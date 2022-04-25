Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

Even after Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) shares have declined by 70% from their all-time high, Deliveroo in my view is not more attractive than its food delivery peers for a multitude of reasons. As I pointed out in my previous article, Deliveroo is truly a bet on visionary management and amazing execution - the only way Deliveroo can compete with its better-capitalized competitors.

Cheap valuation

First of all, at first glance, Deliveroo's valuation is objectively cheap. Deliveroo has £1.3bn cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet; with a £2bn market cap, the enterprise value amounts to £0.7 billion. With a gross total value of £6.6bn sold on the platform, the EV/GTV amounts to just ~0.3. With £497.3 in gross profit in 2021, the EV/Gross profit ratio is just ~1.4; if over time Deliveroo can acquire high margins on their gross profit the stock is an obvious buy.

Difficult position (outside London)

Compared to peers like Just Eat Takeaway which sell at ~0.1 EV/GTV Deliveroo still sells at a significant premium. But other peers like DoorDash, Uber and Zomato carry significantly higher valuation multiples. I believe Deliveroo is adequately valued, and that it reflects the difficult competitive position it currently operates in.

Deliveroo has no leading market position outside London. And exactly there Deliveroo's biggest competitor, Just Eat, is trying to gain market share. Until now Deliveroo has been successful at keeping most of its share in London but we have to wonder whether it will continue to do so. In the Just Eat Takeaway quarter 4 earnings call Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway, made it clear what JET's top operational priority is:

"Thanks for the question. Well, actually, I don't think I surprise anybody if I say that we are actually quite close to breakeven in the U.K. I should also be careful in pointing out that we don't believe that we are done with basically creating a bigger gap with the competition in the U.K. We believe we have a good opportunity to increase that gap further. And therefore, we -- you should not assume that we're going to have a high profitability in the U.K. in this year. We are going to invest whatever is necessary to make sure that we are going to be by far the market leader in London. That is our top priority. That's also where the profits that we could have because, obviously, the trajectory is towards profitability in the U.K. But that -- we use that profit in a wise way. And we think that actually, that is going to be incremental to our EBITDA in the years to come. So we are again investing that benefit into the market, and it's going to be significant investments. So don't think of the U.K. as a profitable market this year. And of course, if you are tracking us, you will see that we're close now, but don't think of that."~Jitse Groen

The effects of the investment programme of Just Eat in the U.K. have been huge. Just Eat logistics has become a serious competitor in the U.K. Still, Deliveroo remains the market leader in (central) London, I can not share this data but this is generally accepted.

Below one can see that Just Eat is a significantly stronger player in the United Kingdom.

google trends

In a matter of a couple of years Just Eat has been able to build a logistics offering just as large as Deliveroo's:

Yipitdata / Twitter

Network effects are very important in food delivery. The bigger platform has a better user experience and a lower customer acquisition cost. In food delivery marketing is one of the biggest costs; logically these costs can be spread amongst revenue. The platform with more revenue can create more marketing for the same cost per order and so become the top of mind brand.

So what's left for Deliveroo? A better tech stack and a better restaurant offering in London, one can see that Deliveroo has a significant better restaurant offering than its competitors.

Yipitdata / Twitter

Just Eat Takeaway has a cash position just as large as Deliveroo. Just Eat Takeaway owns stakes in iFood, Grubhub, Skip The Dishes and Menulog that can be sold for multi-billion-dollar sums. Just Eat Takeaway is investing in improving its tech stack. Considering winning London is JET's top priority, I believe it's just matter of time until the last competitive advantages in the U.K. will vanish for Deliveroo. I believe JET will succeed in growing its share in London in the next years. What then is Deliveroo's value in the UK?

Outside U.K. Deliveroo operates some good operations. Deliveroo is quite good in France but here Uber is a significantly stronger competitor. Deliveroo has also other markets like UAE and Hong Kong. But a market like Hong Kong has 0 terminal value due to the policies of the Chinese Government.

google trends (google trends)

The reality is that a big majority of Deliveroo's revenue comes from the U.K. where it is experiencing significant competition. Outside the U.K. Deliveroo also heavily competes with Uber which is significantly better capitalized.

Takeover

The biggest upside in Deliveroo shares is a takeover. Rumor has it DoorDash tried to acquire the company, but as the CEO owns the majority of the voting shares; even a really good bid can simply be rejected by the CEO. This truly is a very unlikely event.

Takeaway

If food delivery truly is a winner takes most market; Deliveroo will create very little cash flows for shareholders, as Deliveroo operates a lot of suboptimal market positions. Then it is rational the stock sells at a significant discount to peers. Deliveroo is at risk to sell at cash levels in the future.

