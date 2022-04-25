tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By The Valuentum Team

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is an interesting defensive play that has seen its underlying financial performance improve considerably in recent fiscal years due to past and current strategic initiatives, though we caution its net debt load limits its ability to push through payout increases. Since 1925, Kellogg has paid out 385+ dividends and remains incredibly committed to its income-seeking shareholders. The firm also possesses moderate capital appreciation upside, though headwinds from inflationary pressures and supply chain hurdles cannot be ignored.

Investment Highlights

Kellogg has a number of iconic brands including Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's, Pringles, Eggo, Keebler, Cheez-It, MorningStar Farms, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos. In our view, Kellogg's has meaningful pricing power though there are limits here. The firm primarily manufactures and sells cereals, snacks, and frozen foods. More than 100 years ago, W.K. Kellogg founded the company, and it is based in Michigan. Kellogg's fiscal year closely mirrors the calendar year (fiscal 2021 ended early January 2022).

The company's strategy is simple: win in breakfast and in emerging markets. Becoming a global snacks leader and growing frozen foods are other priorities. India, Brazil, and the Middle East offer large growth opportunities for Kellogg's, and its Cheez-It offerings were launched in Brazil in calendar year 2021. Kellogg views its growth runway in emerging markets quite favorably as demand for packaged food products is forecasted to grow alongside expected population growth and an expanding middle class. Additionally, the firm is steadily enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.

Kellogg is leaning on its MorningStar Farms brand, which it acquired back in 1999, to grow its plant-based "fake meat" product and vegan food product revenues. In calendar year 2020, MorningStar Farms launched the Incogmeato product line which includes plant-based burger and sausage offerings. The MorningStar Farms brand has been gaining market share recently.

The firm is investing in its brands and capabilities to return to consistent top-line growth. Kellogg's GAAP net sales grew by 1% year-over-year in fiscal 2020 and 3% year-over-year in fiscal 2021. While that is modest growth, it indicates Kellogg's strategy is beginning to play out favorably. The firm is placing a greater focus on improving its analytics, digital, and e-commerce operations to better retain new and existing customers. Kellogg's has been steadily overhauling and improving its packaging operations.

All of the components of its 'Project K' initiative were completed by the end of fiscal 2019, which are expected to significantly improve Kellogg's cost structure over the long haul. From fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2021, Kellogg's GAAP operating income rose by 25% aided by an over 200 basis point expansion in its GAAP operating margin. Some of those savings were reinvested back in the business to support its analytical, marketing, digital, and e-commerce operations and ultimately its top-line growth trajectory.

Kellogg's is leaning on its pricing power and impressive free cash flows to ride out exogenous shocks. (Valuentum Securities, with data from Kellogg)

Economic Profit Analysis

The best measure of a firm's ability to create value for shareholders is expressed by comparing its return on invested capital ['ROIC'] with its weighted average cost of capital ['WACC']. The gap or difference between ROIC and WACC is called the firm's economic profit spread. Kellogg's 3-year historical return on invested capital (without goodwill) is 24.4%, which is above the estimate of its cost of capital of 9.4%.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we show the probable path of ROIC in the years ahead based on the estimated volatility of key drivers behind the measure. The solid grey line reflects the most likely outcome (our "base" case scenario), in our opinion, and represents the scenario that results in our fair value estimate. Our "bull" case scenario is represented by the blue dots and the green dots represent our "bear" case scenario.

Kellogg is a stellar generator of shareholder value. (Valuentum Securities)

The upcoming graphic down below highlights how we calculated Kellogg's estimated WACC.

How we calculated Kellogg's estimated WACC. (Valuentum Securities)

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Analysis

Kellogg is a great free cash flow generator, defining free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below. From fiscal 2019-2021, its annual free cash flows averaged ~$1.1 billion and as you can see, its performance picked up substantially in fiscal 2020-2021 versus fiscal 2019 levels. This was partially due to how the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic impacted household shopping habits, and partially due to Kellogg's aforementioned strategic initiatives. Kellogg's run-rate dividend obligations stood at $0.8 billion in fiscal 2021 and the firm also repurchased $0.2 billion of its stock last fiscal year.

Kellogg's strong cash flow profile supports its ability to steadily grow its dividend over time. (Valuentum Securities, with data from Kellogg)

At the end of fiscal 2021, Kellogg had a net debt load of $6.8 billion (inclusive of short-term debt) which was modestly offset by $0.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand. The biggest weakness to Kellogg's dividend growth potential and overall business strategy is its bloated balance sheet, and in our view, management would be wise to pare that burden down.

Valuation Analysis

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows, keeping net balance sheet considerations in mind. We think Kellogg is worth $65 per share with a fair value range of $52.00-$78.00.

Our near-term operating forecasts, including revenue and earnings, do not differ much from consensus estimates or management guidance. Our model reflects a compound annual revenue growth rate of 3.3% during the next five years, a pace that is higher than the firm's 3-year historical compound annual growth rate of 1.5%. Our model reflects a 5-year projected average operating margin of 15%, which is above Kellogg's trailing 3-year average. Beyond Year 5, we assume free cash flow will grow at an annual rate of 2.5% for the next 15 years and 3% in perpetuity. For Kellogg, we use a 9.4% weighted average cost of capital to discount future free cash flows.

Kellogg's fair value estimate sits at $65 per share. (Valuentum Securities)

The upcoming graphic down below provides a visual deconstruction of Kellogg's intrinsic value by business cycle phase, including its net balance sheet considerations.

A waterfall of Kellogg's intrinsic value broken down by business cycle phase, including its net balance sheet considerations. (Valuentum Securities)

Although we estimate the firm's fair value at about $65 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that are created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers (like future revenue or earnings, for example). After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values. In the upcoming graphic down below, we show this probable range of fair values for Kellogg. We think the firm is attractive below $52 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $78 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion.

The top end of Kellogg's fair value estimate range sits at $78 per share. (Valuentum Securities)

Potential Weaknesses

Though Kellogg's productivity and cost savings initiatives have had a meaningful impact on its business, we are expecting only modest dividend growth in the near term. Kellogg's remains focused on investments and acquisitions aligned with its strategy, particularly in natural and organic foods, emerging markets, and global snacks. Despite its strong free cash flow generation, the company has a material debt position that weighs negatively on our optimism for dividend expansion. We are keeping a close eye on potential M&A activity, and caution that future acquisitions will likely be funded by Kellogg's balance sheet. Additionally, rising interest rates will put upward pressure on Kellogg's annual financing expenses, which are substantial.

Concluding Thoughts

Kellogg's has ample room to continue improving and its underlying business has put up solid performance of late. We like its recent operating margin expansion. Inflationary headwinds are material as are supply chain hurdles, though given its scale, we think Kellogg should be able to navigate exogenous shocks while meeting its dividend obligations. Shares of K yield a nice ~3.4% as of this writing. There is a lot to like about Kellogg, and we hope you continue to enjoy our work.