shulz/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Overdue for an update is our largest position, North American cable operator Cogeco (OTC:CGECF).

The company continued to chug along over the past few quarters, with revenues and EBITDA up about 14% in the first half of their fiscal year 2022.The company operates the eighth largest US cable business, a segment it renamed "Breezeline" last quarter. This segment did CAD 1.2b in revenue and 589m of EBITDA on a trailing 12-month basis, and has doubled EBITDA since 2018 through a series of midsized acquisitions. Their latest deal saw them buy a chunk of cable assets in Ohio from the publicly-traded Wide Open West for $1.125 billion.

The firm's Canadian segment has also performed respectably, with last twelve-month EBITDA of CAD 750m representing low single-digit growth from the 2017 level of 680m. Backed by local government incentives, this segment is embarking on a multi-hundred-million-dollar network expansion which it says will generate a ~15% IRR. Notably, the company recently revised the capex required for this expansion materially downward, and now expects CAD 400m of FCF, up from a Nov 2021 guidance of CAD 300m. The company generated 285m of FCF in the first half of the fiscal year (ended in February), so this revised estimate may prove conservative as well.

We remain confident in the long-term value of in-ground cable and fiber assets. The stock trades at a mere $82 per share, and we think the company can generate $10 in FCF per Cogeco share in the medium term. In our view the stock price would have to roughly double to reach its fair value. This makes Cogeco the most undervalued stock we own.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.