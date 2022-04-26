flyingdouglas/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis: Solid Multifamily REIT, But Better Opportunities Elsewhere

Whenever I write an article about a stock that I've sold, the response is usually negative on the whole. Many of those who might be inclined to agree with my reasoning have already sold the stock, moved on, and no longer follow the company or read articles about it.

Naturally, then, I suspect that you, dear reader, begin reading this article with a preconceived skepticism about my decision to sell coastal multifamily REIT UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). That's okay. Be skeptical.

Another reason I hesitate to write about a stock I've sold is that you, the reader, do not care what I choose to do with my own portfolio. You have your own portfolio to worry about. However, I do believe there is value in understanding how others think through their buying and selling decisions. Like in high school math class, the teacher cannot provide helpful instruction unless the student "shows their work," writing out the step-by-step logical process that led to a certain answer.

Feel free to be the teacher in this case. Pick apart my reasoning and see if you agree with my step-by-step logical process.

In what follows, I explain the things that drew me to invest in UDR a few years ago, but also why I recently chose to sell UDR, locking in a 70% gain. In short, I don't think the REIT will be able to grow as fast in the future as it has in the past, aside from the current surge in rents across the country that is already priced into the stock.

Things I Like About UDR

UDR is a highly diversified multifamily REIT with properties spread across both coasts as well as in Denver, Colorado and a few major markets in Texas. Despite having small allocations to hot markets like Austin, Texas and South Florida, most of UDR's exposure is to expensive gateway cities like New York City, San Francisco, Boston, Washington D.C., Seattle, and Los Angeles.

UDR March Presentation

UDR is also diversified by price point and location within cities. Over half of its properties are Class B, which are more affordable than Class A units. Moreover, most of UDR's communities are located in suburbs, which proved beneficial during the pandemic when residents moved out of urban cores and into the suburbs en masse.

In fact, this primarily Class B and suburban portfolio exposure can be seen in UDR's stronger revenue performance through COVID-19. Coastal multifamily REIT peers AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR), both of which have higher exposures to Class A and urban properties, showed far steeper declines in rental revenue during this difficult period.

Data by YCharts

Even before COVID-19, though, UDR's total return performance since the beginning of 2000 (a more or less arbitrary starting point, admittedly) outshined these two other coastal multifamily REITs.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, UDR has been doing something right, and they've been doing it for decades. I think one of the major things they've done right has been market selection. UDR's primarily coastal gateway city markets have grown and thrived in the last two decades, with job growth far outpacing apartment supply growth.

Here are some other points I like about UDR.

UDR has paid a quarterly dividend without interruption for almost 50 years, with a relatively small dividend reduction during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

Among coastal REIT peers, UDR exhibited strong pandemic performance with below-average rent declines and above-average rent collections.

Rent rates are surging now in UDR's markets. In Q1 2022, blended (new and renewal) rent growth is expected to come in around 14%.

For the full year of 2022, UDR sees blended rent growth between 6.5% and 7.5%.

It is 45% cheaper to rent than to own a home in UDR's markets, up from ~35% before the pandemic. Rents have room to rise to catch up with home prices.

UDR has a very low weighted average interest rate on debt of 2.8%.

While UDR has plenty of positive attributes, I ultimately decided that the stock was not one that I wanted to own for the long run. The next section explains why.

Why I Sold UDR

I first bought shares of UDR early on in the pandemic, around April 2020. Admittedly, I didn't have the foresight to know that inflation would take off a year later and bring rent rates with it. I just knew I wanted more exposure to apartment REITs and saw the COVID selloff as a rare opportunity to buy in at a lower valuation.

At the time, I bought shares in UDR, AVB, EQR, Essex Property Trust (ESS), Camden Property Trust (CPT), and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA).

I wrote an article in January about why I sold ESS and where I reinvested the proceeds. My reasoning for selling UDR is very similar:

By my count, 57% of UDR's portfolio is located in high-cost coastal gateway cities like NYC, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, and Seattle. Though the sharp migration from these areas to the Sunbelt and other lower cost areas has abated from the zenith of pandemic-era population reshuffling, I still believe population and job growth will be weaker in these cities going forward than they were prior to COVID-19. The increasing ability to work remotely along with corporate relocations out of these cities makes their forward outlook less appealing than their historical performance.

Almost two-thirds (62%) of UDR's coastal apartments are located in the suburbs, and these properties got a huge boost from strict COVID lockdowns in coastal cities. Residents moved out of urban cores, where there was nothing to do, and into the suburbs. This led to a one-time boost to rent growth that will likely slow going forward.

Nearly half (47%) of UDR's coastal apartments are Class A. If high-income workers do continue to migrate to lower-cost areas of the country, as I suspect they will, then there will be less demand for these high-end apartments. Less demand translates into lower rent growth.

Though UDR's BBB+/Baa1 credit rated balance sheet is nothing to complain about, and the REIT's weighted average interest rate of 2.8% is ultra-low, net debt to EBITDA of 6.4x at the end of 2021 is on the high side.

In the last 10 years, dividend growth has averaged about 5.5%, while that number fell to about 4.2% in the last five years. The latest dividend hike in March 2022 came in at 4.8%. Thoug h the dividend looks very safe, UDR's dividend growth is too slow f or such a low-yielding REIT.

That last reason really represents the core of why I chose to sell UDR. While dividend growth may be higher for the next year or two, I do expect UDR's dividend growth rate to return back to that 4-5% territory after the COVID inflation bump passes.

While I would ascribe a "Hold" rating to my three other major apartment REITs (AVB, CPT, and MAA), I simply felt that between UDR's geographic positioning, highly appreciated stock price, and probably low dividend growth prospects, I lacked sufficient conviction in the company to continue holding it.

Besides, while I never sell a stock solely because it has appreciated in value, the preponderance of more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the market did influence my decision.

Let me briefly discuss where I reinvested the proceeds of the UDR sale.

Where I Reinvested The Proceeds

While I ended up sprinkling the proceeds of the UDR sale over a number of positions that have sold off in the last few days, the bulk of the proceeds went into four different stocks.

Keep in mind as we look at these that at the time of the sale, UDR had a ~2.6% dividend yield and a forward dividend growth rate in the mid-single-digits.

1. Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Estimated Dividend Growth Rate: Mid-Single-Digits

AIRC is a coastal multifamily REIT that I've written about multiple times, most recently in this article discussing why its valuation discount to peers may not persist going forward.

In short, while AIRC has very similar geographic exposure to the coasts as UDR...

AIRC March Presentation

...as well as a similar mix of unit price points (46% Class A, 54% Class B), AIRC has a few things going for it over and against UDR:

Consistently higher same-store NOI margin

Lower debt: Net leverage of 5.3x compared to UDR's 6.4x

Better 2021 same-store performance: AIRC's same-property NOI growth was 1.6% in 2021, compared to UDR's 0.5%

Higher occupancy: AIRC ended 2021 with occupancy slightly over 98%, while UDR's occupancy was slightly over 97%

I would expect similar rates of dividend growth going forward, but since AIRC is meaningfully cheaper than UDR, the former trades at a higher dividend yield.

2. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Est. Div. Growth Rate: 5-7%

BEP is perhaps the world's largest diversified clean energy supermajor, with roughly $65 billion of renewable power assets under management. Half of these renewable energy assets are highly stable hydroelectric dams, while the other half is made up of wind, solar, pumped hydro storage, and battery storage facilities.

Though the current portfolio of 21 gigawatts is sizable, BEP also boasts a massive development pipeline totaling 62 GW, of which over 8 GW should reach completion in the next three years.

In addition to being diversified by asset type, BEP is also globally diversified, giving the company the ability to invest wherever the best deals are to be had.

BEP March Investor Brochure

This international presence should prove especially beneficial in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Europe's increased push toward green energy substitutes for Russian oil and gas.

Also note that 90% of BEP's cash flows are based on long-term contracts with a weighted average remaining term of 15 years and inflation-linked fee escalations. BEP does not disclose the exact details of these inflation-linked escalators, but they do assert that these escalations should contribute 1-2% to annual FFO per share growth.

BEP February Presentation

Finally, note that BEP has a strong balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating (same as UDR) as well as a 13-year weighted average debt term to maturity (compared to UDR's 7.7 years).

Historically, BEP's dividend has risen at a 6% compound annual growth rate. I think it is safe to assume a similar growth rate going forward.

3. Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Dividend Yield: 6.0%

Est. Div. Growth Rate: 3-5%

KMI is the largest midstream energy company focused on natural gas, moving some 40% of the nation's gas through its network of pipeline and storage infrastructure.

KMI March Presentation

As Western countries transition away from Russian oil & gas, American gas and especially the more easily transportable liquified natural gas should step in to fill some of the gap.

Though the U.S. and Europe are pushing hard in the direction of renewables, gas should continue to have an important role to play in the energy mix for decades as a steady and reliable source of power to complement the intermittency of renewables.

A quarter of KMI's contracts are fee-based but volumetrically variable, which means that KMI will earn higher fees if customers pass more volume of their commodity through KMI's infrastructure. This should benefit the company in the case that American gas producers ramp up production.

Also, 13% of KMI's business derives from export terminals, which means that the company could be a beneficiary from any uptick in American gas exportation spurred by the war in Ukraine.

Lastly, note that KMI's leverage ratio is 4.3x, which is by no means low leverage for its industry but is below UDR's 6.4x leverage ratio.

4. Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Dividend Yield: 3.75%

Est. Div. Growth Rate: Mid-Single-Digits

WSR is a multi-tenant retail landlord that owns 60 high-quality shopping centers concentrated in four Sunbelt markets.

WSR March Presentation

As a Texan, I admit that I am partial to a REIT that is so heavily concentrated in my home state. But living in Austin, I've also visited a few of WSR's centers in my area and have been stricken by not only the quality of the real estate and attractiveness of the buildings but also the level of customer traffic in these centers.

In fact, WSR has the highest percentage of properties located in "super zips" (i.e. zip codes in the 95th percentile based on education and income) of any retail REIT with over one-third of properties qualifying. This is higher even than the blue chips of the sector: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG).

UBA March Presentation

The desirability of WSR's properties, along with short lease terms typically lasting 3-6 years, makes the REIT a decent inflation hedge in its own right. In Q4 2021, blended rent growth came in at 10.8%, while same-store NOI growth reached 12.8%.

Management has guided for 16% growth in FFO per share in 2022 to $1.00, which would be a company record. That would also make WSR's current price-to-FFO a little under 13x, which strikes me as too low for a REIT of this caliber.

Now, WSR did recently undergo a management shakeup, with the former CEO ousted and a new, more shareholder-friendly CEO installed. David Holeman, the new CEO, stated on the Q4 2021 conference call:

We are laser-focused on maximizing value for shareholders with a renewed commitment to listen to shareholders and to execute.

After an over 11% dividend hike to start out 2022, I would expect dividend growth to average in the mid-single-digits going forward.

Bottom Line

Generally, I do not sell stocks simply because they have appreciated in value and/or have become what I consider overvalued. That is true of UDR, which I sold (1) because I no longer believe the fundamentals support UDR going forward as they did pre-COVID and also (2) because my position had appreciated by around 70%. It seemed like a good time to sell, if I was going to anyway.

With the recent market selloff, other stocks looked too good to pass up, so the timing seemed right to sell UDR and reinvest into higher yielding, potentially higher growth companies like AIRC, BEP, KMI, and WSR.