courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

After covering Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) about a month ago, the stock is down 30% from my "Strong Buy" recommendation. Upstart is expected to report its Q1 earnings on May 9th. In this article, I'll outline what long-term investors such as myself should keep an eye out for in Upstart's earnings report.

Recap

When I initially covered Upstart in my previous article, the stock had been down 75% from its all-time highs and 25% YTD, significantly underperforming the broader market (SPY). Since my last recommendation, Upstart is down another 30%. Nevertheless, the thesis for Upstart remains intact and my previous article can be summarized into three main points to justify my bullish stance.

With earnings coming up in less than two weeks, I thought this would be an excellent time to share what I'll be looking for in Upstart's earnings report. To recap at a high level, my last article focused on the following three growth drivers.

Large Total Addressable Market: there is significant optionality for Upstart's product and who they can offer it to (small business, mortgage, personal, auto) Expansion Into Auto Loans: UPST is penetrating the auto loans market in addition to personal loans, increasing total loan volumes. As loan volumes increase, revenue will increase as well Strong Competitive Positioning and Value Proposition: Upstart has created a fundamentally superior solution to the traditional method of analyzing creditworthiness. With a clear mission to "enable effortless credit based on true risk", Upstart's problem statement and focus are clear. It wants to do a better job than FICO (FICO) and allow more individuals access to credit.

Q4'21 Earnings Report

In Q4, Upstart posted blowout numbers with revenue of $305 million compared to analyst estimates of $262.9 million.

Metrics Q4 2020 Q4 2021 Revenue $86.7 $305 EPS $0.07 $0.89 Operating Income $10.4 $60.4 Contribution Profit $41.4 $149.5

As exhibited by the table above, Upstart has experienced some mega-growth YoY posting triple-digit growth in all of the above categories. With that being said, UPST provided guidance of $295 - $305 million in first-quarter revenue.

I think it's safe to say since its IPO, Upstart is employing the "under promise and over deliver" strategy to satisfy shareholders. Hence, the first thing shareholders should look for is some massive gains that are above UPST's already optimistic forecast. We can see the image below depicts Upstart's monstrous top and bottom-line growth on a YoY and QoQ basis for Q4'21.

YoY Growth (Upstart Q'4 Investor Presentation)

Investors should expect Upstart to beat expectations once again, with phenomenal revenue and earnings growth. My initial entry point for Upstart was $60 a share, and I watched it climb all the way to $400 prior to reaching current levels near $75. Needless to say, that made me feel a little bit queasy; but with a long-term time horizon, my goal is not to time the market (okay, maybe I should've trimmed my position a little bit.... oh well, hindsight is 20/20). Despite the decline in price, it is foolish to ignore Upstart's rich valuation and the high growth it must experience in order to provide investors with enough upside.

Data by YCharts

As further depicted below in the bar chart, Upstart's revenue and earnings growth has been phenomenal since Q4'19, growing revenue over four-fold and earnings over nine-fold.

Quarterly Financial Summary (Q4 Earnings Presentation)

What I Will Be Watching Out For

First off, as a long-term investor, I use quarterly earnings to identify if a company's thesis has changed and to track certain metrics. While many swing traders utilize earnings as a speculative tool, I am a more of a "buy, hold, and hopefully wake up rich one-day" type of investor. As a shareholder, there are some key pieces of information that I will analyze to confirm the thesis and further solidify my conviction in owning the stock.

Auto Loan Volumes & Dealer Rooftops

As previously mentioned, auto loan volumes are a fundamental component of Upstart's thesis. A major focus from management within UPST's investor presentation is their ability to capitalize on a large total addressable market (TAM) (see below). UPST is projecting some intense growth within its auto lending arm, indicating it is exhibiting similar growth to its personal lending platform.

TAM (Upstart Q4 Presentation)

For F'22, management is guiding for $1.5 billion in auto loans volumes, a mere 0.2% of the potential TAM. According to CEO Dave Girouard in the last quarterly conference call, Upstart has more confidence to further invest in its auto loans business.

Based on this progress, we now expect $1.5 billion in auto loan transactions on our platform in 2022. Just as importantly, we now have the confidence to invest the resources necessary to unleash the model and technology improvements in auto lending that made Upstart the category leader in personal lending.

Thus, investors should look for growth in this segment and see if management confirms or adjusts auto loan volume guidance for F'22. Investors should also expect a sizeable increase in dealer rooftops as UPST has more than tripled this number in the last five quarters.

Auto Loan Metrics (Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Delinquencies & Loan Volumes

In Q4, many investors across public forums were worried about the rise in default rates that management brought to attention in last quarter's earnings call. CFO Sanjay Datta addressed default rates and said:

Over the past quarter, we have started to observe what we had long predicted, namely a reversal on the trajectory of default rates. Defaults have been at an unnaturally suppressed levels for more than a year. As we have consistently messaged, the fading of stimulus should presumably lead to normalization in default rates. And as of November, we believe we are seeing that normalization.

Due to abnormal levels of quantitative easing during the pandemic, default rates were higher. However, Datta said that UPST had already factored that into their model and were sure to touch on it in Q3.

In terms of macro outlook, we are seeing the early signs of a return to the pre-COVID consumer profile with personal savings rates in the economy now having fallen back to pre-COVID levels, and credit card balances steadily edging upwards to within 90% of pre-COVID levels. We expect a continuation of this trend to eventually lead to an increase in consumer default rates consistent with pre-COVID levels.

Upstart believes that loans issuers have already priced in the potential increase in default rates as stimulus halted. Nevertheless, any excessive increase in default rates will likely result in churn as bank partners move to other solutions. Investors should listen to any further updates about delinquencies and monitor loan volumes to ensure demand for UPST's solutions still exists. So far, UPST has continued to impress investors by increasing transaction volumes and total bank partners.

Transaction Volumes (Q4 Earnings Presentation)

As mentioned earlier, UPST has a massive TAM driving potential market penetration. While that's all well and good, investors must ensure that UPST is actually capitalizing on the opportunity. Hence, as a fee-based business, loan volume growth is essential to the thesis and an important metric for investors to watch out for heading into earnings.

Operating Leverage & Automation

One of my favorite aspects of UPST is its capital-light business model. Unlike other fintech companies such as LendingClub (LC), SOFI (SOFI), and Block (SQ), Upstart took an approach similar to industry giants Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) by partnering with banks instead of competing with them. Its hyper-focus on its AI model allows it to benefit from operating leverage as the model continues to learn and automate itself. To date, 70% of UPST's loans are automated requiring no additional variable cost to UPST.

Automated Loans (Q4 Earnings Presentation)

With that being said, Upstart is still committed to investing in product development and research to continue to better serve its customers. Datta reinforced this as a priority investment area:

Spend on engineering and product development once again led the way as our priority investment area growing 25% sequentially despite slower hiring than desired. Growth in general and administrative spend registered at 22% sequentially as operating leverage continues to improve.

While it may not be the most important element of Upstart's earnings, the percentage of automated loans is a key metric to gauge Upstart's future profitability. After all, I believe the beauty of AI-focused companies is the ability to automate and benefit from operating leverage.

Final Thoughts

All in all, I am reiterating my "strong-buy" recommendation ahead of Q1 earnings. Upstart's growth prospects and TAM are extremely promising, and I believe the investment thesis is strong. Investors such as myself that have held on since the IPO have dealt with significant volatility like many other high-growth names. However, as long as the thesis remains intact, I believe shareholders should sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. As one of my favorite investors of all time says:

"In the stock market, the most important organ is the stomach. It's not the brain." Peter Lynch

Thus, if you do not have a strong stomach for short-medium term volatility, I do not recommend owning UPST. If you do, I suggest buying a piece of this industry disruptor today.