansions, and with that significant correction in the share price.

Risks

Competition is a major risk for a company like FedEx. The company has to compete with three types of competitors. Large logistics companies such as UPS (UPS), companies that have their delivery services, and gig economy companies that help with the last mile. The company, therefore, has to constantly innovate, invest and improve its value proposition. Its ability to deliver worldwide is a significant competitive advantage.

The competition is fierce due to the inflationary pressure. Inflation affects FedEx in two main ways. First, the company has to compete for workers and deal with increased wages. Second, the company has significant exposure to the price of fuel. Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the price of oil has spiked, and it increase expenses. The company may struggle to increase prices due to the competition.

Therefore, we already see that the combination of increased expenses due to inflation and higher fuel price, and the competitive environment take their toll. The current EPS estimates for 2022 are lower today when compared to the estimates just six months ago. Yet, I believe that even if the EPS increase will be lower, it won't be able to justify the current valuation, and there is plenty of margin of safety.

Conclusion

FedEx is a great company with a long track record of strong performance. The company has increased its top and bottom line significantly over the last decade, and it fueled both dividend growth and buybacks. In addition, the company is riding on positive trends and has competitive advantages to leverage for future growth.

However, there are also some significant short-term risks. The higher inflation and the uncertainty that is associated with it are depressing the current share price. Yet I believe that at the current valuation, there is plenty of margin of safety, and investors who are okay with short-term volatility will benefit in the long term. Therefore, in my opinion, FedEx is a BUY at this price.