Introduction

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) is one of the newer 'healthy drinks' companies out there, and I think the company has done a good job in creating brand awareness. I have tried several of their products and while some of their carbonated waters or lemonades are tastier than others, I understand the company's drive to reduce the sugar consumption levels of its consumers. That's also why the company is a PBC, a Public Benefit Corporation which means that Zevia is not entirely interested in profit maximalization but balancing profits and purpose (promoting a healthier life style). Zevia PBC is the holding company of Zevia LLC which is operating as a partnership.

The share price is currently trading at just over $3.5/share, which is 75% lower than the $14 IPO price. The A shares are listed on the exchange while the B-shares representing a 47% stake in the underlying operating entity, Zevia LLC, are not listed and accounted for as 'non-controlling interests'.

Zevia: A great 'healthy beverage' company

Zevia has several different product offerings, ranging from sodas to energy drinks while it also has a product offering focusing on kids and a mixer product. Soda is by far the most important product as it accounted for 87% of the company's revenue in 2021. The other products were all launched in the past five years and are still positioning themselves on the respective markets they are focusing on.

The company saw its revenue increase by just over 25% in 2021, resulting in a total revenue of just over $138M. The COGS increased by a similar percentage (as Zevia outsources the production as part of its asset-light business model) resulting in a 25% increase of the gross profit to $61.2M.

This didn't mean the company was profitable. The total amount of operating expenses came in at almost $149M and the bulk of these expenses were related to the equity-based compensation package. The net loss was just under $88M of which about $40M was attributable to the non-controlling interests (represented by the B-shares). The A-shares, which are the common shares listed on the exchange, reported an EPS of a negative $1.33/share. Excluding the share-based compensation, Zevia's bottom line would still have been negative, but the company is pretty close to a break-even situation.

As share-based compensation isn't a cash item, the company's cash flow statement looks much better than the reported net income. Although the operating cash flow was a negative $17.8M, this was mainly caused by changes in the working capital position (with a $10.7M buildup of inventory levels). Adjusted for these working capital changes, the operating cash flow was a negative $8.3M.

The total capex was just $3.1M, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $11.4M. Note, this is on the Zevia LLC level. So about 47% of this negative free cash flow was attributable to the non-controlling interests.

The company invests heavily in brand awareness, profitability will come later

Zevia is getting close to its breakeven point, and I think it's now all about economies of scale. The gross profit will likely continue to evolve along with the revenue increase (as the gross margin remains pretty consistent in the mid-40s range), so it will be important to see a lower growth rate of the SG&A expenses.

For 2022, Zevia is guiding for a 28-32% revenue increase to $177-182M and this could and should be a major step forward to reach a break-even situation. As the brand awareness levels continue to increase, Zevia should be able to see a reduction in its marketing expenditure per can sold and this should drive the financial performance. The selling & marketing expenses increased by more than 50% in 2021 compared to 2020 so there very clearly was a marketing push by Zevia and I hope the company will reap the rewards this year.

Investment thesis

I usually only (or at least mainly) invest in companies with a known cash flow performance as that makes it easier to figure out the fair value of a company. However, the share price of Zevia has now dropped so far that the company has gotten too cheap to ignore. Zevia was worth a billion dollars just about a year ago and is now trading at a valuation of less than $250M which could make the company appealing for a larger company in the sector looking to expand its product offering.

About 1/3rd of the market cap consists of cash and short-term investments which means the enterprise value of Zevia is just over $150M, making it very palatable for about any other player in the drinks sector (that is, of course, assuming the non-controlling partners of Zevia LLC would entertain an offer). Additionally, the strong balance sheet also indicates Zevia has plenty of time to reach its cash flow positive stage. And hopefully, the new COO and CFO can hit the ground running!

I currently don't have a position in Zevia but may initiate a [small] long position in the near future.