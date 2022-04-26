Giverny Capital - CarMax: Growing Profitably In An Enormous Industry



CarMax (KMX)

CarMax is the country's largest seller of used autos.

Last year, amid supply chain shortages, production of new cars slowed. This created a huge demand for used cars, and prices surged. CarMax opted to hold its gross profit dollars per vehicle flat in this environment, which benefits customers. If historically CarMax sold a used car for an average price of $21,000 with a $2,100 gross profit, in 2022 it sold used cars for an average price of $29,000 with a $2,200 gross profit.

This decision was not well-received by Wall Street. In fairness to the critics, CarMax faced inflationary costs in wages and other areas that may have justified charging higher mark-ups. Still, CarMax sold 23% more vehicles in 2021 than in 2020, earned a lot more money and grew its market share to 4% of all transactions for used cars under 10 years old, from 3.5% a year ago. Presumably, the decision to price responsibly won it some customer goodwill that will result in future business.

Recently, those very high prices for used cars have caused demand to wane. CarMax may sell fewer cars in 2022 than in 2021, which unnerves investors. But it continued to gain market share in early 2022 and still generate healthy profits. CarMax has become quite inexpensive relative to its proven ability to grow profitably in an enormous industry. A 4% market share leaves a lot of room for growth. We added modestly to our position during the first quarter.

