PFFA: Exceptional Trading, Not Enough To Offset Macro Headwinds
Summary
- We predicted a distribution cut for PFFA back when we covered it in September 2021.
- The fund has delivered far better results than we envisioned.
- Total returns were still negative as the macro tsunami overwhelmed some spectacular trading.
- The war is not over though.
- I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
When we pass an opinion on an ETF, we pay heavy attention to the macro environment. While we do look at other factors, the macro always trumps everything else for us. This is because even the best managers will struggle to swim against the tide. For example, if you bought an energy fund in 2014, there was zero chance you would have positive returns 1 year later. It did not matter who you chose as your manager. Our 1-year macro outlook called for a massive yield spike and substantial credit stress back in 2021. So it was very easy to make negative calls on popular funds. Whether it was the popular Treasury bond funds like TLT or closed end funds like PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), we were happy to slap on sell ratings. While those calls worked out beautifully, we go over one today where the manager has certainly swam a lot against the tide and made us rethink our decision.
Our Call
When we covered Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) in September 2021, we gave it a good chance of cutting its distribution.
Based on all the information we have looked at, PFFA has a "High" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.
This rating signifies a 33-50% probability of another dividend cut in the next 12 months.
Source: Schrodinger's Distributions, 3 High Yielders Likely To Cut
Now on September 12, 2021, if you stepped away from the fund and came back today, you certainly would be treating us to dinner. The fund's NAV is down 8.72% and even the total return is a negative 3.75%. So you certainly gained by using the caution we suggested.
This part was predictable as investors had never shown such a blatant disregard for restraint in chasing yields as they did back then. We knew the piper would have to be paid when investors were bidding up premiums on PIMCO funds to 5-8 years of after tax distribution yields. For us, PFFA was exposed to the same risks as it was a leveraged fund chasing an interest rate sensitive asset class at potentially the most dangerous time. Nonetheless, we have been quite impressed by what has happened so far. PFFA has handily beaten iShares Preferred and Income Securities (PFF) by about 7% in total returns.
PFFA uses leverage and a lot of it. To show such a huge alpha in a decline is generally unheard of for leveraged funds. PFFA also has taken other leveraged funds to the cleaners in the same timeframe. We have shown Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) as our leveraged preferred share fund below. Here we compared NAV movements so the changes in discount and premiums of this closed end fund would not cloud the viewers' eyes. We also threw in PTY, which is a bond fund, but was subject to the same level of stress.
Those results again stand out, especially when many think of PTY as the best ever fund created to manage high yield assets.
What Did PFFA Do Right?
PFFA's returns can be attributed to two main factors. The first is concentrated bets on its top holdings. This paid off handsomely when its price sensitive preferred share, South Jersey Industries, Inc. UNIT 04/01/24 (SJIV) benefitted from the acquisition of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI).
We should also add that we had suggested that this very issue was quite risky as there was definite conversion coming up and PFFA risked getting hit if SJI toppled. PFFA took that bet (in large amounts we might add) and came out ahead.
The second reason was some exceptional trading done by the managers. We saw this in the huge turnover during this period as the top 10 holdings were regularly replaced by fresh faces. PFFA also emphasized very high coupon rate holdings during this time and these got far less of a duration hit compared to some other names that were held in PFF.
Outlook & Verdict
The primary purpose of the Federal Reserve is to establish credibility and until April 22, 2022, it looked like they were failing. The market is throwing down the gauntlet and telling them they are not buying the hawkish talk. Inflation break-evens actually rose last week, showing that the Federal Reserve has to do a lot more.
Even the perma-bond-bull camp is in panic mode on inflation.
Should the Fed cease in their efforts to calm inflation before it has been fully restrained, bond investors should be wary.
Source: Hoisington
This coming from the group who thought staying fully invested in bonds at 0.5% 10-year Treasury yields was a brilliant idea.
While we think we may be close to peak year-on-year inflation rates, Shanghai's lockdown has potential to keep inflation uncomfortably high. This backup for example will take months to unwind.
Hence we think there are likely to be even more aggressive surprises from the Federal Reserve and we would be cautious in general on leveraged income ETFs. The trading record to this point though has taken a lot of the pressure off from a potential distribution cut. If the NAV was down 15-20% instead of the 8.72% we have seen, we would press our distribution cut call. But as it stands, PFFA is furiously swimming against the tide. Two thumbs up for the performance.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.