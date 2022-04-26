narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) is a relatively cost-efficient smart-beta investment vehicle with a highly sophisticated strategy incorporating proprietary measures of business size and quality.

In essence, IUS' equity mix is over 90% S&P 500 (IVV) and ~97% Russell 1000 (IWB), though with, in theory, a larger tilt towards the quality factor given the intricate, multi-step investment strategy.

In reality, there are numerous nuances, and IUS' exposure to grossly profitable companies is mostly in line with the market-cap-weighted bellwether funds, which will be discussed below in the article.

Among other essential characteristics is its relatively cheaper valuation, though IUS is anything but a low-multiple equities mix and, certainly, not a pure value play at all. Hence, the interest rate question exacerbated by persistent inflation across the globe and especially in the U.S. is equally important for both IVV and IUS, and the latter certainly cannot offer a safe haven in case hawkish moves, probably more aggressive than expected, exacerbate investor exodus from expensive equities.

The index which lies at the crux of its investment strategy is based on a highly sophisticated stock selection and weighting process.

The selection pool for the Invesco Strategic US Index is rather vast since domestic equities with a trading history of as short as one year can already compete for a place in it. Each stock receives a business-size score which accumulates sales, cash flow from operations, the sum of dividends & buybacks (another way of saying, the total return of capital to shareholders), and book value, with each having a 25% weight.

The index managers pay due attention to differences existing between industries, using a different set of size metrics for REITs and common stocks from the RE sector; more specifically, the FFO is used as a substitution for the net CFFO, and total assets are used instead of net worth.

In the next step, the index provider incorporates yet another screen, using a score based on efficiency (expressed as Sales/Assets in the prior year) and growth (a percentage change in Sales/Assets over the prior five years or a shorter period). Finally, those names that are

within the top 90% in cumulative Business-Size Score are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index and, of those, the 80% with the highest Quality Scores are included in the Underlying Index. Securities in the Underlying Index are weighted proportionally to their float-adjusted Business-Size Scores.

For more details, I would recommend reading the prospectus and the index methodology.

Amongst the examples of players that met the criteria of the S&P 500 but, for whatever reason, failed to qualify for IUS' benchmark are JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS), NextEra Energy (NEE), and Prologis (PLD). Meanwhile, companies like VMware (VMW), Blackstone (BX), and Dell (DELL) can be found in the IUS portfolio but are absent in IVV.

Incepted in September 2018, IUS is a comparatively novel fund, with just one global recession weathered. Still, over that short period overshadowed by the trade war, the coronavirus crisis, and then by all the uncertainties surrounding a due rollback of the ultra-accommodative policy of the central banks, it demonstrated that it is capable of delivering rather robust returns.

For example, it not only outpaced IVV and its smart-beta peers like the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF), Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX), and Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) achieving a CAGR of ~16.2% but also sported higher Sharpe and Sortino ratios, which means a higher level of risk was assisted by higher returns.

Based on returns from October 2018 to March 2022 (Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

Importantly, IUS beat IVV despite its higher expense ratio, 19 bps vs. 3 bps.

Apart from that, during the capital rotation that began last year, IUS once again delivered the strongest performance compared to its peers.

Based on performance from March 2021 to March 2022 (Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

Since the beginning of 2022 (the tables above do not include April), the ETF has not been as successful as the iShares S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), though it has been doing much better than IVV and FQAL.

Seeking Alpha

Besides, in the peer group, IUS has the lowest correlation with IVV, 0.85, though I would not say they are totally uncorrelated. Contrarily, assuming similarities in equity mixes, they move more or less in tandem.

Based on daily returns from 09/12/2018 to 04/22/2022 (Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

But past performance is just the tip of the iceberg. To arrive at a balanced conclusion about whether IUS is a Buy right now, we should assess its factor exposure. As I said above, it is expensive, though not as expensive as IVV. In its portfolio, ~20.5% of the stocks have Quant Valuation grades of B- or better. This is much better compared to the S&P 500's ~10%, though certainly not ideal. At the same time, ~50% are substantially overvalued, with a D+ grade or worse (~67% in the case of IVV).

Ultimately, it seems IUS' focus on the quality factor bore fruit - over 95% of the stocks it invested in have a Quant Profitability grade of B- or better. Still, for a fund with just a ~5.5% exposure to small- and mid-caps, this certainly cannot come as a surprise. IVV has a similar quality level of ~96%.

Besides, less than 1% in the IUS portfolio of 545 stocks are cash flow-negative and ~2% are loss-making. In theory, this should allow its investments to easily weather a higher interest rate environment (since they are self-sufficient), though the problem of valuation does not go anywhere anyway.

Final thoughts

IUS should appeal to investors seeking an ETF with an equity mix similar to IVV, though with an intricate weighting method that is supposed to boost winners and trim exposure to losers using the business size and quality scores. In this regard, IUS is rather akin to FNDX, PRF, and, to some extent, FQAL.

Importantly, it has a comfortable cost structure, with an expense ratio of just 19 bps. However, it has only a 1.5% dividend yield, with expectedly no significant distributions growth track record given its relatively short history. A pass for now for dividend investors.

After all, as of writing this article, IUS has a Strong Buy Quant rating, with momentum, risk, and asset flows pointing to remarkable fundamental strength.

Unfortunately, it has a similar share of overpriced companies compared to IVV, so with the interest rates question becoming more and more relevant by the day, it might be a suboptimal choice for the rest of 2022 and beyond should value rotation continue.

That being said, IUS, precisely like its fundamentals-guided passive peers, is not necessarily superior compared to simpler, market-cap-focused equity mixes like IVV or IWB. The higher Sortino and Sharpe ratios mentioned above, at the same time, hint investors do earn a higher return for taking a higher risk with this ETF. Another advantage is alpha delivered since inception.

This is a silver lining; thus I would say having a small position in IUS might make sense. Nevertheless, I see no strong reason why the ETF should be added at these levels as it is burdened by overappreciated companies and its quality measured by the Quant data is only in-line with the S&P 500. That said, I assign it a Neutral rating, with a remark that it is clearly worth shortlisting.