Meta Platforms (FB)

If there is any good news, I don't believe this group suffered material impairments to their long-term earnings trajectory. Rather, relatively small earnings misses or reductions to short-term guidance led to large stock declines. I added to several of these positions during the quarter.

However, our holding Meta Platforms, the detested social media business formerly known as Facebook, deserves some attention. It suffered an earnings miss in the fourth quarter of 2021 and provided sobering future guidance. While this qualifies as disappointing news, I think the market reaction was more of a primal scream than a considered response.

As a person who manages other people's money for a living, I can tell you with confidence that clients don't like Meta. A few of you won't own it, restricting me from buying it for you. Others defer to me, grudgingly. There is no other security in our portfolio like this. When a company is so widely disliked, the main reason to hold it is because it is "working," to use the horrible Wall Street parlance. In other words, your manager owns it because it keeps going up. Once it stops going up, professional money managers happily accept the chance to sell it. No more cranky calls from clients questioning their ethical compass.

The rub, however, is that despite the bad earnings news the economics of Meta's social media businesses remain exceptionally good. In 2021, for every dollar of revenue generated Meta spent 63 cents on expenses and reported 37 cents of pretax profit. That was considered disappointing, even though very few businesses generate 37% profit margins. On top of that, fully one-third of expenses, or 21 cents on the dollar of revenue, is spent on research & development, which is investment in future growth. In Meta's case, this amounts to about $25 billion a year invested in various new projects, the most important of which is the metaverse. R&D is not completely discretionary as companies have to invest in innovation or stagnate. But management certainly has flexibility as to the pace of spending.

In addition to its huge R&D budget, Meta spent about $19 billion last year on capital expenditures - investment in physical assets like computer data centers - that also fuel future growth. It intends to spend much more on property and equipment in 2022 and 2023. Add together the rising R&D and capital spending, and Meta could spend more than $50 billion a year on growth initiatives.

I can't say yet that these investments will pay off, but sales of Meta's Oculus headsets are healthy and reviews are enthusiastic. I feel certain that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg won't continue to spend so heavily on R&D if it produces no results.

Further, Wall Street may loathe Meta but the consensus of analysts who follow the company is that revenue should grow from $118 billion in 2021 to more than $170 billion in 2024. Call it 45% revenue growth in three years. How can this be, you may wonder, given that everyone ostensibly is moving on to other social media sites?

Well, the truth is that American users now spend about 16 hours a month on Facebook - a half-hour every day, roughly - and this is slightly down from a year ago. But users everywhere else in the world spend closer to 20 hours per month on Facebook, and this number is going up. And advertising markets are much less developed outside the US, meaning there is a lot of room to grow ad revenue. Facebook's revenue per hour of usage in North America is more than 10 times higher than it is in Asia, but Asia has many more users. Instagram usage also grows both in the US and the rest of the world. Changes by Apple's and Alphabet's phone operating systems have damaged Facebook's utility as an advertising platform by making it harder to track people's habits on the internet, but Facebook's investments in machine learning should mitigate that harm. Also, this is a known problem and factored into long-term growth expectations. I've heard comments from two large advertising agencies recently that their budgets for Meta Platforms' properties are growing by double digit percentages this year, a signal that Meta remains an important advertising vehicle.

As a thought exercise, if Meta grew revenue to $170 billion by 2024 and held the R&D spend flat at $25 billion or so per year, while letting all other operating expenses rise at the same rate as revenue, its operating profit would be above $70 billion in 2024 vs. $46.7 billion last year. The market value of the company with the stock at $220 is about $600 billion. Back out $50 billion in cash held by Meta, and the market thinks Meta Platforms is worth $550 billion.

These huge numbers are hard to wrap one's brain around. But ask yourself, would you pay $550 for an income stream that could reach $70 (pretax) in two years, and should grow for years after that? I added to our position in February and then watched the stock decline even more. I bought another slug in March, just below $200. To be sure, it is possible that Meta will invest heavily in the metaverse and earn no return from it. Or it may still be in investment mode in 2024 and not harvesting cash for shareholders. But Meta's problem is not adequate cash flow, it's managing the rate of investment in future growth.

We're acutely aware of the discomfort this business causes thoughtful people. Meta actively steers some people to misinformation with algorithms designed to maximize time spent on the site. Yet, we repeat what we wrote last quarter: the people have spoken and Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are where they want to spend time. Roughly 2.8 billion people log onto a Meta-owned social media site every day, and they stay for a while. That makes Meta the best advertising vehicle in the digital world.

