Forge Global: Growth Has Slowed And I'm Bearish

Introduction

I like writing about companies that lack coverage on SA and today I want to talk about Forge Global (NYSE:NYSE:FRGE). It’s a global private securities marketplace that was listed in March through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) named Motive Capital Corp. The trading activity has been volatile, with the stock reaching a high of $47.50 before gradually dropping to $14.04 as of the time of writing. Yet, the market valuation is still up by over 40% compared to March 22, when the merger was closed.

I’m bearish on Forge as it appears that the revenues and trading volume of its platform were weak during the second part of 2021 which creates doubts about whether Forge’s ambitious growth goals are achievable. In addition to this, the company is still unprofitable and redemptions following the SPAC deal reached over 99%. I think the spike in Forge's market valuation was likely caused by a short squeeze. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

Forge was established as Equidate in 2014 and in 2020 it bought rival SharesPost in a $160 million cash-and-stock deal. Back then Forge was focused on institutional investors, while SharesPost specialized in individual investors. The basic business idea is to offer a secondary market where investors can buy and sell shares in private companies and according to Forge, investing in pre-IPO private financing rounds of tech unicorns can deliver compelling returns.

Forge Global

The two examples the company gives in its latest presentation are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) but I think the former is a pretty bad example considering its shareholders almost got wiped out after the dot-com bubble burst.

Forge Global

As of December 2021, Forge has relationships with more than 447,000 individual investors and 1,223 institutional investors, and some of the companies in which they can buy shares include TikTok owner ByteDance, online checkout firm Bolt, and cryptocurrency exchange and bank Kraken. In 2021, trading volume on Forge’s platform soared by 71% to $3.2 billion and the company’s revenues stood at $125 million.

Unfortunately, here is where the red flags start to appear. While 2021 revenue figures looked impressive, we can see that the numbers for Q3 and Q4 were significantly weaker than those for Q2. What’s even worse is that the company hasn’t managed to return to profitability since Q1 2021 and its total net loss for 2021 almost doubled compared to 2020.

Forge Global

Turning our attention to the trading volume figures, we can see that the LTM number of trades was also down during the second half of 2021 and that the number of distinct private companies transacted in during each quarter hovers around only 100.

Forge Global

Overall, Forge reminds me of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange where there are over 400 listed companies but the daily trading volume rarely surpasses $1 million. However, Forge has ambitious growth plans with the aim of reaching revenues less transaction-based expenses of $182-$191 million by 2023. I have doubts this will be achieved considering the company will have to operate on a limited budget in the near future.

Forge Global

You see, the SPAC deal was supposed to leave the company with $435 million in cash to fuel its growth. However, the owners of 40,638,953 of the 41 million Class A shares of the SPAC chose to return them for cash which means that Forge will have to rely on $140 million from Motive investors and $68.5 million of private investment in public equity (PIPE) to finance its growth. The company received $216.1 million in cash proceeds prior to transaction fees and expenses.

Forge Global

In my view, the amount of the redemptions is not surprising considering that the average redemption rate from SPAC deals soared to 75% in January 2022 from 14% a year earlier, according to data from Boardroom Alpha. The problem is that Forge is not alone in its niche and competitors such as Carta are likely to jump on the chance to gain market share while Forge is in trouble. Overall, I think that the company is in a tight spot at the moment and I'm bearish.

The lack of enthusiasm among investors can be traced to several months before the SPAC deal was completed as the share price hovered just below $10. Yet, Forge's share price soared briefly when the business combination was completed.

Seeking Alpha

I think the likely reason for the spike was a short squeeze fueled by retail investors as the share float should be just above 360,000 shares at the moment and there are a large number of posts about the company on websites like Twitter, and StockTwits. On YouTube, Forge is being covered by several stock trading channels, including Hot Trades, Relentless Trader, MDB Investing & Business, red2green, TraderX, Hustle-with-Tony, Triad Trading, and TradingPlayBack. Note that the company isn't doing the promotion of its business or shares itself, but this is being done by a considerable number of traders.

I think that the short squeeze appears to be over for now and that the share price is likely to fall below $10 as retail investor interest gradually fades off. However, there doesn’t appear to be a good short selling opportunity at the moment as there are no put options available yet and data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate stands at 433.49% as of the time of writing. Even if this number decreases to double digits, I would continue to think that short selling Forge stock is dangerous as the low share float creates a good environment for another short squeeze.

Investor takeaway

Forge operates in a niche created by a tech boom reminiscent of the one we saw in the 1990s. Unfortunately, tech stocks have seen their valuations decline significantly over the past several months and it seems that this is impacting the revenues and trading volume of the company’s platform. Also, redemptions following the completion of its SPAC deal reached over 99% which puts Forge in a bad position financially.

The company's market valuation has been high since the SPAC deal was completed and I think that the low share float seems to have attracted significant interest from retail investors. However, this retail investor interest seems to be fading off and I think that the share price is likely to decrease below $10 in the next month or two.

Unfortunately, short selling seems dangerous as there are no put options available and the short borrow fee rate stands at over 400%. In my view, it could be best for investors to avoid Forge for now.

