As any intelligent REIT investor knows, the way to make money in the stock market is to buy undervalued companies believing that shares will eventually recover.

Whenever the financial markets fail to fully incorporate fundamental values into share prices, an investor's margin of safety is high. And while the three REITs I referenced are cheap, they're not SWANs by any stretch of the imagination.

Then I began thinking, some investors don't want to reach for lower quality REITs to obtain above average returns, they're perfectly content with buying shares in high-quality SWANs.

In case you're not familiar with these acronyms:

SWAN = sleep well at night

KISS = keep it simple stupid

I interact daily with our members at iREIT on Alpha and Dividend Kings, and I can tell you that many of them couldn't care less about owning shares in more volatile REITs like Innovative Industrial (IIPR), Safehold (SAFE), or Medical Properties (MPW).

They prefer to own the crème de la crème within the REIT sector, knowing that they can enjoy stress-free living without worrying about rate risk, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

That's not say that these aren't relevant risks, because they are, but chances are that by owning high-quality SWANs, you will be able to sleep better at night and generate above returns.

So now, without further ado, let me provide you with a list of 3 SWANs worth buying…

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG): Yielding 5.2%

SPG is a mall REIT that owns an interest in 199 income-producing properties in the US consisting of 95 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, 6 lifestyle centers, and 15 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico. SPG also owns an 80% noncontrolling interest in The Taubman Realty Group, which has an interest in 24 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia.

Internationally SPG has ownership interests in 33 Premium Outlets and Designer Outlet properties primarily located in Asia, Europe, and Canada, and also a 22.4% equity stake in Klépierre SA, or Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns, or has an interest in, shopping centers located in 14 countries in Europe.

During 2021, SPG recorded significant occupancy gains and record retailer sales and demand space: revenues increased more than $500 million (to $5.12 billion), cash flow increased $1.3 billion (to $3.88 billion), FFO increased $1.2 billion (to $4.49 billion), and SPG increased its quarterly dividend by 27% from 2020 levels.

SPG has a fortress A-rated balance sheet (A-/A3) with liquidity of approximately $8 billion, following the January 2022 senior notes issuance. In anticipation of rising rates, SPG reduced total debt outstanding by over $1.5 billion during 2021, and the mall REIT has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT industry.

The mall juggernaut navigated the pandemic with a steady hand. For example, the company amended and extended its $3.5 billion revolving credit facility with a lower pricing grid for 5 years, issued $2.75 billion of senior notes €750 million notes, and completed the refinancing of 25 property mortgages for a total of $3.3 billion at an average interest rate of 3.14%.

In 2021, SPG completed more than 20 redevelopment projects across all platforms in the U.S. and internationally during the year. The total investment in redevelopment projects completed was more than $425 million, with an average cash-on-cash yield of approximately 8%. Since 2012, SPG has invested nearly $9 billion towards development and redevelopment.

SPG's quality score (iREIT Tracker) is a “92,” which puts the company as one of the highest quality REITs in our coverage spectrum. In terms of valuation, SPG screens cheap, with a valuation score of 90, making this REIT one of our overall cheapest SWANs. As you can see below, SPG's share price has fallen by 21% YTD, with a recent price of $125.88 per share.

While fundamentals remain strong, SPG has fallen victim to the triple threat of rising rates, inflation, and what we consider could become a “garden style” recession. Nonetheless, analysts are modeling growth of 1% in 2022 and 4% in 2023.

Over the past decade SPG has traded at around 17x (on average), and shares now trade at 11.6x. By comparison, shopping center REITs like Kimco (KIM) and Regency Centers (REG) are trading at around 22x.

Just before the pandemic, SPG was trading at 24x. We consider 15x a reasonable multiple for SPG given its ability to allocate capital across all growth engines, including its mixed-use developments. As viewed below – using the FAST Graphs forecasting calculator – we estimate SPG could return 25% over 12 months.

SPG reports earnings on May 9th.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Yielding 5.2%

STOR is a net lease REIT that owns 2,866 property locations operated by 556 customers across the US (as of 12-31-21).

The customers operate across a wide variety of industries within the service, retail, and manufacturing sectors, with restaurants, early childhood education, metal fabrication, automotive repair, and maintenance and health clubs representing the top industries in the portfolio.

STOR is well known for having the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) seal of approval, and also because of its focus on its customer-centric business model that includes unit-level sales and attractive investment spreads.

While there are many net lease REITs to choose from, we like STOR's platform because of its scale and ability to attract customers within the $4 trillion addressable marketplace.

During 2021, STOR generated AFFO of $554 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, a 12% increase. This low double-digit growth has been consistent for STOR since the company went public in May 2011.

With rent collections slow in 2020, there was some fear that the company would cut its dividend. However, it was able to continue growing (its dividend) – averaging 6.5% dividend growth since 2012.

One way the company was able to avoid a dividend cut was because of its disciplined balance sheet. STOR has always maintained a low payout ratio and is one of the lowest (payout ratios) in the net lease sector, currently 75% (based on AFFO).

STOR also maintains low leverage (Baa2/BBB/BBB unsecured term borrowings rated by Moody's, S&P and Fitch Ratings) with just 40% total debt and ~64% of AUM is unencumbered.

As the end of 2021, STOR had approximately $4 billion of long-term fixed rate debt outstanding, with a weighted average maturity of about 7 years (and a weighted average interest rate of 3.9%). Leverage is at the low end of the target range at 5.6x net debt to EBITDA on a run rate basis, or about 40% on a net debt-to-portfolio cost basis.

STOR's quality score (iREIT Tracker) is a “92,” which puts the company as one of the highest quality REITs in our coverage spectrum. In terms of valuation, STOR screens cheap, with a valuation score of 77 (not as cheap as SPG). As you can see below, STOR's share price has fallen by 14% YTD, with a recent price of $29.72 per share.

Once again, STOR has gotten cheaper due to the fear of rising rates and inflation – both relevant risks, especially for net lease REITs. However, keep in mind that STOR's tenants are responsible for rising insurance, supplies, and energy costs, so there is no direct hit to STOR's income statement.

In terms of rising rates, STOR has lease escalators of around 2.5% (on average) and the company reinvests cash flows from operations through its management of the dividend payout ratio that allows for growth of about 3%. This means that the internal growth provides consistent and reliable internal growth of over 5%, excluding new acquisitions.

On the last earnings call (Q4-21), STOR raised its 2022 AFFO per share guidance to the range of $2.18 to $2.22, which represents a range of 6.3% to 8.3% growth over 2021.

In terms of valuation, STOR is appealing, with shares now trading at 14.2x P/AFFO, compared to the historic average multiple of 16.2x. The peers like Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) are trading at an average of 20.0x.

The dividend yield is also enticing, now at 5.2%, and once again, the low payout ratio suggests dividend growth is coming soon. As viewed below – using the FAST Graphs forecasting calculator – we estimate STOR could return 20% over 12 months.

STOR reports earnings on May 4th.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR): Yielding 3.3%

DLR is a date center REIT with a global footprint of 275 facilities in 47 metros across 24 countries on six continents. In recent years, the company has focused on growing its global footprint and operations organically and through strategic transactions, as well as through improved leasing, asset management and marketing activities.

Also, DLR has improved its balance sheet by strategically accessing the capital markets and focusing on integration following the Interxion combination, its product strategy, and investing in strategic initiatives to complement its existing portfolio in order to attract a wider base of customers.

Part of being a SWAN is being able to scale, and the $8.4 billion Interxion deal has given DLR a solid foothold in Europe – that was completed in March 2020, right when the shutdowns spurred increased demand for bookings on the REIT's cloud computing capacity. Then, last year, DLR once again began to scale its business model into new markets, including India

Then in December 2021, DLR announced the successful listing of Digital Core REIT as a standalone publicly-traded company on the Singapore Stock Exchange. DLR contributed a 90% interest in 10 datacenters concentrated in top-tier markets across the U.S. and Canada to that venture.

Valued at $1.4 billion with a 4.25% cap rate, the portfolio generated net proceeds of over $950 million. DLR retains a 35% equity interest in Digital Core REIT, which it both sponsors and externally manages.

Another one of DLR's global initiatives – which was announced on Jan. 3rd – is the definitive agreement to acquire a 55% stake in Teraco, Africa's leading carrier-neutral colocation provider. This will immediately establish DLR as the leading colocation and interconnection provider on that high-growth continent.

January was also when Digital Realty opened its first South Korean datacenter and the country's first carrier-neutral facility.

Another SWAN attribute worth noting is DLR's strong balance sheet (rated BBB) with Q4-21 leverage ratio of 6.1x and fixed charge coverage of 5.4x. DLR also recast its credit facility during Q4-21, upsizing from $2.35 billion to $3 billion. That maturity date is extended by three years with a five basis-point price tightening.

After that, DLR raised approximately $850 million from its 10.5-year euro bonds at 1.375%. It used a portion of the proceeds to redeem all $450 million of its outstanding 4.75% U.S. dollar bonds due 2025.

DLR's quality score (iREIT Tracker) is a “90,” which puts the company as one of the highest quality REITs in our coverage spectrum. In terms of valuation, DLR is attractive, with a valuation score of 76. As you can see below, DLR's share price has fallen by 15% YTD with a recent price of $149.76 per share.

While some could argue that DLR's P/AFFO multiple of 22.6x is expensive, I would counter that with the fact that the industrial REITs that power these logistic centers are now trading at 38x (see my recent Prologis article HERE). In addition, the cell tower REITs - that make up the 3rd leg to the technology trifecta - are trading at 27x.

And without data centers, it would be hard to operate cell towers and logistics facilities.

Also, within the data center peer group, Equinix (EQIX) trades at 27x, and there were recent private equity monetizations for CyrusOne (CONE) and QTS that validate the demand within the data center REIT sector.

It's also worth noting that DLR has maintained a very predictable dividend growth history – over 18 years in a row of increased dividends – and the payout ratio is in good shape.

DLR also has a robust development pipeline of around $2 billion, with yields of around 10.9%. As viewed below – using the FAST Graphs forecasting calculator – we estimate DLR could return 20% over 12 months.

Summary

In closing, I would like to hear what KISS is on your list?

Remember that selecting securities with a significant margin of safety remains the value investor's definitive precautionary measure. As Warren Buffett told an audience at Columbia Business School in 1984 (for the 50th anniversary commemoration of the original Security Analysis):

“You do not cut it close. That is what Ben Graham meant by having a margin of safety. You don't try to buy businesses worth $83 million for $80 million. You leave yourself an enormous margin. When you build a bridge, you insist it can carry 30,000 pounds, but you only drive 10,000-pound trucks across it. And that same principle works in investing.”

Happy SWAN Investing!