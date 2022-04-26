ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

I'm going to provide you with an update on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR). I've given articles on this company twice before, first a "BUY" and then a "HOLD". The "HOLD" was before the crisis in Ukraine and Russia, which has accelerated certain developments across the world.

In the light of these events, I believe it fair to say that the role of safe investments such as utilities has become more important for the conservative investor - and despite some risks and things I don't particularly like about POR, there are things to like about the company here.

Let's look at this company as a potential investment again.

Revisiting Portland General Electric

This company is a vertically integrated electric utility play active in the US state of, unsurprisingly, Oregon. The company's operational segments encompass the generation, transmission, and distribution of power to around 900,000 retail customers while servicing a full 2M customers in the following areas with the following assets.

Portland General Electric geographies (POR IR)

The company service area covers more than half of the population of Oregon, as well as over 75% of the state's commercial and industrial activity. It owns over 28,000 miles of distribution lines.

The company wants to continue to present itself as investing in a clean and reliable energy future, through its adopted framework and strategy which calls for a 100% greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2040, with an 80% reduction in 2030.

The company's strategy looks like this.

Portland General Electric Strategy (POR IR)

The company's strengths include a growing core of overall service areas with a solid Oregon population growth supporting a growing need for state-wide infrastructure. The state also has the I-5 corridor and port access, providing transport opportunities, data center developments and other key industrial segment growth. Industrial growth has been strong, showcasing 5% CAGR between 2016-2021.

The company has a relatively well-laddered CapEx plan that calls for an average of $650M worth of CapEx on an annual basis. POR has also won a couple of awards for its brand trustworthiness and is ranked in the top quartile in terms of systems reliability, reflecting well on the quality of its assets, as well as showing the ability to overtime, grow its dividend. Payout ratio has at times climbed to very high levels but is currently down between 60-70%, where it "should" be.

POR dividend growth (POR IR)

Given the company's BBB+ credit rating, a well-covered yield and these fundamentals described here, it's perhaps hard to understand why I sometimes am less than thrilled about this company.

But this has to do with how the company handles planning for its power demand.

I touched on some of the heat issues we saw during the last quarter, and I will once again state that the company is unprepared, in terms of assets, for high-load periods such as summers, when people and industries are using more power than during normal periods. This forces POR to access power at a higher price, and I was equally clear that the west coast, including Oregon and California, is at the forefront of these climate changes. The lack of flexibility the company has in its assets, coupled with its plans to dial down Co2, gives me a picture of a utility that continues to be in a position of higher risk in terms of flexibility during times of higher generations. (Source: Seeking Alpha, POR Article)

There comes a point in the calculation where POR will no longer come out on top by utilizing the purchase of power from external players. As I've mentioned in earlier articles, it's already been clearly established that sometimes POR has a need to source its capacity from elsewhere.

This is the forward risk that I don't particularly like. The lack of generational/asset flexibility needs to be properly discounted for, and that's why I've stuck to lower PT's for POR for some time. It's only because of the recent macro and new circumstances that I'm very slightly bumping that PT to a level where the company could be considered a "BUY".

The company still guides for removing a significant of its 2021 generating capacity from the portfolio (coal), while adding around 1,000 MW of renewables into its portfolio. I want to add that this is below the company's own estimates of what will be needed to meet 2030 targets. So POR is already, by its own targets, below where it should be to meet its targets, and instead of improving its own or planning for its own asset base, uses a combination of external sourcing reliance with reliance on its own customers. The company seeks to work toward that customers generate their own power through things like Solar in order to meet these capacity shortfalls.

As I've mentioned in my earlier articles, I'm not necessarily opposed to such a plan as a "thing", what I'm opposed to is relying on your customers to solve your problems for you.

It's an incredibly risky thing to do.

In studies of companies it's been clear that no company or management is really that adept at forecasting the future, even in its own segments. What instead differentiates successful companies and companies that manage well through hardships from the rest is the measure of preparation/overpreparation that a company engages in. This shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone, but it's surprising how many investors overlook such simple points in businesses they invest in.

This way of POR handling its business and plans for 2030 is a perfect example of a company not preparing or planning properly, to my mind.

That's my issue with things here.

Portland General Electric's Valuation

The company's valuation, on the other hand, has slightly improved due to my new PT and the circumstances we're currently in. Let's take a look. The company has a relatively strong tendency of trading at a 21x P/E premium that I don't believe POR deserves, given some of the risks I mentioned. However, that valuation has dropped to around 19x since some of the highs we've been seeing.

There's a high amount of understandable volatility to the stock, especially when you consider the fact that it's a utility.

POR valuation (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

This also translates into a relatively poor forecast accuracy, at less than 75% with a 10-20% margin of error, which is below where we'd want to see a company such as this.

Still, it would be unfair of me to not say that there is at least some upside to be had here. Conservatively speaking, I would say that upside is around 8.5-9.5% annually on a forward range of 19-20x P/E.

POR Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

My shift in PT from $52 to $53.5 might seem small or insignificant, but it does push this company from a "HOLD" to a "BUY" in a way that reflects my risk-off stance in this stock market environment. I believe the time has come to align yourself to a higher degree with conservative investments to ensure that coming volatility and risk don't impact you quite as much.

While it's impossible to completely mitigate overall risk, I believe there are allocations that will work to provide a sense and a structure of stability in a volatile environment. Utilities, Consumer Staples, certain real estate companies, all of these investments are part of this.

That's why I've been shifting my portfolio more and more to things and investments such as these.

S&P Global has a somewhat more positive view of POR. An analyst average of $46-$63/share gives us an average of $56.4, around $3 higher per share, no doubt discounting the company's demand risk less than I do. Still - analysts are split with a 4/6 BUY/HOLD rating for the company.

It's therefore not that easy - and this does reflect the relatively slim 2-3% upside we currently see when looking at the company's share price trading range for the past few days.

So while I am at a "BUY", that buy comes at a very low upside - which is also why I'm personally not adding POR here.

However, the valuation and circumstances do dictate a stance change here.

Thesis

My thesis for Portland General Electric is simple.

At a lower price of below $50/share, this becomes an interesting utility play in a potentially strong state. However, the lack of asset flexibility and company-stated plans for its future still do not encourage me to invest further here.

It's my view that the company's plans lack proper context and forecastability, allowing us to easily account for potential provisions for extra costs or income effects, influencing margins and income.

Because of this and despite good fundamentals, heavy discounting is needed. Energy trading losses during 3Q21 alone accounted for $1.09 per share, as well as $0.39 per share of what the company considers "unfavorable power cost" due to higher temperatures.

Still the company's improved forecasts and the current macro situation, and moving into a higher-interest environment calls for a higher consideration for utilities and for POR. I, therefore, bump my PT to $53.5/share.

This makes POR a "BUY" here.

Portland General Electric Company is currently a "BUY" with a $53.5 PT.

Thank you for reading.