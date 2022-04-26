8% Yield With Upside, I'll Buy That

8% dividend yield plus upside without excessive risk? That's the kind of alpha we are seeking! lvcandy/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

As the sector remains wild with far more price volatility than fundamentals can justify, we continue to bring ideas for investors. In this piece I want to share one of our latest trades for the sector. This trade enabled us to capture a healthy gain, but it also let us redeploy the capital into some great shares that were thrown on the sale rack.

Trades Placed

Sold all 373 shares of Ares Capital (ARCC) at $22.3745 per share.

Purchased 591 shares of MFA-B (MFA.PB) at $23.7144 per share.

Purchased 163 shares of MFA-C (MFA.PC) at $22.1163 per share.

The sale of ARCC is not related to the purchases of MFA-B and MFA-C. However, only getting partial execution on the order for MFA-B left extra cash for buying MFA-C.

Index Cards

Brief Commentary

ARCC hit the top end of the range recently. I didn't realize it real-time, but the price was still pretty good today, so I decided to take the gains. The cash from this position is still on hand as the other trades were funded using the cash we added to the portfolio yesterday along with some dividends received over the last several weeks.

MFA-B wasn't getting much commentary previously as shares were resistant to declining much. The $100k chart, which shows how much needed to be invested on any prior day to reach $100k today (with dividend reinvestment) helps to explain the concept with some comparisons:

The REIT Forum

CIM-A's 8% coupon rate meant at a price of $25.00, it would carry an 8% yield. MFA-B has a lower coupon rate, but the price dipped and there's some dividend accrual. That combination pushed the stripped yield for MFA-B up to 8%. Shares could be called abruptly, but that would require a respectable capital gain. If they aren't called, I'm collecting an 8% stripped yield.

MFA-C was used for the rest of the allocation as it offers a pretty good yield currently and has the potential for a materially higher yield when the floating rate kicks in. That's assuming short-term rates are higher than about 1%. If they are lower than 1%, the yield on MFA-C still isn't bad as shares carried a respectable spread and trade at a significant discount to call value.

Account

These trades were placed in our tax-advantaged accounts. We previously provided a brief guide on utilizing tax-advantaged accounts.

Execution

Returns for Open and Closed Positions

The position in ARCC was excellent. We placed a trade looking for a capital gain and we got it.

The REIT Forum

The new positions in MFA-B carries a weight of 1.37% and the purchase of MFA-C brings that weight up to 1.34%:

The REIT Forum

Conclusion

These trades serve two purposes. The first one captures a healthy capital gain while freeing up some capital to reinvest.

The next two allow us to put capital to work in preferred shares trading at a significant discount to our target prices with attractive yields and upside to call value. The preferred shares we purchased can be used for income or trading. The risk rating is towards the higher end of the spectrum for buy-and-hold investors, but still within reason. Meanwhile, the discount to call value gives them room to run higher in a market recovery which can boost the total returns on the position.

At the right price, I'd have no issue pocketing the profits and walking away. However, I don't mind holding onto these shares for a while either. It'll just come down to share prices and what other opportunities are available in the future.

Alternatives

Note: Prices quoted here come from the real-time alert on 4/21/2022. They won't quite match closing values for 4/25/2022, but the swings are not substantial, and my price targets have not changed.

Maybe you've got this far but MFA-B / MFA-C are running higher due to weak liquidity. I get it, even my order for MFA-b couldn't be filled entirely. For fixed-rate alternatives, there is still ARR-C (ARR.PC) at $23.80, PMT-C (PMT.PC) at $22.78, and NYMTZ (NYMTZ) at $21.51. CIM-A (CIM.PA) is also available for income investors who are willing to accept the risk of a call. The call risk should limit capital gains on CIM-A at $24.75, but it's still a small discount.

For fixed-to-floating alternatives, AGNCP (AGNCP) at $22.93 looks great today and AGNCO (AGNCO) at $23.80 looks almost as great. We also bought NYMTL (NYMTL) on 4/20/2022 at $22.45. It has rallied a bit but is still pretty good at $22.98. Another reasonable choice is TWO-C (TWO.PC) at $22.22. That's a big discount to call value and the stripped yield is nice before it begins floating. The spread is just a tiny bit thin at 5.011%, but the discount in the share price means investors get far more shares to make up for it.

Note: We own most of these shares. Full list is in the disclosure, but you can see the weights using the image of our positions in the preferred shares.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: We are modeling some significant changes to BV since 12/31/2021 and some management teams have already publicly indicated a material change in BV per share. The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: