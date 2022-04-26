Aguus/E+ via Getty Images

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a designer and seller of semiconductors, primarily focusing on image processing, touch sensors, and display drivers. Himax's massive 3,023 active patents with an additional 503 pending approvals drive images processing and displays, whether dashboards, smartphones, tablets, or televisions.

As a fabless producer, Himax has far lower startup costs than competitors who may need to retool production lines or expand/replace entire operation lines, which adds to the embedded value.

Himax has an incredibly attractive price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and dividend yield versus its prospects for secular growth. In addition, profits have surged with margin expansion (from 24.9% in FY2020 to 48.5% in FY2021) as the global semiconductor shortage provided margin optimization and pricing power. Although we agree with the common view that margins will come down as the situation cools down, we believe that unit and revenue growth, particularly in the automotive segment, will offset the contraction in margins. As a result, we expect gross margins to fall but margin dollars to remain relatively stable as semiconductor capacity becomes available. For this reason, we believe that Himax Technologies is an excellent choice for capital appreciation.

We expect the dividend yield to be around 15% over the next 12 months and estimate a fair value of $22.50 based on a normalized price-to-earnings of 9, and an EPS estimate of $2.50.

2022 Estimated Fair Value Net Income (millions) $438 Shares Outstanding (millions) 175 EPS Estimate $2.50 P/E 9.0 Total Estimated Value $22.50

Himax Technologies (HIMX) E2022 E2023 E2024 Price-to-Sales 0.9 0.9 0.9 Price-to-Earnings 3.8 3.9 4.2 EV/EBITDA 2.5 2.7 2.9

Base Business

Himax divides itself into 3 divisions, Himax Technologies, Himax Display, and Himax Imaging. Himax does not manufacture its products; instead, they operate on a "fabless" basis, meaning they outsource production to partner firms and are given the final product to sell.

HIMX Investor Day

Himax Technologies has the largest breadth of products in the display and imaging sector. Their small and large display driver integrated circuits (S/M DDIC) have a dominant market share in China and are the leader in non-Apple produced tablet markets, serving nearly all brand names. Additionally, their DDIC technology is a leader in the automobile market to enable vehicles to have touch-screen devices, growing nearly 130% year over year.

Integrated Circuit Market Share (mass-market devices only) 4Q21 Market Share Year-over-year change Large Panel (TVs) 9.5% 0.7% LCD/Smart Phone 9.1% -7.2% Tablet 34.8% -5.5% Automotive 36.10% 9.4%

Touch and Display Driver Integration in single-chip format (TDDI) is a growing market. Himax holds a large market share for non-Apple devices, including 70% market penetration for entry-to-mid level phones (making up for much of the lost DDIC market share). Despite the small decrease in year-over-year change for DDIC, the combined segment saw 87% growth in 2021. Automotive by itself saw 110% growth.

A primary growth driver for the DDIC market is the automotive sector. Sophisticated and high-performance displays are becoming ever more common in vehicles, which have seen nearly 10% growth since FY2020. While Himax will likely not regain dominance in the DDIC smartphone or tablet market, there have been small gains in the 4k, and 8k television markets, which have high barriers to entry, and manufacturers would rather source existing parts from firms like Himax. In addition, companies like Himax tend to dominate when innovative technology comes out but cede market share as product volumes grow and technology is commoditized.

To make up for lost ground in the DDIC smartphone market, the TDDI display sector has seen strides in contract wins and growth, taking the spot for the largest growth since 2019. The margins on TDDI displays are high, and demand is heavily increasing in the automotive and top-tier tablet markets. As a result, throughout 2021 Himax dominated the TDDI market in the automotive area. The TDDI technology is still presently niche for smartphones, but by 2025, Himax expects to see increased demand for TDDI enabled smartphones.

HIMX 3Q21 Presentation

Edge Technologies

Himax Display and Himax Imaging represent smaller and often at-the-edge technologies like Augmented Reality displays, or e-paper displays.

Wafer-level optics (WLO) and 3D sensing enable augmented reality and virtual reality on consumer electronics such as smartphones. Aside from novel consumer uses, examples of WLO implementation include biometric authentication, sensing and mapping of the environment, infrared sensing, and special awareness assistance. While presently, these are still niche markets, both Google and Microsoft, among others, have partnered with Himax for the future of IoT technologies.

A smaller but growing segment is CMOS sensors, which are used to produce camera optics and imaging sensors for laptops. While the market for CMOS sensors is currently limited to laptops (and is severely bottlenecked by shortages), Himax's ultra-low-power usage design is perfect for embedded internet of things (IOT) technologies – particularly if the novel Metaverse concept catches on. Additionally, the presently niche but growing liquid crystal silicon microdisplays (LCOS) markets. For example, Himax was one of the pioneers for LCOS displays, commonly used in self-driving cars and augmented reality, powering the short-lived Google Glass concept.

The edge technologies remain a potential growth driver but have yet to be implemented and adopted at a large scale like TDDI technologies have. This is in part due to capacity shortages. Himax optimizes its product mix to prioritize high-margin products and raise prices to combat rising costs. This often leaves more experimental segments like LCOS dependent on partnership money to make advancements.

HIMX Investor Day

Risk

Himax operates what is called a "fabless" semiconductor firm. This means that while they design and hold the patents for the technologies they sell, they do not employ any manufacturing staff and choose to outsource to specialized factories.

Additionally, competition is fierce in the semiconductor market, and should Himax's products fall behind technologically or be commoditized; it will result in both revenue losses and margin contraction. In particular, Himax operates in areas with high barriers to entry which allows them to take significant market share early on but tends to generate churn as OEMs turn in-house or too generic equivalents.

Finally, the political risk with regards to Himax being located in Taiwan and the increasing assertiveness of China.

Cash Utilization and Conclusion

Himax has significantly increased its cash and cash equivalents and remains committed to distributing dividends yearly. In 2020, they elected not to pay a dividend for 2019 because of concerns over COVID-19 and to drive gains in market share. However, in 2021, they announced a dividend of $0.272 per share to cover 2020. With the increase in cash flows related to the automotive segment's explosive growth, we expect the FY2022 dividend total to be higher than in previous years and approach $1.50. On top of this, they have executed $150 million in share buybacks in the last decade and will continue to do so.

Himax has significant tailwinds regarding the growing prevalence of electronic devices in everyday life along with price advantages due to shortages, despite being a fabless semiconductor producer. We believe they occupy a critical part of the market that will see explosive growth in the coming years, keeping its value even if margin contraction happens.