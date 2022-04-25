AL-Travelpicture/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is the largest manufacturer of earth-moving equipment in the world and has established itself as an iconic American brand known for excellent functionality, reliability, and high-quality. As a result, the company routinely ranks in the top-100 global brands. CAT also makes mining equipment, reciprocating engines and turbines for the petroleum industry, and electric power generators. In Q4 of FY, CAT finally pulled out of a two-year global pandemic induced sales slump and led by strong growth in its Resource & Construction Segments - both achieving a 27% increase in sales. The stock is down ~14% from its 52-week high and currently yields 2.1%. As of pixel time (11am Monday, April 25th), the stock is down another 2% due to the current market correction. CAT is scheduled to announce Q1 of FY22 earnings this week - on Thursday, April 28th, before the market opens. Today, I'll take a fresh look at CAT to see if the current sell-off offers investors an opportune entry point.

Investment Thesis

As mentioned earlier, up until Q4 of last year, CAT had a pretty tough two-year soft patch. Sales were down as the pandemic hit all of its major businesses. However, while the global pandemic is still having a significant impact on many countries (notably China - which refuses to allow its citizens access to American-made very effective & safe mRNA vaccines), the general thesis in FY2022 was - until Putin's invasion of Ukraine - the "opening up" of the global economy.

Oil prices had rebounded strongly as a result of increased demand (especially for air-travel) and Putin's invasion of Ukraine made O&G prices zoom even higher. Meantime, there is booming demand for critical commodities and raw materials for the clean-tech sector: primarily EVs and renewables.

So, on the one-hand we have the pandemic recovery theme, and on the other-hand we have high inflation in raw materials, a rising interest rate environment, and risk of slower growth in some key markets including China, which is having extreme difficulty controlling the spread of covid-19 - with the prospects of even larger lock-downs.

Earnings

As mentioned earlier, the Q4 EPS report was a breath of fresh-air after two tough years of slowing sales. Highlights included:

Q4 non-GAAP income of $2.69/share was a $0.43 beat.

Q4 revenue of $13.8 billion (+23% yoy) was a $580 million beat.

However, operating profit margin of 11.7% was down as compared to 12.3% in Q4 FY21.

Free-cash-flow for Q4 was $1.8 billion and for FY21 FCF was $6 billion.

CAT ended FY21 with cash & cash equivalents of $9.3 billion.

Going forward, channel checks and orders look favorable:

Caterpillar Q4 Presentation

As can be seen from the graphic above, at year-end 2021 dealer inventory was down $1.1 billion yoy while the order backlog increased $8.9 billion yoy. Meantime, the trend in the high-margin services and aftermarket parts sales is positive.

Current quarterly estimates (from Seeking Alpha) for CAT's Q1FY22 are:

Revenue of $13.49 billion.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.60/share.

Note how those estimates compare on a yoy basis to CAT's actual FY21 Q1 results:

Revenue of $11.89 billion.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.87/share.

As can be seen, revenue is expected to come in 11.9% higher, yet non-GAAP EPS is actually expected to decline 9.4%. This is likely due to the impact of supply-chain disruptions, higher raw material costs, and expectations for lower margin. However, CAT has a strong track-record of cost-efficiency and protecting margin, so there could be a bottom-line upside surprise in the results on Thursday. Much will depend on how successful dealers are in passing through price increases.

Shareholder Returns

For full-year 2021, CAT's enterprise operating cash-flow was $7.2 billion. During FY21, the company bought back $2.7 billion of stock and paid dividends of $2.3 billion.

The current quarterly dividend of $1.11/share was up from $1.03/share (7.8%) from the prior dividend obligation.

Risks

Covid-19 related factory shut-downs (and worker lock-downs) in China, the world's second largest economy, could certainly have a negative impact on both CAT's supply-chains and sales. Meantime, all the current macro-environment risks apply as well: high inflation, a rising interest rate outlook, and of course the massive geopolitical risks associated with Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and its Democratic NATO allies as well as by numerous countries in Asia. Any of these factors could cause a slowdown in the global economy and/or a recession that would negatively impact CAT's operations.

CAT faces rising competition, primarily from Asian manufacturers. But that has been the case for many years, and - as the say - the cream always rises to the top.

CAT has significant operations in Russia - including a manufacturing facility in Tosno which makes off-highway mining trucks, two models of excavators, and parts for machines and equipment - which are exported to CAT's factories in Europe. In March, CAT reported it had suspended operations in Russia. However, a week later Bloomberg reported CAT was still using Russian rail lines to move parts & machinery.

Upside risks include strength in the O&G markets CAT serves.

Summary & Conclusion

Last year, CAT generally recovered from an awful pandemic-induced 2020. Q4FY21 was very strong on a yoy basis. 2021 ended with very low dealer inventory and a strong backlog. CAT shareholders should pay very close attention to management commentary on the Q1 conference call (this Thursday) as to the macro-environment: specifically as it concerns operations and sales in China and Russia and with respect to supply-chain disruptions and commodity prices.

CAT's balance sheet is rock-solid, ending 2021 with cash of $9.4 billion and only $9.7 billion in long-term debt. The company was able to increase the quarterly dividend last year by 7.8% and the stock currently yields 2.1%.

CAT currently trades with a forward P/E = 17.7x. Despite the fact that the stock is down ~8% over the past 12-months, I have a hard time being bullish on the stock at current levels - mostly because of the massive uncertainty in the macro-environments, specifically with China and Covid-19, Russia in Ukraine, and a rising interest rate environment. My recommendation is to HOLD the stock, and considering adding if market volatility takes it down into the $185-$190 range.

I'll end with a 10-year price chart of CAT stock: