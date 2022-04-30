Nalidsa Sukprasert/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When you want to have exposure to the oil price with a lower-than-average risk, royalty companies usually are a good idea. There are two important oil royalty companies listed in Canada. PrairieSky Royalty (OTCPK:PREKF) already reported its Q1 results (and those were good, as I explained in this article) while Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) reports its financial results in a few weeks. We can, however, extrapolate the Q4 2021 performance of Freehold to try to figure out how much cash flow the company will generate in the first quarter of the year, and I think the current weakness in its share price is a good opportunity to increase exposure.

Data by YCharts

Freehold Royalties has its main listing in Toronto where it is trading with FRU as its ticker symbol. As the company reports its financial results in Canadian Dollar, I will use the CAD as base currency throughout this article. The average daily volume in Canada is just under 900,000 shares, representing in excess of C$10M in monetary value. Keep in mind this company provides specific dividend tax information for US shareholders.

The Q4 results were great, and it provides a good indication of what we may expect in Q1

2021 was an important year for Freehold Royalties as it continued to expand its asset base, spending C$377M on acquisitions. The majority of those acquisitions were completed throughout the year when the oil and gas prices were lower. While the P/CF multiples of the acquisitions were already good, the current high oil and gas prices make those acquisitions look even better now.

The most recent purchase was completed in the first week of the final quarter, which also means Q4 2021 was the first quarter where all assets were contributing for an entire three-month period.

In the final quarter of the year, Freehold Royalties reported a total oil-equivalent production rate of 14,005 barrels per day, of which 5,400 barrels were light and medium oil while an additional 1,250 barrels per day were classified as heavy oil. The natural gas component made up about 6,000 of the 14,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, which means Freehold's product mix consisted for 59% of oil and NGLs.

Freehold Investor Relations

The combination of a 100% higher oil and gas price and a 45% higher production rate compared to the final quarter of 2020 caused the revenue to almost triple as it jumped from less than C$26M to in excess of C$73M.

As Freehold has barely any overhead expenses, the FFO is just a little bit lower and the Q4 FFO came in at C$68.8M. A good result considering the average oil price was just $77.19 on a WTI basis. With the WCS oil price at less than C$79 and seeing a natural gas price of C$4.93 during the quarter, it is clear there's plenty of additional upside.

Freehold Investor Relations

As PrairieSky reported an average WTI oil price of almost $95/barrel, Freehold's Q1 results will obviously be positively impacted by the current higher prices and that may even make the 2022 guidance obsolete.

2022 should be a good year even though the recent share price dip may lead you to think otherwise

Let's first have a look at the official guidance for the current financial year. Freehold expects an average production of 13,750-14,750 boe/day and using an oil price of $75 per barrel and a natural gas price of C$4 US$4, respectively, for the Canadian and US-based gas sales, the funds from operations are estimated to come in at C$230-250M.

Freehold Investor Relations

That's lower than the annualized result of almost C$275M generated by the company in Q4. The reason for this apparent drop can be found in the commodity prices used by Freehold. The oil price of US$75 and the natural gas prices used are lower than the prices realized in the final quarter of last year.

So let's assume there will be no production growth and the production rate will remain relatively unchanged this year. At US$75 WTI, that would result in an FFO of C$235M. With less than 151M shares outstanding, this would indicate a FFO/share of in excess of C$1.50. At $75 WTI.

The company's investor day in December 2021 provided a sensitivity analysis on how the company expects its FFO will be impacted by higher or lower oil and gas prices.

Freehold Investor Relations

So for every $1 change in the oil price, the company will add $2.5M per year to its FFO. A $0.25/mcf increase in the natural gas price will increase the FFO by $1.6M per year. Let's now just work with the oil price sensitivity and just accept the C$4 and US$4 natural gas price average throughout the year (versus the current spot price of C$6.2 and US$6.8).

The average WTI price in the first quartet was closer to $95/barrel and we are currently still trading at that level. If I would use an average oil price of $85/barrel for the entire financial year, the FFO will increase by 10 * $2.5 = C$25M. And keep in mind, to generate an average of $85/barrel while the average oil price was $95/barrel in the first four months of the year, the oil price has to average just $80/barrel for the rest of the year. While I have a more conservative outlook on the oil price on a longer-term period, I do think an average oil price of $80-85/barrel for this year is realistic.

But that means that at 14,000 boe/day, the FFO will increase from C$235M to C$260M or C$1.72/share. Applying a natgas price of C$5/US$5 would add an additional C$0.04 per share to the FFO calculation.

If we would use the C$1.70 per share in FFO as base case scenario and apply the minimum payout ratio of 60%, the full-year dividend would come in at C$1.02/share. Freehold has recently hiked its dividend to C$0.08 per month but it paid only C$0.06/share in the first two months of the year. If no further dividend hikes occur, the full-year dividend payment will be C$0.92 per share, about 10% below the company's minimum payout ratio. So unless the oil price suddenly collapses I think we may see an additional dividend or a special dividend being paid at the end of this year when the full-year results are known.

At the current rate of C$0.08 per month, the dividend yield is approximately 6.5%.

Investment thesis

At an average oil price of $80-85 per barrel, Freehold Royalties will likely be net debt free by the end of this year (the YE net debt as of the end of 2021 was approximately C$101M) and that makes the current share price even more attractive. Even at $75 oil, Freehold Royalties is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of in excess of 10%. And that free cash flow will increase as Freehold pays off its entire debt.

Freehold remains one of the most interesting vehicles to gain exposure to the oil price without having to deal with balance sheet risks or operating risks as those are borne by the operators of the oil projects. Of course, it is important that those operators remain in business, but at the current oil price, or even at $70 oil, that should not be an issue.

I have a substantial long position in Freehold Royalties and see no reason to change this. If anything, I will add more on dips.