This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 23rd, 2022.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) is a fairly unique fund that focuses on the split exposure between high yield and senior loans. As interest rates rise, this can make FTHY less sensitive than other investment-grade or muni funds. It can also make it less sensitive to increased interest rates than other funds that are only invested in high yield. The reason is that the portfolio's senior loan sleeve should keep the duration relatively lower.

That being said, FTHY's high yield exposure has increased, and its senior loan exposure decreased since our look at the fund back at the end of 2021. This has increased the duration of the fund since that time. That is an interesting change considering that we are seemingly in the early innings of rate increases. On the other hand, some of the pricing could have made the high yield bonds they were switching into more attractively priced.

An additional change since that time is the fund has cut its distribution. We had hinted that coverage was light after they increased their distribution to investors in 2021. The fund itself hasn't been around too long, being launched in mid-2020.

We noted the last time we covered the fund; it saw a 25.1% distribution boost. As I mentioned in the opening of this article, I found this to be quite an interesting development. The primary reason was that the fund was earning its distribution, but it would come in shy on a net investment income [NII] basis with the boost. NII is important for fixed-income funds because that can be a more reliable earnings figure to be counted on. Steady capital gains are possible but don't occur as frequently as we might see with an equity fund.

FTHY operations (First Trust - Annual Report)

As the fund's NAV has been sliding, that could indicate that they haven't been able to earn their distribution. We will get a better look at the earnings from the fund with their following Semi-Annual Report. Unfortunately, for that, it looks as though it won't be coming until sometime in early February.

With the latest report, we will take a look at the numbers again below to see if the new distribution is sustainable. Unfortunately, it would seem that coverage is still light despite the cut.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.52

Discount: 8.52%

Distribution Yield: 9.50%

Expense Ratio: 1.97%

Leverage: 30.97%

Managed Assets: $988.2 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation around August 1st, 2027)

FTHY's investment objective is "to provide current income." They intend to do this by "investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in high yield debt securities of any maturity that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. High yield debt securities include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt obligations and senior, secured floating-rate loans ("Senior Loans")."

The fund's expense ratio is on the higher side, which could also be viewed as a negative.

FTHY Expense Info (First Trust)

When including the leverage costs on the fund, we can see the expense ratio climbs to 2.32%. As interest rates rise, the interest expense for the fund will also rise since they pay at 1-month LIBOR plus 0.85%. At the end of November 30th, 2021, they did not employ the full amount of leverage allowed. They had borrowed $280 million, with a maximum commitment amount of $340 million.

Interestingly, they have increased these borrowings to $306 million as of April 22nd, 2022. That has driven up the leverage ratio of the fund. Working to raise it even further was the fact that the fund had declined in that period too. So borrowings increased as actual net assets decreased.

FTHY Leverage Info (First Trust)

Performance - Attractive Discount Could Be Worth A Buy Here

The fund's YTD performance hasn't been anything to brag about, but it is holding up relatively better than a pure high yield bond fund. Given the fund's high yield and senior loan exposure, we would expect that. Below is the performance comparing FTHY to iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN), HYG being representative of high yield exposure and SRLN being senior loan exposure.

YCharts

What is clearly noticeable is the fact that on a total share price basis, FTHY has done dramatically worse. On the other hand, the total NAV return has held up better than HYG. There are a couple of reasons it hasn't done even better. First, the fund is leveraged, so since there are losses, these are exaggerated with the risks of leverage. Secondly, FTHY is also holding a higher allocation to high yield exposure. With that being the case, it becomes more clear why FTHY has come in closer to HYG's performance rather than SRLN.

The type of performance we see above for FTHY is exactly what is making it a potentially appealing buy at this time. I'm not sure when bonds will stop falling due to interest rate talks, but if an investor is in the market for a high yield and senior loan bond fund, this could be one such choice. The latest remarks from Jerome Powell that a 50 basis point hike is on the table have spooked the whole market again. Powell hadn't been one to mention that previously.

For FTHY, though, we are near the deepest discount we have seen for the fund since its launch.

YCharts

Distribution - Attractive 9.50%, But Coverage Remains Weak

The fund launched with a monthly payout of $0.1194. They had then increased this substantially to $0.1494, seemingly from nowhere. Coverage previously had looked like it was sustainable. At the new rate, it looked as though it would be light. Now that they have cut to $0.1344, it is looking better but could still be a bit light going forward.

FTHY Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Here are the numbers from their latest Semi-Annual Report that shows us that coverage remains weak.

FTHY Annual Report (First Trust)

Net investment income itself had actually increased if we annualized the last six-month figure. That's positive. Additionally, the amount that was distributed to shareholders in that period was also relatively elevated because it reflected that higher payout amount. So the total amount of distributions will also decline going forward to reflect the lower payout. That is also positive for the fund on a coverage basis.

However, the current annualized payout works out to $1.6128 per share. There are 36,772,989 shares outstanding. That works out to needing roughly $59.307 million to pay shareholders the current distribution. Unfortunately, that comes in quite shy of the annualized NII number of ~$42.5 million. That would require a meaningful amount of capital gains to close the shortfall, which isn't as predictable in fixed-income funds compared to equity funds.

Something more sustainable at this time would be around the $1.16 annual distribution level. On a monthly basis, that works out close to $0.0964. I don't suspect they will cut to that amount, but does indicate that cuts in the distribution might not be over. The reason it can still be a buy is that the discount seems to reflect some of this already.

For tax purposes, the fund had classified their fiscal 2021 distributions as 100% ordinary income. As a fixed-income fund, this is generally what we would expect. That could make it best for a tax-sheltered account.

FTHY's Portfolio

I think one of the more noteworthy changes in the fund's portfolio is as we touched on at the open, the fact that the senior loan exposure has decreased as they have favored high yield exposure instead. That has translated into the duration of the fund rising rather meaningfully.

FTHY Asset Allocation (First Trust)

High yield exposure was previously 65.10%, and senior loans composed 34.64% of the fund. The duration lifted from the 2.98 years it had reported previously to now 4.23 years. It might not seem too massive at first, but if you think we are going to rise two or three percentage points, it can have an impact. Duration is the measurement of what a change of 1% in interest rate can do to the underlying value of the portfolio.

One of the biggest impacts on duration is the maturity of the investments. In this case, the average maturity had only gone from 5.30 years to 5.32 years. In the grand scheme of things, not a whole lot of change. Therefore, it seems that it has come solely because senior loans can actually benefit from higher interest rates. Now that the exposure there has been reduced, the duration has increased.

An additional noteworthy metric for FTHY's portfolio is that the average price of the debt securities comes to $94.27. The fund is discounted, but the underlying holdings are also discounted from their face value at this time.

FTHY Portfolio Characteristics (First Trust)

A bigger risk of high yield and senior loan funds is the economic sensitivity of the issuers. They are "junk" rated for a reason. As the Fed is being more aggressive with interest rate increases, investors are now worrying about being pushed into a recession. A recession could mean we see more defaults or even bankruptcies from these underlying companies. Therefore, the average price is now coming down to reflect these risks.

As we can see for FTHY, they hold only below-investment-grade positions. Only a small fraction of the portfolio is in "not rated," which I'd have to assume is that it wouldn't be rated very highly. In fact, most of FTHY's portfolio is in the single B categories. That puts the portfolio several tiers deep in the below-investment-grade exposure, making it some of the riskiest positions (i.e., those more sensitive to economic conditions).

FTHY Credit Rating Exposure (First Trust)

Where FTHY can get some help in regards to downside protection is just how many holdings the fund carries. This is fairly typical of high yield bond CEFs too. According to CEFConnect, at the end of March 2022, FTHY carried 275 positions. These are quite spread out across various sectors and industries as well. The largest industry exposures come from software at 13.20%, healthcare providers and services at 13.17% and media at 11.62%.

This sort of diversification is represented in the fund's top ten holdings, as several different industries are represented here.

FTHY Top Ten (First Trust)

Conclusion

FTHY recently cut its distribution, and I believe it could have to do so again over the next twelve months. At the same time, since it is a CEF, they can essentially pay whatever they want, for however long they want to. Of course, until the point that NAV would be depleted. It is also more realistic that they would cut their distribution well before that ended up happening.

Despite that bad news, the fund is attractively priced. The underlying holdings are also discounted from their own face value, already reflecting the growing risk of a recession and higher interest rates. I won't claim to predict when the absolute low is in or when the market will be pricing in interest rate hikes in their entirety. However, if an investor is looking for high yield and senior loan exposure, FTHY could make a great fit for their portfolio based on the current valuation.