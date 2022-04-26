Steven Giles/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) onsite program, where it serves clients at their production facilities rather than its branches, is helping the company post healthy sales growth. While this initiative has put some pressure on gross margins, the company has been able to keep its operating margins steady as overheads were reduced due to fewer branch locations. Looking forward, the company plans to continue opening more onsite locations which should help it maintain a healthy revenue growth rate. However, with the stock already trading at 30.37x FY22 EPS versus a 5-year average forward P/E (Non-GAAP) of 27x, I believe much of this growth is already getting priced in at the current levels. Hence, I have a neutral rating on the stock.

Recent Quarter Earnings

In Q1 2022, Fastenal Company reported net sales of $1.70 billion (up 20.3% YoY), which was in line with the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The diluted EPS increased by 27% year over year, from $0.37 in Q1 2021 to $0.47 (vs. the consensus estimate of $0.45) during the quarter. Strong end-market demand and increased sales across its product portfolio contributed to the quarter's sales increase. During the quarter, pricing had a 580 to 610 basis point impact on net sales. The gross profit margin increased to 46.6% from 45.4 % in Q1 2021, while the operating margin increased by 120 basis points to 21%. The absence of a write-down of the value of masks accounted for half of the increase in the gross margin and the remaining was due to the sale of higher-margin safety products. The company was able to lower its operating costs, allowing it to increase its operating margins. All of this had a positive impact on the company's bottom line, resulting in year-over-year growth.

Growth drivers

For the past seven years, Fastenal has been reducing its Branch location count while increasing its Onsite location count. The branch count decreased from 2637 at the end of 2015 to 1760 in Q1 2022, whereas the Onsite location increased from 214 to 1440 during the same period. The contribution of revenue from onsite locations to net sales has increased from 11% to 31%. The company has been aiming to sign new onsite locations in the range of 375 to 400 for the past few years but the plans were delayed due to the pandemic, supply chain constraints, and labour shortages. In 2019, the company signed 362 new onsite locations, while the number dropped to 223 and 274 in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The company has signed 106 new onsite locations in the first quarter of 2022, and it is optimistic about meeting its goal of opening new onsite locations (375 to 400) in 2022.

In addition to opening more onsite locations, Fastenal is also implementing other initiatives to better serve its customers and grow its market share. Fastenal Management Inventory, or FMI, is a business tool that works in conjunction with Fastenal's onsite program. The company uses it to better serve its customers by managing the supply chain efficiently. Previously, the company used to offer FASTVend devices to its customers which ensured 24-hour product availability and improved monitoring and control, as well as the FASTStock program where open bins were used to hold MRO supplies and were visually inspected to determine replenishment needs. However, in 2019, the company introduced FASTBin technology. FASTBin is an evolution of FASTStock into a set of electronic inventory management solutions that automate process controls by providing 24/7 continuous inventory monitoring, real-time inventory visibility and more efficient replenishment of bin stock parts.

Fastenal began reporting the combined activity of FASTVend and FASTBin under “weighted FMI devices” from FY2020. These initiatives seem to be gaining good traction. In the first quarter of 2022, the company signed 5329 weighted devices (83 per day), with a total installed base of 94,425 weighted devices. During the quarter, activity through the FMI platform accounted for 35.4% of net sales, up from 28.7% in Q1 2021. In 2022, the company expects to sign 23,000 to 25,000 new weighted devices, also known as MEUs (Machine Equivalent Units).

I believe accelerating onsite opening as well as initiatives like inventory management solutions gaining traction will continue to help Fastenal in gaining share in the coming years. This coupled with price increases that management is implementing bodes well for the company’s revenue growth.

Gross margins headwinds but steady operating margin

Although the onsite program has been beneficial to the company in terms of revenue growth, the company's gross margins have been declining since the program's inception. The company's gross margin decreased from 50.4% in 2015 to 46.2% in 2015. Despite this, the company's operating margin has remained relatively constant (around 20%) during this time due to lower building and utility costs associated with the onsite locations.

The company’s gross margin has also been impacted by a shift in product mix towards non-fastener products which have lower margins. In 2021, fasteners accounted for nearly 33.3% of total revenue, while safety supplies and other product lines accounted for 66.7%. Similarly, the customer mix has shifted over time in favour of national accounts and onsite customers, resulting in lower gross margins. Customers with a more complex supply chain and multiple facilities are referred to as national account customers. National account customers accounted for 56.6% of the company's net sales in 2021 compared to 53.6% in 2019. In FY21 and Q1 22, the gross margins have improved slightly reversing the multi-year declining trend as sales of higher marginal safety products have increased. However, I don’t see this trend continuing in the long term with Covid waning and mask mandates easing.

The company’s operating margin in FY2021 was impacted by higher health insurance and incentive pay as well as fuel and travel. So, it was almost flattish at 20.3% in FY21 compared to 20.2% in FY2020. In Q1 2022, however, it improved 120 bps to 21% and was slightly better than 110 bps gross margin improvement thanks to benefits from the rationalization of branch level costs as well as volume-related leverage, which was offset by higher employee-related costs, fuel and other expenses.

Looking forward, I don’t expect much improvement in operating margin from these levels in the long term. Even management has talked about incremental margins in the 20% to 25% range. Given the company is already at 21% margins in Q1 22, I am not expecting much improvement from these levels and the story of declining gross margins and stable operating margins will likely continue in the coming years.

Valuation and Conclusion

Fastenal’s revenue is expected to benefit from the economy reopening, price increases this year, and acceleration in onsite locations. However, from FY2023, the growth is expected to be much more normalized and consensus estimates are expecting high single-digit revenue and EPS growth.

The stock is currently trading at 30.37x FY22 consensus EPS estimates and 27.98x FY23 consensus EPS estimates. This is a premium to its five-year average forward P/E (non-GAAP) multiple of 27x. This is also a meaningful premium to its peers W.W. Grainger’s (GWW) 19.94x and MSC Industrial Direct’s (MSM) 14.26x forward adjusted P/E. Both these peers also have good EPS growth prospects but are trading at significantly lower relative valuations compared to Fastenal.

While Fastenal has high single-digit revenue and EPS growth prospects, I believe they are already getting reflected at the current valuation. Hence I have a neutral rating on the stock.