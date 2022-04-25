Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I always say that I'm not a big fan of ETFs as I would rather do the work myself (it's my job), I like to hold single-stocks that I'm a big fan of, and because I hate to see how the big money managers get so influential. However, there is a big demand for ETFs as it's simply a fantastic tool for passive investors to put money to work in index funds, ETFs that follow certain sectors and industries, or special ETFs that follow all kinds of trends and whatnot.

Earlier this month, I covered one of my favorite dividend growth ETFs, which was well-received as more of my followers are passive investors than I initially thought. After a number of requests, I finally found a good ETF that combines both dividends and buybacks. The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) combines two of the biggest sources of returns: dividends and buybacks. The ETF has a decent dividend yield and an acceptable expense ratio. Moreover, the composition of stocks pushes this stock into the "value" category without eliminating chances to outperform the market. It's a very neat ETF that will come in handy in a lot of strategies.

Allow me to elaborate.

Where Do Returns Come From?

Most of my articles cover dividend (growth) stocks. In general, dividend growth companies use most of their free cash flow to buy back shares, as dividend payments often account for a lower amount of cash (compared to buybacks).

For example, this is what buybacks and dividends of Northrop Grumman (NOC) look like, to use a company I recently covered.

Both dividends and buybacks are ways to distribute cash. Dividends are direct distributions that are taxed on multiple levels while buybacks are tax-friendly indirect distributions. Buybacks are indirect distributions because it indirectly benefits shareholders. If a company you own buys back shares, you don't get cash added to your account (like a dividend). Buybacks reduce the number of shares outstanding. This artificially increases earnings per share, which benefits the valuation of a single share - and as a result the company.

Also, buybacks are a much easier way to distribute cash as it doesn't come with a big commitment. While no company is obligated to maintain a certain dividend yield, paying a dividend is often a soft commitment to maintain or grow a certain dividend level. When a company announces an $XYZ dividend, investors expect that this is a sustainable payout that may even grow in the future.

Buybacks are different. The two charts below show historic buybacks and dividends of S&P 500 companies. Buybacks are way more volatile than dividends as it's a fast, efficient, and tax-friendly way to "get rid of" excess cash. In 4Q21, (annualized) S&P 500 buybacks were at a record high, coming in above $1.0 trillion. Total annualized dividend payments were closer to $540 billion in that quarter. That's half the volume of total buybacks. Note that dividends are way more stable. Only the Great Financial Crisis and 2020 lockdowns were able to dent the uptrend as some companies were simply forced to protect their balance sheet during these two periods.

Dr. Edward Yardeni (Standard & Poor's)

On a side note, the Standard & Poor's charts I'm showing in this article are from a paper written by Edward Yardeni, which you can access here (PDF, no paywall).

The next chart also incorporates issuances of stocks. After all, some companies issue shares to fund their operations. It's the exact opposite of buybacks and it achieves the exact opposite (dilution of shares). However, on a long-term basis, the S&P 500 benefited from net buybacks for a number of reasons. The biggest reason is that S&P 500 companies are often financially stable. There's no need to engage in big issuances. Also, because these companies are successful, they are able to repurchase shares. And there's another reason: rates were low. Financially speaking, it made sense to buy back shares instead of lowering net debt. Note that net issuance fell (net buybacks rose) as the economy recovered and rates remained low.

Dr. Edward Yardeni (Standard & Poor's)

The chart below puts these buybacks and dividends into perspective. On a four-quarter-trailing basis, investors got a 1.37% yield from S&P 500 dividends in the first quarter of this year. However, because buybacks were much higher (in 4Q21), the buyback yield was at 2.18%. This means that the combined yield came close to 3.5%. That's a big deal on a long-term basis. the only difference between the two cash distribution methods is that one ends up directly in your account, the other doesn't.

Dr. Edward Yardeni (Standard & Poor's)

With that said, there's an ETF that focuses on both cash distribution methods.

The DIVB ETF

A big part of my job is to find companies that are able to pay a dividend, grow their dividend on a long-term basis, and use buybacks to elevate returns. That's fun, but not everyone has time for that. That's one of the reasons why we got ETFs: to click once on buy to get access to a big basket of stocks.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (hereafter referred to as DIVB) was established in November of 2017 by iShares owner Blackrock (BLK). The ETF...

seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. stocks with a history of dividend payments and/or share buybacks.

iShares gives us three reasons to buy their ETF:

Invests in U.S. companies that return capital to shareholders through paying dividends and/or buying back their stock. Both dividends and stock buybacks are proven drivers of long-term stock returns (I just covered that in greater detail). Use to seek income and potential growth within a portfolio.

This ETF holds 319 stocks with an average 30 Day SEC Yield of 1.9%. In other words, the dividend yield is higher than the S&P 500's 1.4%ish yield. The equity beta (3-years) is 1.06, which means you're not buying a very volatile ETF, which is important in my opinion.

It's also very important that this ETF isn't too expensive. The expense ratio is 0.25%, which is OK. Good index funds (tracking the S&P 500) cost close to 0.05%. Special ETFs often cost more than 50 basis points. In Europe, a lot of index funds cost 0.35%. 0.25% is OK, but I would not pay more than that.

The ETF, which has "U.S." in its name, has 100% exposure in the United States. When digging deeper, we find that the company has significant information technology and financial exposure. Healthcare and communication stocks come in third and fourth with low-double-digit exposure. Energy, materials, utilities, and real estate have low exposure, which I think is fair. These categories are not known for their buybacks as it rarely happens in these industries. If anything, these sectors are high-yield, with real estate stocks often using stock offerings (opposite of buybacks) to finance operations.

iShares

Another thing I like about this ETF is that the ETF isn't front-heavy, meaning the largest holdings don't decide the direction of the ETF. Below is a list of the top 10 holdings, with Apple (AAPL) taking the lead. In this case, the California tech giant has 4.9% exposure. Microsoft (MSFT) comes in second with 4.1% of the ETFs funds. After that, exposure drops to the 2% range. Number 10, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), has 1.5% exposure.

iShares

With that said, there's a huge disadvantage stemming from the young age of this ETF: we don't have a lot of data to compare the performance.

Data by YCharts

Compared to the Vanguard 500 Index Investor, which Portfolio Visualizer uses as a benchmark, the annual compounded total return is 13.9% versus 15.1%. That's since inception. Because of a slightly lower return and a slightly higher standard deviation, the stock scores worse when looking at a sub-1 Sharpe Ratio.

Portfolio Visualizer

However, on a long-term basis, I expect DIVB to outperform the market. The yield is higher, and its focus on dividend growth (and buybacks) should provide it with an opportunity to outperform the market. This is based on the simple fact that dividend growth stocks have historically outperformed the market as the graph below shows.

Hartford Funds

Moreover, I found this to be very interesting: DIVB has a lot of "value" characteristics. This makes sense as stocks that pay dividends and repurchase shares have moats and business models that provide cash generation. The graph below shows two ratios. The black line displays the ratio between DIVB and the S&P 500. The orange line displays the ratio between the Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) and the Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO). Both lines almost move in lockstep, which means that DIVB tends to benefit more than the S&P 500 when investors buy value stocks. This could explain some of the underperformance as high-growth stocks did better than the "average" stock prior to and shortly after the pandemic. I doubt that will last going forward.

TradingView

With that said, here's my takeaway.

Takeaway

Historically speaking, most returns were provided by dividend growth stocks. Returns are even better when companies are able to repurchase shares as well. It substantially increases the total yield investors get on their investment. The S&P 500 has benefited from a very strong uptrend in both dividends paid and total repurchases since the Great Financial Crisis (and prior to that).

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF is a great ETF to benefit from these shareholder distributions. The ETF only invests in US companies, it has a dividend yield close to 1.9%, and an acceptable total expense ratio

While DIVB was unable to beat the market since its inception (including dividends), I believe that investors will achieve long-term outperformance despite paying a higher expense ratio compared to most large index funds.

While I wouldn't make the case that DIVB is a must-own ETF, I think it will be a good addition to a lot of long-term portfolios of investors who want to be overweight dividends and buybacks.

For now, I will maintain a neutral rating due to the market environment. Also, rising rates are likely to put some pressure on buybacks as some companies might have to prioritize debt reduction before buying back shares. Long-term I'm bullish.

