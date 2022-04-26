leskas/iStock via Getty Images

I have covered Transocean (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, leading offshore driller Transocean released another disappointing new fleet status report.

Since February 14, the company has secured only three new contract awards:

The semi-submersible rig Development Driller III was awarded a one-well contract by Petrobras (PBR) offshore Colombia at a dayrate of $331,000. The rig is expected to be employed until June. Including Colombian VAT, the dayrate calculates to $394,000. The ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Inspiration was awarded an additional well in the Gulf of Mexico at a rate of $300,000 per day after customer EnVen Energy exercised its respective option. Work is scheduled to commence in November for a period of approximately 60 days. Equinor (EQNR) exercised a one-well option for the harsh environment semi-submersible rig Transocean Spitsbergen which will keep the unit employed until January 2023.

In aggregate, these contracts added a paltry $87.2 million in gross backlog, once again insufficient to make up for the company's backlog consumption over the same time frame.

As a result, total backlog was down by another $0.4 billion to $6.1 billion since the company's previous fleet status report on February 14.

Even worse, Transocean was notified by Equinor that the semi-submersible rig Transocean Equinox might be returned to the company well ahead of schedule:

Equinor and its Troll license partners have indicated that the projects they planned to conduct under the Transocean Equinox’s drilling contract, which concludes in December 2022, may be completed earlier than expected. Although the duration has not yet been determined, we understand Equinor has identified an additional project that will partially offset some of the reduction in term remaining under the existing contract. Although we can make no assurances, should Equinor elect to terminate the contract before the end of the firm term, we expect to receive a termination payment equal to the capital element of the dayrate (approximately $242,000 through December 7 and approximately $232,000 thereafter) multiplied by the number of days remaining on the firm term at the date of termination.

While the company would receive an early termination payment "equal to the capital element of the dayrate", Equinor's decision against contracting the rig for a second term is disappointing.

Remember, the so-called "CAT-D" rigs Transocean Equinox, Transocean Endurance, Transocean Encourage and Transocean Enabler are scheduled to roll off their respective contracts with Equinor between Q4/2022 and Q1/2024.

These semi-submersible rigs have been purpose-built to the specifications of Equinor and accounted for 30% of the company's revenues and an even higher percentage of Adjusted EBITDA last year.

While Equinor holds priced options for all rigs, the company is unlikely to exercise them in the current environment as dayrates offshore Norway haven't really moved in recent quarters and exercise prices are well above current market levels.

On the flip side, activity in Norway is widely expected to pick up next year as generous tax incentives have spurred the sanctioning of additional projects.

With sister rig Transocean Endurance's existing contract currently scheduled to end in June 2023 and the unit also working in the Troll field, the rig might very well join the fate of the Transocean Equinox.

My previous expectation was for Transocean to secure long-term contract extensions with Equinor for both rigs at slightly reduced dayrates to demonstrate its renewed ability to win long-term work ahead of crucial negotiations to extend the company's currently undrawn $1.3 billion senior secured credit facility.

Under a worst-case scenario, Equinor might actually release all CAT-D rigs until Q1/2024 which would be a disaster for Transocean.

While activity in the North Sea is expected to pick up at some point next year, contracting the units to other customers is likely to result in some idle time as well as the requirement to upgrade the rigs to the specifications of the new operators. In addition, the rigs are unlikely to secure multi-year contract awards again.

Suffice to say, the news doesn't bode well for the much-needed credit facility extension next year.

Remember, Transocean has projected total liquidity of just $1.4 to $1.6 billion as of the credit facility's maturity date on June 23, 2023 but this range already includes the $1.3 billion credit facility, $350 million in secured debt anticipated to be issued next year and $275 million in restricted cash.

Without the credit facility, Transocean would be required to turn to other sources of capital which could very well result in substantial, additional dilution for common equityholders.

Bottom Line

Transocean just released another weak fleet status report with backlog continuing to melt down unabatedly.

Even worse, Equinor's surprise decision to not extend the Transocean Equinox for a second term could spell disaster for the company.

With the CAT-D rigs contributing a substantial portion of the company's top- and bottom line, failure to extend these purpose-built units with Equinor might increase the probability of banks declining an extension of the much-needed credit facility next year.

Given the negative developments regarding the CAT-D rigs, I am downgrading shares to "hold" but reiterate my long-term positive industry outlook.

Restructured competitors like Valaris (VAL), Noble Corporation (NE) and Diamond Offshore (DO) are trading at substantially lower valuations despite not facing near-term liquidity issues and carrying no or very little net debt.