Kobus Louw/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The recent decline in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) seems to be driven by macroeconomic concerns, and we could see a rebound in upside if earnings performance in subsequent quarters continues to improve.

Back in February 2021, I made the argument that Under Armour could come under short-term pressure as a result of a short-term decline in Asia Pacific revenues.

While the stock saw some short-term upside, Under Armour is subsequently down by nearly 24% since my last article:

investing.com

The purpose of this article is to determine why Under Armour has seen a significant drop in price, and whether we could potentially see upside from a value perspective going forward.

Performance

In the company's most recent financial quarter, we have seen that net revenues rebounded strongly on a year-ended basis - with EMEA having seen the strongest level of growth on a percentage basis.

Under Armour: Fourth Quarter And Full-year 2021 Results

Overall, revenue was driven by a 36 percent growth in wholesale revenue to $3.2 billion, while direct-to-consumer revenue was up by 26 percent to $2.3 billion. Additionally, e-commerce proved to be a strong contributor to growth across the direct-to-consumer segment, representing 39 percent of the business in 2021.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the company's cash to long-term debt ratio has decreased significantly, while cash to current liabilities has also increased slightly.

2020 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 1517361 1669453 Current liabilities 1413276 1450176 Long-term debt 1003556 662531 Cash to current liabilities ratio 1.07 1.15 Cash to long-term debt ratio 1.51 2.52

Source: Figures sourced from Under Armour Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results. Ratios calculated by author.

From this standpoint, Under Armour seems to be in a good position to cover its short-term debts, and the fact that long-term debt has been decreasing has been encouraging. With 2019 long-term debt having come in at $592.6 million, Under Armour has almost reduced its debt back to 2019 levels. Given that apparel companies had to substantially increase long-term debt to make up for lost revenue from store closures during the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact that Under Armour is reducing its debt once again will be welcome news to investors.

Looking Forward

The apparel industry as a whole has significantly been affected by broader inflation as well as the ongoing geopolitical situation in Ukraine. Cost of manufacturing apparel has risen, while higher energy costs mean that transporting manufactured goods also becomes more expensive. Recent COVID lockdowns in China could also be detrimental to performance going forward.

In addition to a broader market consolidation in 2022 - inflation may also explain why Under Armour might have seen a decline. Higher costs and a potential slowdown in consumer purchases due to inflation seem to be weighing on bullish interest in the stock.

With COVID lockdowns in China - which have become particularly stringent in Shanghai - there is a significant possibility that the strong rebound in growth that we saw in the Asia-Pacific region as a whole could see a decline in the next one or two quarters.

Moreover, Under Armour produces 67% of its apparel and accessories products in Vietnam, Jordan, Malaysia, Cambodia and China according to the 2021 Annual Report. With a strong manufacturing presence in Asia, higher energy costs mean that the cost of shipping to EMEA and North America will also be higher.

A combination of higher fuel costs and the inability of Western carriers to fly over Russian airspace now means that air cargo costs stand to rise significantly due to longer flight times. It remains to be seen how Under Armour will be affected by this, but investor apprehension is likely to continue across the short to medium term, given that a large majority of the company's production process takes place in Asia.

In terms of the company's potential valuation from an earnings standpoint, we can see that EBITDA per share has rebounded to just above levels last seen in 2017 - while the EV to EBITDA ratio is trading near a five-year low.

YCharts.com

In this regard, the investor apprehension that we are currently seeing on the stock could mark a potential buying opportunity. The company has shown that vibrant demand for its products remains, and I don't see a reason why this should not continue longer term. In particular, the fact that the company has been able to boost its cash levels while reducing long-term debt is also commendable. However, the next earnings quarter will be a significant telling point as to whether overall earnings can still rise in spite of a higher cost base.

Conclusion

To conclude, Under Armour has come under downward pressure. However, this appears to be significantly driven by macroeconomic concerns and there could be potential for a rebound if earnings performance across the upcoming quarters remains strong. I am cautiously optimistic that Under Armour could see longer term upside once the broader market sentiment improves.