Vale (NYSE:VALE) is a mining company, primarily of iron ore. I researched the company because I am going through a portfolio shift from mainly biotechnology to a mix of that with dividend generating companies. Vale pays a generous dividend. I will share why I plan to accumulate some Vale stock, given the results of my research.

I am not entirely new to Vale, though I do not pretend to be specialist in the stock. Back over a decade ago, among other assignments, I was an analyst for gold mining companies and for bulk shipping (by sea) companies. While in many ways gold mining is quite different from iron ore mining, they do have the same problem of finding deposits and getting them out of the ground efficiently. When I write about bulk shipping companies like Star Bulk (SBLK), the largest single commodity that they ship is usually iron ore. I have learned problems that affect iron ore miners can affect the companies they use for shipping. For instance, port closures during storms, and tailing dam collapses, have occurred while I watched, with serious short-term consequences for both sectors.

Vale Basics

Vale is a Brazilian corporation that is the world’s largest producer of iron and nickel ores. It also mines a variety of other minerals. It owns its own railroads, ports, and ships. Through joint ventures it produces steel. It even produces 54% of the energy it uses, mainly from hydroelectricity and wind. While the bulk of its iron ore is mined in Brazil, its other mines are scattered around the world. This article will focus on iron ore, which produces most of Vale’s revenue.

Latest Results

Vale released production and sales figures for Q1 2022 on April 19, 2022. Full Q1 financial data will be released on April 27, followed by an investor conference on April 28. Iron ore production was 63.9 million metric tons, down 6% y/y. Among factors creating the decrease were increased waste with the need for more equipment to process it, with heavy rains causing some temporary halts to operations.

By volume coal was the next biggest commodity, hitting 2.0 million metric tons, up 87.5% y/y. Demand for coal has greatly improved in the past year. However, Vale completed sale of its coal assets recently. Nickel ore production was 45.8 thousand metric tons, down 5.4% y/y. Copper ore production was 56.6 thousand metric tons, down 26%, mainly due to the need for mill maintenance. While smaller in scale, at 755 tons, cobalt production was up 6% y/y. Cobalt is becoming increasingly valuable due to its use in batteries.

Earnings and Dividends

Since Q1 results will be reported soon, I will only briefly recap results from Q4 2021 for Vale. Revenue was $13.1 billion, down 10% from $14.6 billion year-earlier. Net income was $5.43 billion, up significantly from $739 million year-earlier, but that was mainly due to the reclassification of cumulative foreign exchange variation in equity. Perhaps a better indicator for the quarter was adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) from continuing operations at $4.73 billion, up 4% from $4.53 billion year-earlier. Basically, Vale is a very big company that may have off quarters or even years, but long term, it runs a reliable, profitable business.

In terms of EPS (earnings per share) the result was $1.07 for Q4, up sequentially from $0.76 and up from $0.14 in the year-earlier quarter. Vale pays a dividend twice a year, currently $1.45 per year, based on the latest payment. At a closing price of $16.18 on April 25, 2022, the resulting yield is 8.7%. Earnings for full year 2021 were $4.34, more than adequate to cover the current dividend. The last ex-dividend date was March 9, 2022, so the next one should be around September 9, 2022. In other words, it will take months to earn the next dividend for those who invest today. I have a multi-year investment horizon, so it is not a problem for me. I can ignore the stock fluctuations from the capture-the-dividend plays that are inevitable around ex-dividend dates. Mainly, I want to emphasize that the dividend is not paid quarterly, which increases uncertainty. It could change when the next dividend is declared.

Long-term demand

Because iron and steel are essential commodities in the global economy, so is iron ore. A recession or depression would likely hurt global demand. But often nations respond to recessions by increasing infrastructure spending, which tends to emphasize steel. Given that, my basic assumption is that demand for iron ore and other ores will tend to increase over longer periods of time, albeit not rapidly. I think it is highly likely the dividend can be sustained over time, except perhaps briefly when one or more of the short-term issues discussed in the next paragraph arises.

Short-term dangers

In 2014 Vale experienced a catastrophic tailing dam failure in Mariana, Brazil. This resulted in paused production and considerable expense at that mine. In 2019 the government of Brazil pulled the licenses for 8 tailing mines, resulting in more lost production, more costs, and a severe drop in the stock price. Vale continues to spend heavily to increase safety. Capital expenses in Q4 2021 were $1.83 billion, pushing free cash flow to negative $175 million. Much of that was $1.29 billion in reparations for the 2019 dam failure in Brumadinho. While Vale carries $12.1 billion in debt, it ended 2021 with $11.9 billion in cash and equivalents, giving it some flexibility to deal with short-term issues.

Another danger is potential port and transit closures. These tend to be due to tropical storms but could happen due to strikes or political unrest. Mine closures could also be an issue. For short-term investors that could be a problem, but in the longer run the ore gets mined and shipped. In theory in a recession the value of ore could fall below the cost of production, but I would be more concerned about lack of demand resulting in low volumes shipped, low revenue, and poor earnings. I believe that most of the time, for a commodity like iron ore, demand is not destroyed, but simply delayed.

Conclusion

While I have outlined several short-term dangers and seen them come true in practice over the last two decades, I am planning on accumulating this stock mainly for the dividend, and mainly as a very long-term investment. Therefore, I find the risks acceptable. I will doubtless accumulate Vale gradually at various price points. Given the time horizon, I prefer to buy the stock when it is low. The current VALE 52-week low is $11.16 while the 52-week high is $23.18. At the current price, the stock has a forward P/E of just 4.29, meaning profits per dollar invested are high. The stock has been on a downward trajectory these last few days, making it more attractive. Even if it were to rise to $20 again, the yield would be 7.25%, which is fine for my purposes. Note I am currently rebalancing my portfolio towards more dividend stocks. What is right for me may not make sense for your portfolio.