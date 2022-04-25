Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) now appears capable of supporting a $0.40 per quarter distribution during 2022 at current strip prices while also paying down its net debt to around $20 million by the end of the year.

It is projected to suffer substantial ($182 million) realized hedging losses during 2022 but has a limited amount of hedges after 2022. Since it should also have a minimal amount of debt entering 2023, it may be able to support a distribution of $0.55 per quarter in 2023 based on current strip prices.

Notes On Production

Black Stone Minerals expects to average 34,000 BOEPD to 37,000 BOEPD in average production during 2022. This is slightly below the 38,000 BOEPD it averaged for production in 2021. This is mainly due to its expectations that Shelby Trough volumes will decline in the first part of 2022 before rebounding a bit in the second half of the year as Aethon ramps up its development there.

The decline in Shelby Trough volumes is also expected to result in Black Stone's oil cut increasing from 26% in 2021 to 28% in 2022 as the Shelby Trough is 100% natural gas.

I am modeling Black Stone's 2022 production at the high-end of its guidance (37,000 BOEPD) due to the further improvement in commodity prices since Black Stone issued its guidance, as well as its apparent conservatism with recent guidance. Black Stone's 2021 production ended up at 38,000 BOEPD, which was above the high end of its revised guidance (in Q2 2021) of 34,500 BOEPD to 37,000 BOEPD.

2022 Outlook

At current strip of high-$90s WTI oil and roughly $6 NYMEX gas, Black Stone may be able to generate $713 million in oil and gas revenue in 2022. It also expects around $11 million in lease bonus and other income.

Black Stone's 2022 hedges have around negative $182 million in value at current strip. It has hedged around 60% of its natural gas production at $3.09 and around 67% of its oil production at $65.67 per barrel.

Hedges For Black Stone Minerals (blackstoneminerals.com)

Thus after hedges, Black Stone is expected to generate $542 million in revenues in 2022.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 3,781,400 $96.00 $363 Natural Gas [MCF] 58,341,600 $6.00 $350 Lease Bonus and Other Income $11 Hedge Value -$182 Total $542

Black Stone is also projected to have $147 million in cash expenditures during 2022, including its $21 million in preferred distributions. This leaves it with $395 million in distributable cash flow, or approximately $1.89 per common unit.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $11 Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes $75 Cash G&A $37 Cash Interest $3 Preferred Distributions $21 Total Expenses $147

This would enable Black Stone to average around $0.40 per quarter in distributions related to 2022 results while also paying down its net debt to approximately $20 million by the end of 2022.

2023 Outlook

Black Stone's hedges should not affect its results as much after 2022. At current strip, Black Stone's 2023 hedges have around negative $14 million in value as it is hedged on around 5% of its oil production and 14% of its natural gas production. Black Stone can probably also payout a higher percentage of its distributable cash flow if its net debt is reduced to relatively minimal amounts entering 2023.

I've modeled Black Stone's 2023 production at 38,000 BOEPD, with the production increase compared to 2022 coming from natural gas with the Shelby Trough development activity.

At current strip of mid-$80s WTI oil and $4.70 NYMEX gas, Black Stone could generate $597 million in revenues after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 3,781,400 $83.50 $316 Natural Gas [MCF] 60,531,600 $4.70 $284 Lease Bonus and Other Income $11 Hedge Value -$14 Total $597

This would give it $464 million in projected distributable cash flow, or $2.22 per common unit. Since it would have a minimal amount of net debt, Black Stone could theoretically pay out most of that cash for a quarterly distribution of around $0.55 per unit.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $11 Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes $63 Cash G&A $37 Cash Interest $1 Preferred Distributions $21 Total Expenses $133

Estimated Valuation

In a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas environment, I'd now value Black Stone Minerals at approximately $16 per unit. At that price, Black Stone's distribution yield would approach 14% in 2023 but is more likely to be around 11% in the longer term.

At long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas, Black Stone's estimated value increases to around $17.30 per unit.

Conclusion

Black Stone Minerals looks capable of averaging a quarterly distribution of $0.40 per unit in 2022 while also paying down most of its net debt during the year. This is despite the expectation of large hedging losses during the year.

Black Stone only has modest amount of hedges after 2022, and with its debt mostly paid down, it should be able to increase its distribution in 2023. At current strip, it may be able to support at $0.55 quarterly distribution in 2023, although its quarterly distribution is more likely to average around $0.40 to $0.45 per unit in a long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas scenario.