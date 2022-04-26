Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 10th, 2022.

If you are an investor in Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE), your position might have become a bit smaller. If you're like some other investors, your position subsequently became larger after repurchasing a more significant number of shares. They recently finished up their tender offer, purchasing a limited number of shares at 97% of NAV. I was in the camp of using this opportunity to grow my exposure to the fund.

While 97% is a slight discount to NAV, it was still above where the fund was trading. The repurchased price was $15.69; shares finished at $14.97 on April 1st, the expiration date of the tender offer. Generally, we see a post-tender offer decline in shares. In this case, it doesn't seem as though the discount tightened meaningfully to see that happen with SPE.

This fund is rather unique. They invest most of their capital in other closed-end funds. However, they also have a sizeable allocation to "special purpose acquisition vehicles." The SPAC exposure isn't overly significant in the fund, but enough exposure to still potentially produce some gains. They also have some exposure to common stocks and preferred securities. Bonds and warrants are there but aren't a material allocation at this time.

Since our last update, the fund has also completed its rights offering for the preferred shares that we touched on. They had redeemed all outstanding shares that didn't convert in time. The preferred they utilize for leverage can be a bit more expensive relative to borrowings from a credit facility. However, it also means more flexibility during times of market crashes. It also means fixed rates, which can be beneficial as interest rates are rising. Due to the convertible feature, they were able to get away with a 2.75% dividend.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.34

Discount: 8.8%

Distribution Yield: 9.28%

Expense Ratio: 1.57%

Leverage: estimated ~23.9%

Managed Assets: estimated $243.84 million

Structure: Perpetual

SPE "employs an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities."

The fund has grown a bit due to the conversion of the previous preferred shares and then the issuance of new preferred shares. However, I have only estimated the leverage and the amount in managed assets at this time. They listed 12,712,964 shares outstanding at the end of March 31st, 2022. I then subtracted the 1.25 million shares that they repurchased. That would work out to around $185.47 million in net assets at this time based on the $16.18 diluted NAV. They also raised an estimated $58,373,850 from those new preferred.

The fund's expense ratio came out to 1.57%. Since they hold other CEFs, the underlying holdings will have their own expense ratios as well. That would push the actual expenses higher. That is also a consideration with the fund's leverage. Many of their underlying holdings will also include leverage.

Performance - Discount Is Attractive

On a YTD basis, the fund has been struggling a bit. That has been basically the story of most investments for the year. The chart for SPE might appear a bit unusual when looking at the NAV. This is because they only report the NAV weekly, not daily, as most other funds provide.

YCharts

As a reminder, the entire history of SPE isn't exactly important. The fund was originally launched on February 19th, 1993. At that time, though, it was the Insured Municipal Income Fund. On December 21st, 2009, when Bulldog Investors took it over, they then changed their investment objective to total return on January 25th, 2010.

So, the performance from January 25th, 2010 to now is the more important time frame to look at. Since then, the fund has delivered respectable returns. In the chart below, I also include SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and Vanguard Total Bond Fund (BND) for context. They aren't necessarily appropriate benchmarks. I'm not aware of another fund that would be the most appropriate to compare in this case. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) could be more relevant in the future for comparisons.

YCharts

The fund's discount based on the April 22nd, 2022 NAV per share would come to around 8.8%.

SPE NAV Per Share Info (Bulldog Investors)

Either way, the discount is still at quite an attractive relative to its historical level. Over the last ten years, the fund's average discount has come to 10.59%. It is making SPE not overly expensive but not necessarily cheap at this time either.

Distribution - Predictable Income

One thing that closed-end funds are known for is the strong distributions they pay to shareholders. They can pay higher distributions due to paying out income, gains, and return of capital. With SPE, they also implemented an 8% managed distribution plan. This is reset annually based on the NAV per share at the end of the prior year. For 2022, this meant a monthly rate of $0.11 based on the $16.55 NAV the fund finished at on December 31st, 2021.

This all works out to a distribution rate of 9.28% at this time. As the NAV has declined from the beginning of the year, the NAV rate has risen to around 8.54%. So that would indicate if they don't make some gains throughout the rest of the year, we could see a cut. That being said, I think the predictability can be positive and isn't necessarily a negative - even though it means annual adjustments.

To cover that distribution, we've seen the fund have to rely significantly on capital gains to fund the payout to shareholders. Net investment income isn't all that high, despite the sizeable exposure to CEFs. NII had also declined year-over-year.

SPE Tax Classifications (Bulldog Investors)

We also see that the amount of distributions paid to shareholders had increased quite considerably. This was for two reasons. First was the conversion from preferred to common shares. The second was that they had bumped up their managed plan from 7 to 8%.

Despite what the earnings show above for the fund, the majority of the distribution for 2021 was classified as ordinary income. It is important to check out the tax classifications as it doesn't always line up with the income and gains we see in the breakdown above.

SPE Tax Classifications (Bulldog Investors)

SPE's Portfolio

At the end of 2021, they listed that investment companies make up almost 50% of their exposure. Investment companies are other closed-end funds.

SPE Portfolio Composition (Bulldog Investors)

That was a decrease from the last time when we looked at the fund. Additionally, the SPAC exposure had also declined in its weighting. One of the reasons for this appears to be that the investments are based on a percentage of net assets. In our previous article, they still had shown some of their preferred leverage outstanding. With this update, they had redeemed but not yet issued the new preferred.

Overall though, the allocation remains rather consistent with relative weightings similar. That is despite the 80% portfolio turnover rate they had in fiscal 2021.

Next, we can take a look at the top ten holdings. They don't provide a top ten holdings list, but all the holdings can be found in their Annual Report. With the caveat that they have now raised new capital through the preferred and went through a tender offer, meaning the fund has changed quite a bit since then.

Their largest position was in General American Investors (GAM). This was a $12.72 million position or around a 6% allocation previously. The actual allocation would have been reduced since then unless they added to the shares further.

We then have Central Securities (CET) as the second-largest holding, with around $12.411 million invested or around a 5.9% allocation.

Then we also have Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF), which has gone through its own transformation lately. The fund was renamed SRH Total Return Fund (STEW) and received a new ticker. This was announced on March 25th, 2022.

The Board approved the change due to the belief that the new name better describes the Fund’s investment objective of providing total return to investors. The Board also agreed the change was appropriate to remove the geographic reference in the name, as such association that was no longer applicable to either Paralel Advisors LLC and Rocky Mountain Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s respective investment adviser and investment sub-adviser. There are no changes to the Fund's investment objectives or investment strategy.

These positions have been in the fund's top ten for several years now. One of the interesting things about these funds is that STEW pays quarterly distributions, while GAM and CET are semi-annually. In SPE, you can gain exposure to these funds and then receive a monthly payout. For some investors, the frequency of the payout is an important factor.

Conclusion

SPE remains a unique CEF that can be great for some investors. I believe the exposure to SPACs is attractive but not overly burdening the portfolio significantly. The discount is attractive, as well as the predictable payouts for shareholders. The fund holds other CEFs that might not be go-to funds for income investors, but SPE turns them into more regular payers, in a manner of speaking.