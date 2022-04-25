RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Following years of a painful downturn, the fertilizer producer, CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) enjoyed booming operating conditions throughout 2021 that thanks to their variable distribution policy, saw their distributions surging to the highest level since 2015. Despite the prospects for even higher distributions, I was still not a supporter due to the risk of their debt once again becoming burdensome if operating conditions were to revert lower, as my previous article discussed. Evidently, not many months later there has been a game-changer from Eastern Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine, which apart from rectifying this issue, also means that their very high circa 14% yield could last well into the future.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Even though their cash flow performance during the first nine months of 2021 was already stellar thanks to what at the time seemed to be booming operating conditions in the fertilizer market, the fourth quarter still saw even stronger financial performance. This saw their operating cash flow end 2021 at a very impressive $188.7m, which unsurprisingly is many magnitudes above their previous result of only a mere $19.7m during 2020. If viewed in isolation, their operating cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $68.5m and thus if annualized, would be a massive $273.8m, which bodes very well when looking ahead into 2022 with fertilizer prices continuing to rally even higher, as the graph included below displays.

After beginning to soften early in 2022, fertilizer prices subsequently rallied upwards of 30%+ during March and April following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the two countries were responsible for 28% of fertilizer exports, thereby sending shock waves across the globe and offering a game-changer for producers in the United States. Unlike their European peers, as a United States-based organization they have cheaper access to natural gas feedstock, which is an important input for the production of their ammonia and urea-based fertilizers and thus provides a competitive advantage.

Admittedly fertilizer prices will continue to fluctuate in both directions going forwards, as is the nature of volatile commodity prices, although the war shows few signs of ending and regardless, following the sanctions levied upon Russia and their sheer destruction of Ukraine, it seems unlikely to expect their exports to flood the market anytime within the foreseeable future.

This situation comes at a time when the market was already booming but more importantly, it also represents a game-changer in two ways, the first of which obviously being the boost that their financial performance stands to see from relatively higher fertilizer prices. Despite still continuing to fluctuate in both directions following this pivotal geopolitical shock, the loss of supply will help ensure that the prices are relatively higher than otherwise would have been the case for the prevailing operating conditions. Following this now very bullish outlook, it now seems reasonable that their performance during the fourth quarter of 2021 could last well into the future, if not even strengthen.

On the surface, this bodes very well to see their most recent quarterly distribution of $5.24 per unit continue, which on their current unit price of $150 would result in a very high yield of circa 14%, although there are reasons to expect even more when digging deeper. Interestingly, when calculating their distribution for the fourth quarter of 2021, management actually subtracted the $15m utilized for debt payments, thereby implying a methodology of matching cash inflows with cash outflows, as per their fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement. If not for this debt payment, their cash available for distributions would have actually been a further $15m higher, which would represent a circa 27% increase over their distribution payment of $56m attributable to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Once reaching their subsequently discussed deleveraging target, this indicates they will direct even more of their free cash flow back towards unitholders, thereby boosting their distributions relatively higher for the prevailing operating conditions. Whether this facilitates even higher distributions in absolute terms will depend upon their volatile fertilizers prices but given the very bullish outlook, if nothing else, this at least provides a margin of safety and thus makes it more likely to see their $5.94 per unit quarterly distribution repeated and by extension, its resulting very high circa 14% yield.

Author

Due to their very strong cash flow performance during the fourth quarter of 2021, it was a foregone conclusion that their net debt would continue decreasing, which ended the year at $498.1m and thus down modestly versus its level of $524.6m when conducting the previous analysis following the third quarter. Apart from also plunging 17.75% year-on-year versus the $605.6m where it ended 2020, they have now reached their deleveraging target following a further $65m debt payment early in 2022, as per the commentary from management included below.

“As Dane mentioned, we reduced our debt outstanding by $15 million in the fourth quarter. And this morning, we retired the remaining $65 million of the 2023 9.25% senior notes. With the retirement of the 25 -- $95 million of 2023 notes, we have completed our targeted debt paydown.” “So we think to pay down debt and we're complete with the paydown today, but we think that creates shareholder value and the distributions on top of that. We're returning capital to shareholders.”

- CVR Partners Q4 2021 Conference Call.

Following this additional $65m debt payment that was undoubtedly expedited by their even stronger operating conditions, it should leave their net debt at only $433.1m given their recent methodology of matching cash inflows with cash outflows. When looking ahead, as they have now reached their deleveraging target, they can afford to return even more of their free cash flow to unitholders, which as previously discussed, would see approximately 27% higher distributions based upon their fourth quarter of 2021 results.

Admittedly their $65m debt payment may reduce their quarterly distribution attributable to the first quarter of 2022 since it would have consumed a sizeable portion of their cash inflows, thankfully this would only be temporary with following quarters benefitting. Whilst this outlook has not materially differed since my previous analysis, despite being expedited, the second way this presents a game-changer resides within the implications for their leverage and the burden of servicing their debt.

Author

Thanks to their very strong results during the fourth quarter of 2021, their leverage significantly decreased once again. This now sees their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow at 2.38 and 2.64, which are now firmly within the moderate territory of between 2.01 and 3.50, unlike their respective results of 3.40 and 3.96 when conducting the previous analysis following the third quarter. When looking ahead, their leverage is essentially guaranteed to continue plunging during 2022 following their recent debt payment and booming operating conditions following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite their upcoming significantly lower net debt of approximately $433.1m, if their operating conditions were to revert back to their average of 2018-2020, it would still leave their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow at 4.78 and 14.26 respectively. Apart from leaving their financial position overleveraged, furthermore, their interest expense would once again become very burdensome to service. Even after reaching their deleveraging target, the remaining $33.7m interest expense for their $550m senior notes that carry a 6.125% interest rate would see their interest coverage average a terribly low 0.44 based upon their 2018-2020 financial performance, which was the main issue raised within my previous analysis keeping me from being a supporter.

Thankfully when looking ahead, this risk is no longer as acute given the game-changer for the United States fertilizer market following the otherwise tragic Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from boosting their potential to fund higher distributions as previously discussed, the outlook for relatively stronger financial performance than otherwise would have been the case also significantly reduces the risk of seeing a downturn within the foreseeable future, thereby largely removing the risks of their debt once again becoming burdensome to service.

Author

After seeing 2021 end with another very strong quarter of cash flow performance, it was not surprising to see their strong liquidity remain broadly unchanged with respective current and cash ratios of 1.62 and 0.70, which remain very similar to their respective results of 1.70 and 0.87 when conducting the previous analysis following the third quarter. Following their previously discussed debt payments early in 2022, they now face no debt maturities until 2028, as the table included below displays.

CVR Partners 2021 10-K

Conclusion

Even though the Russia-Ukraine war is nothing to celebrate, objectively speaking, it has brought about a wave of changes for various industries and when it comes to the United States fertilizer industry, it offers a game-changer. Their financial performance will continue to fluctuate in both directions given the volatile nature of commodity prices but following this otherwise tragic war, the significant loss of supply will see prices relatively higher than otherwise would have been the case for the prevailing operating conditions.

Apart from boosting the potential upside and seeing prospects that their very high circa 14% distribution yield could last further into the future, more importantly, it also significantly decreases the risks of seeing their debt once again becoming burdensome and thus I now believe that upgrading to a buy rating from my previous hold rating is appropriate. Although given the extent of their recent rally, if buying, it would be prudent to keep the position relatively small within the portfolio.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CVR Partners’ SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.