MikeyGen73/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) should benefit from increased demand as rising commodity prices incentivize further exploration within the metals and mining sector. Demand is already strong, with the company's backlog increasing 62.6% Y/Y, from $14.2B to $23.1B, which will create a solid revenue stream to recognize over the coming years. Layer on continuing demand from the sector as commodity prices continue to rise and the company's top-line growth (which I anticipate will grow at a 7.54% 5-year CAGR) should remain strong. Caterpillar is also a strong hedge against rising inflation, as management cited in its Q4-21 earnings call that "We’re taking further action in 2022 with the intent to offset the impact of underlying inflation." Caterpillar is able to do this through its world-leading mining equipment giving it pricing flexibility. According to my DCF model, the company is ~21% undervalued with a fair share price of $260.76. I assign shares a 'buy' given the discrepancy between its current share price and intrinsic valuation.

Background On The Company

Caterpillar leads the world in the manufacturing of construction and mining equipment. From hydraulic shovels to mining trucks to rotary drills, if it is in the realm of construction or mining, there is a good chance Caterpillar is involved. In terms of the company's revenues, a breakdown and Y/Y growth can be found below.

Revenue Breakdown - CAT (Image made by author using data from company 10-K Filing)

In 2021, Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation made up 94.5% of the company's total revenue and Revenues of Financial Products made up the remaining 5.5%. As you can see, the majority of revenue comes from the sale of its equipment to a variety of customers, both within and outside the United States. Its revenues from financial products consist of financing leases to customers to use its equipment. Revenues were strong in 2021, growing 23% Y/Y with operating margins expanding 24% Y/Y.

Benefiting From Higher Commodity Prices

As you can see from the chart of the Bloomberg Commodity Index below, commodities have seen a pricing impact from rising demand and inflationary pressures.

Bloomberg Commodity Index (Bloomberg )

As commodity prices have risen, mining companies have increased production and production is not possible without Caterpillar's leading products.

Growing Backlog

As commodity prices have taken off, Caterpillar's backlog has grown in sympathy. At the end of 2020, Caterpillar had a backlog of $14.2B. By the end of 2021, the company reported a backlog of $23.1B, up 62.6% YTD. Given Caterpillar had total revenues of $50.971B in 2021, the company has booked nearly half of its total revenues in the previous year by the beginning of 2022. I anticipate this number grows as commodity prices continue to surge and infrastructure demand remains strong.

Strong Profitability Boosts Shareholder Friendly Initiatives

Caterpillar is extremely profitable, as shown by its A+ Seeking Alpha valuation rating.

Seeking Alpha A+ Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Valuation Grade)

Some of its notable profitability highlights are its 13.64% levered free cash flow margin and 12.73% net income margin. But what is Caterpillar to do with all of this excess profit/free cash flow? Of the $6.048B of CAT's free cash flow in 2021, the company returned $5B to shareholders.

Cash Return To Shareholders (Caterpillar 2021 Investor Presentation)

Caterpillar returned capital to shareholders through dividends (currently paying $4.44/share), and share repurchases.

Data by YCharts

While the company bought back $2.533B worth of shares in 2021, $2.099B remains in the coffer for further share repurchases in the future (as of Q4-21).

Valuation

My valuation for Caterpillar is contingent on my optimistic revenue forecast for the company which can be seen below.

CAT Rev Forecast - The Black Sheep (Forecast based on author calculations )

I anticipate a 5-year revenue CAGR of 7.54% due to CAT's mounting backlog and expected increase in demand for its products.

This outlook leads me to my absolute, DCF valuation which can be found below.

CAT DCF Model - The Black Sheep (Made by author using own forecasts and calculations )

Beyond the free cash flow and EBITDA forecasts (which can be found in the model above), I also assume a WACC of 6.43% and exit multiple on year-5 EBITDA of 13 which leads me to my terminal value of $133.59B (after discounting). After summing all cash flows, adding net debt, and dividing by shares outstanding, I arrive at a fair share price of $260.76, ~21% below current levels.

Balance Sheet Stability

CAT's balance sheet is strong. Below you can find a summary of some of its important balance sheet metrics.

Peer Tool Analysis Of Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha)

While Caterpillar continues to produce free cash flow, a $9.39B cash buffer remains for the company. The company's current ratio is 1.49, showing it has amply liquidity in the short run. While the company has net debt of $29.05B, I am not concerned as it continues to be extremely profitable and when debt comes due, the company should have no problem paying.

Competitive Landscape

While CAT is the world's leading supplier of industrial/mining equipment, competitors still remain. Below are some of the key competitors that CAT competes against within its industry along with various Seeking Alpha scores.

Seeking Alpha Peer Tool

Among CAT's competitors, half are ranked "hold" in terms of Seeking Alpha'a market-beating quant rankings. Among its competitors that are ranked buys by Seeking Alpha's quant rankings, a chart of their revenue growth compared to CAT can be found below.

Data by YCharts

Caterpillar is clearly outpacing the competition while maintaining a strong balance sheet and continuing to return capital to shareholders.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Caterpillar is the perfect company for the current macro environment. The company is an indirect hedge against inflation as rising commodity prices spark a flux of increased mining projects (which increases demand for CAT's products). The company continues to engage in share repurchases and has ample cash to continue paying its dividend. In terms of valuation, on an absolute basis, the company is cheap. I anticipate ~21% upside from current levels, supporting my "buy" rationale for the company.