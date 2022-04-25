Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Thesis

Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) is a closed end fund focused on equities. The fund targets long-term capital growth and has the flexibility to invest across a company's capital structure if it chooses to do so. The fund falls in the Large Value Morningstar box and has the S&P 500 as its benchmark index. As per the fund's literature, TY "uses robust sector- and industry-specific models to assess stocks based on three broad subcomponents: quality, valuation and catalysts (sometimes called momentum)." The fund only distributes what it receives on its underlying holdings, thus the paltry 3.6% dividend yield. However the fund's NAV has grown significantly in the past years, with the trailing total returns on a 5- and 10-year lookback standing at 13.6% and 13.2% respectively.

The vehicle has a very robust Sharpe ratio of 0.85, with a 14.46 standard deviation, both observed on a 5-year lookback. The fund's maximum drawdown occurred during the Covid pandemic and it clocked in at -24.9%, while a normal cycle drawdown is only -15%. The fund employs the minimum required leverage (sub 2%) in order to fall in the CEF category. The fund has robust long-term returns, but has not managed to outperform the index on either a 5- or 10-year lookback. While we like the fund and its analytics, for equity oriented CEFs we would like to see alpha generation - i.e., an outperformance of the index.

TY is a very robust CEF that employs minimum leverage and has posted very healthy long-term results. However, absent an outperformance of the index for this fund we are hard-pressed to see why an investor would buy TY and not the index outright. If a retail investor is already invested in the name, we rate it a Hold, while any new money looking to enter the space would be well advised to wait for an outsized discount to NAV for the fund.

Holdings

The fund has 231 holdings versus the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio Characteristics (Fund Fact Sheet)

TY chose a portfolio that has a lower P/E ratio than the index (15.5 for the fund versus 21.2 for the index) and a lower Price/Book ratio as well. The fund managers are actively looking to identify stocks that have alpha generating capabilities and are able to outperform the index in the long term.

As per the fund literature:

for a portion of the fund, the fund uses a quantitative strategy that evaluates stocks based on three broad subcomponents – quality, valuation and catalysts (sometimes called momentum). In addition, a portion of the fund uses a fundamental strategy that takes a holistic view, exploring all types of securities issued by one company to determine best risk/reward profile for the portfolio.

Currently the top holdings in TY are:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

All of the names are large capitalization stocks, and while the top three are tilted towards growth, the rest fall in the value category mostly. From a sector perspective, the fund allocation is:

Top Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

TY has a lower technology allocation than the S&P 500, and makes up for the shortfall in Health Care, Financials, Utilities and Energy.

Performance

The fund has a very similar performance to the index on a year-to-date basis:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

On a 3-year basis, however, TY has underperformed the S&P 500 slightly:

3-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

The performance on a longer-term basis is similar, with TY exposing very solid returns but ultimately trailing the S&P 500 index nonetheless:

10-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

The takeaway here is that TY is a very solid, robust fund but fails to beat the index on a long-term basis. While the fund has a very quantitative approach in identifying undervalued stocks in order to generate alpha for the fund investors, long-term results do point towards an underperformance of the index.

Premium / Discount to NAV

The fund usually trades at a substantial discount to NAV:

Premium / Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

Currently TY is at an almost -13% discount, falling in the middle of the historic range. We can assume the low dividend yield the fund pays is responsible for the ample discount to NAV.

Distributions

The fund aims to only distribute the underlying cash flows the portfolio assets produce as per the fund literature:

The fund has an earned distribution policy, meaning that the fund intends to make distributions to Common Stockholders that are approximately equal to all distributions received by the fund from its underlying portfolio investments, less the fund’s expenses and dividends payable on the fund’s Preferred Stock. Distributions will vary and are subject to change.

Unlike other CEFs that utilize capital gains to create a very high dividend yield, TY prefers to accrete the NAV and implicitly the market price through its performance. From this perspective, it can be categorized as a more conservative CEF.

Conclusion

TY is an equity-focused CEF. Unlike other vehicles in the space, the fund is focused on NAV accretion and only distributes the cash flows it receives on the underlying asset portfolio, thus the low 3.6% yield. With robust long-term results TY displays favorable risk/reward analytics obtained with a sub 2% leverage.

Although the fund has posted healthy returns, it has not managed to beat the S&P 500 index on both a 5- and 10-year time frame. If a retail investor is already invested in the name, we rate it a Hold, while any new money looking to enter the space would be well advised to wait for an outsized discount to NAV for the fund.