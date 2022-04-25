marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). You've probably heard of it. Used to "mail" "DVDs" to your door (you can Google those terms, youngsters). Then once the Internet started to actually work in, oh, about 2012, its streaming services became viable for more than just the IT guy at work with his private T-1 line paid for by the company so he could, you know, do IT support from home.

Anyway, the thing took off, and bigly. In FY12/2021 the company chalked up annual revenues just shy of $30bn and cash flow after change in working capital and capital expenditure of a little under $2bn. Not too shabby.

The stock price has always been volatile, and that's because while the revenue line is subscription in nature, as competition for content has increased - with more streaming services launching from big name competitors with even bigger balance sheets - your Apples, AT&T before the Discovery deal, Disney and so on - the price of high quality content kept moving up. If you wanted to make big from Netflix you could either buy NFLX stock, or make a glossy series in 4K that Apple, Disney and NFLX would fight over until - with the spoils - you could retire happy to your mansion in the LA hills. Moreover, as the streaming business has moved from reruns to original content, it has become more like the movie or gaming business insofar as some years platform X has a big hit and some years it does not, leading to something of a feast and famine business model. A company with a changing business model and highly variable cash usage isn't necessarily an easy stock to own. To illustrate this, NFLX has at various times alternated between being buyer of its own stock and an issuer of new securities, normal enough for an old-line staple of corporate America but unusual for a growth company. This has caused some oddities along the way.

That said, the stock has been an incredible investment over the long term. Here's how NFLX has performed over the last decade vs. the market at large.

NFLX vs SPY vs QQQ Chart (Ycharts.com)

Not too shabby unless you bought recently!

After Q4 FY21/21 earnings, reported in January this year, the stock dropped hard, but found support in the arms of a rich friend, being the funds managed by Pershing Square, a fund management business led by Bill Ackman. Ackman committed a material chunk of his investors' change to Netflix stock and was fulsome in his praise of the NFLX model.

We don't cover NFLX in our subscription services but we did spot the $20m insider-buy by CEO Reed Hastings and took the opportunity to follow suit when the stock was at a bargain price in the $400 zip code. We also took the opportunity to celebrate this in a free newsletter post (here). We've previously been bearish on NFLX (see our Seeking Alpha note here which now looks prescient but at the time was plain wrong). So far then, in staff personal accounts we've taken the opportunity to short NFLX while it went up, and then buy it while it went down. Now you know why we don't cover media companies in our subscription services!

Anyway, with the NFLX earnings rout last week, we had only one question.

Hopium, Right There (Twitter, Cestrian Capital Research, Inc)

And on the next day, we got the answer. Not only was Pershing Square not doubling down, instead, the funds dumped their entire holding.

Now, this is admirable discipline from Ackman. Having invested off of a thesis - read the Q1 investment announcement where he ties the buy to the predictability of subscription revenues - once the thesis changed (with Netflix announcing subscriber losses and a contemplation of advertising for the first time), Ackman was brave enough to bail early and say so to his investors. Moves like that are what keep you in business in professional money management. Clinging to a broken thesis is what causes redemptions from your investors and a rapid foreshortening of both your career plan and indeed the length of the current yacht you have on order.

The question is... is bailing on Netflix the right thing to do, period? Hedge funds have many advantages over other types of investor, but amongst the downsides are, one, the money belongs to other people and needs to be shepherded as such, two, the money can be withdrawn if not instantly then certainly frequently and the evaporation of liquidity is to be guarded against at all times, on pain of no more yachts, also, three, funds are marked to market at least quarterly and the manager's compensation depends in material part on their funds' valuations at key points in time. Taken together this can make hedge funds impatient holders - that's not good or bad, it just reflects their own business model.

If you have more patience, is NFLX a Sell, a Hold, or a Buy right now?

Well, in our own personal accounts we're holding and we may yet add more. We make absolutely no claim to genius on this name as our history with it attests, but here's our logic. You can use it in your own work, whether you conclude the same as us, or otherwise.

Let's first zoom out and look at NFLX annual financial fundamentals. For these purposes, we care only about the higher level measures - revenue, and cash flow after capex and change in working capital. Here's the numbers stretching back to 2002. In recent years you can see the costs of content rising - hence the net cash position moving into net debt - and in the very recent history you can see the growth rate falling.

NFLX Annual Financial Summary (YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

As of its Q1 earnings, growth fell again. At 31 March 2021 NFLX had trailing twelve month revenues of $30bn, growing at a still-lower 14% since Q1 2021 (source - YCharts.com).

Its fundamental valuation multiple now sits at 3.3x TTM revenue.

NFLX Fundamental Valuation (YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

The stock has historically traded on a revenue multiple basis. By and large, the revenue multiple has tracked the revenue growth rate, so it's no surprise that as growth has come down, so too has the revenue multiple and with it the stock price.

NFLX EV/Revenue vs. Revenue Growth Rate (YCharts.com)

The question is, will NFLX pull off a recovery, as it has many times in the past, or are its best days behind it and it's a stock best left, as Bill Ackman clearly decided?

Well, we don't know, of course. But our best guess is that the company's revenue growth, and therefore its stock, will stage a recovery from here and so while we might sell in the future, we're holding for now. There's no reason why NFLX can't win with advertisers. Given the degree of password-sharing that goes on amongst NFLX users, you can't say that they are all sat atop the moral high ground and don't want to see their precious time taken up by comparative diaper commercials. If you told the bottom cohort of NFLX subscribers that they could have the thing for free or almost-free if they're prepared to watch a few minutes of "Other Diapers Are Also Available" type stuff every hour, then, they'd probably be happy with the free and just ignore the diapers. As connected TV takes hold as a model, the skill of both advertisers, content platforms and intermediaries like The Trade Desk (TTD) to monetize the audience without unduly irritating the same audience is likely to increase. So the purity of the NFLX subscription model is no sacred cow in our view, it's just another stage in the business model that may now be eclipsed. Once you rented DVDs from NFLX, now you don't. Once you borrowed your buddy's NFLX password to watch NFLX for free, now you might have to watch commercials to get it for free. No big deal in our view. No doubt it will take Reed Hastings and his management team a while to hone and refine an ad-supported model but this is hardly revolutionary - pay-TV platforms have run this way for decades so we know it can be done.

For what it's worth, let's take a look at the stock chart. (You can open a full page version of this chart, here).

NFLX Stock Chart (Cestrian Analysis, Trading View)

In our technical analysis framework we start off by looking for wave ones up and wave twos down, in the Elliott Wave system. Our favorite kind of W1 and W2 down is where we see a clean bounce at the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement of the W1 up. Because sometimes - quite often actually - that means you can then get either (ideally) a big Wave 3 up, exceeding the prior Wave 1 high or, sometimes, another Wave 1 which is at least, up.

Can we look you in the eye and say that NFLX is going to make new highs in a soaring Wave 3 in the coming 24-36 months? We cannot. Can we say it's possible? We can. Can we say the risk/reward balance lies to the upside in our view, as in, sure the stock might fall some more, but, best guess, the next big move is to the upside? Yes, we can. We would point you back to how adaptable the Hastings-led management team has been in navigating the changing content, technology and consumer behavior landscape and we would say, well, a punch in the face can often hurt but winners get up, dust themselves down and go again, and Hastings is nothing if not a winner.

So for now we're holding NFLX as is, and we haven't ruled out adding.

Oh, and how about Bill Ackman? Well, let's say that chart above proves to be somewhat correct and in maybe 4-5 years, NFLX makes new highs? Ackman would be out of business if he held his bad calls for five years hoping to make good. He has time, plenty of time, to go again with NFLX if the numbers and commentary coming out of the management team boost investor confidence in the coming quarters. Us? We don't manage third party money and don't have the pressures that comes with it. We just park our own personal capital where we think it can perform over the long term. And we think NFLX can go up from here, so we're happy to just sit and wait, holding, not selling, not buying.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 25 April 2022.